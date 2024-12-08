Turn Any Website Into Your Mac’s Wallpaper With This App

Imagine having a website as your Mac wallpaper. For example, you can add Google Calendar to keep track of your schedule, a giant digital clock, or even a live weather website with calming animations. You can now do that with a free, open-source app called Plash. Here’s everything you can do with Plash and how to set it up.

Turn Websites into Wallpapers

With Plash, you can set any website as your Mac’s wallpaper. The options are endless, whether it’s a productivity tool like Google Calendar, a live stock ticker, or a news website. But that’s not all. Plash isn’t just about displaying websites—you can interact with them too.

Enable the Browsing Mode, and you can scroll, click on links, or even log in—all directly from your desktop. It’s like having a live, refreshable browser as your wallpaper.

Plash offers extensive customization options to fit your style and workflow. You can:

Invert colors for a darker aesthetic.

Adjust opacity, so along with the website, you can also see your colorful wallpaper behind it.

Add custom CSS or JavaScript to tweak the website’s design or remove unwanted elements.

For example, if you don’t like a distracting ad or a bright section on some website, you can hide or modify it with a few lines of custom code.

Why stop at one wallpaper? With Plash, you can add multiple websites and switch between them effortlessly from the menu bar icon. The app also allows you to set up keyboard shortcuts to toggle between your favorite websites. You can even assign shortcuts for other actions like reloading pages.

How to Set a Website as Wallpaper Using Plash

Download Plash for free from the Mac App Store. If you’re running macOS 13 or earlier, download a compatible version from GitHub. Open Plash and click the menu bar icon. Select Add website and paste the URL of the website you want. Give it a title and click Add.

That’s it! The website will be set as your wallpaper. You can go to your desktop and check it. You can also add multiple websites in the same way, and they will be saved in the app for easy switching later.

If you want to customize the website:

Click the Plash menu bar icon and select Websites. Choose the website you want to modify. Click the app icon next to the website name to access customization options. Over here, you can modify opacity, invert colors, or inject custom CSS/JavaScript for a tailored look.

That’s it! With these steps, you can change the website used as your wallpaper and fully customize its appearance.

From the same menu, you can also enable Browsing Mode to interact with the website. Open the app settings to adjust keyboard shortcuts, reload intervals, and more.

A Few More Ideas

If you’re wondering what else you can do with Plash, here are some fun ideas:

Set a live Twitter feed to keep up with trends.

Use a real-time dashboard to monitor your tasks or projects.

Keep a notes app open as your wallpaper for quick jotting.

However, note that Plash only sets the website as wallpaper—it cannot play sound. For example, if you use YouTube as your wallpaper, the video will display, but the sound will not play. Other than that, Plash can start at launch, and once the setup is done, it runs in the background seamlessly.

Turn your desktop into a dynamic space with Plash and let your wallpaper do more than look good.