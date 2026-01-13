If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Type of Acid in Proteins, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Type of Acid in Proteins – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Type of Acid in Proteins.

5 letters – AMINO

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Type of Acid in Proteins. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 12 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters RNA, LSD 4 Letters BITE, BASE, TOFU, SOYA, ETCH, URIC 5 Letters AMINO, OLEIC, FOLIC, SOYAS, BORIC, FATTY, MALIC, LORNA 6 Letters CITRIC, NITRIC, ACETIC, TANNIC, SERINE, VALINE, LACTIC, PERSON, CAPSID, TOXINS, PICRIC, OXALIC, FROLIC, MALEIC 7 Letters AURICLE, ACIDITY, ALANINE, ALBUMIN, GLYCINE, PRUSSIC 8 Letters SOYABEAN, CHICKPEA, TELLURIC, TARTARIC 9 Letters AMINOACID, ALPHAFOLD, HISTIDINE, MARINADES 10 Letters AMINOGROUP 11 Letters STALACTITES 12 Letters BIOCHEMICALS

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.