Two GoT Spinoffs Get Renewed for New Seasons: HOTD S4 and AKSK S2

Summary:

House of the Dragon Season 4 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 are confirmed long before their upcoming seasons air.

Dunk and Egg’s early Season 2 confirmation sets up years of fresh Westeros storytelling for fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game of Thrones spin-offs’ renewals.

Keeping track of every twist in the ever-expanding Westeros timeline? Well, two Game of Thrones web series have been renewed. House of the Dragon gets Season 4, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms gets Season 2. The Game of Thrones universe is locked in for years, and we now have a clear idea of how HBO is shaping the next era of Targaryens, Dunk, and Egg. Here’s everything HBO recently announced about these GOT spin-offs.

Why did HBO renew both GoT series so early?

A new look from House of the Dragon Season 3 | Credits: HBO

The early greenlights show HBO’s high confidence in its two flagship Game of Thrones spin-offs. House of the Dragon Season 4 is officially happening, even though Season 3 won’t premiere until summer 2026.

Meanwhile, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms secured its Season 2 renewal before its very first episode airs on January 18, 2026. HBO executives have called the Westeros slate a core pillar for the next three years, noting how both shows showcase the scale and depth of George R.R. Martin’s world.

RELATED:

House of the Dragon Season 4 | Credits: HBO

Season 3 has eight episodes, just like Season 2, and continues the brutal rise of the Dance of the Dragons. Poised to start with an event titled “Battle of the Gullet,” the conflict between Rhaenyra’s forces and Aemond’s forces will spark some of the show’s most intense fights.

Season 4 arrives in 2028, keeping HOTD’s two-year pattern alive. Curiously enough, HBO hasn’t designated Season 4 as the final chapter despite earlier hints from showrunner Ryan Condal suggesting a four-season structure.

What to expect from Knight of the Seven Kingdoms after Season 1?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 | Credits: HBO

Season 1 gets the ball rolling on the series by adapting ‘The Hedge Knight’, exploring how Dunk and Egg begin their journey from very humble beginnings. Now that the stage will be set, Season 2 will adapt ‘The Sworn Sword’, which will continue their underdog story in a dragonless Westeros.

HBO describes the show as a heartwarming and inspiring tale set years before the events of House of the Dragon. This makes it a lighter but still crucial companion piece to the otherwise blood-soaked Targaryen timeline.

RELATED:

Summary – HotD Season 4 and AKSK Season 2

With House of the Dragon Season 4 set to release in 2028 and the renewal of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2, the Westeros saga now appears to have a clear roadmap in the years to come.

These early confirmations are giving fans a pretty good reason to continue following the Targaryen civil war storyline and the Dunk and Egg adventure, without major gaps in the release schedule.