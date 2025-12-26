If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Type of Boat, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Type of Boat – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Type of Boat.

5 letters – CANOE, SMACK, YACHT

CANOE, SMACK, YACHT 7 letters – STEAMER, TRAWLER

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Type of Boat. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ARK, TUG, BCH, BUS, CAR, CAT, COG, GIG, HOY, OAR, PLY, ROW, RUN, TUB, VAN, BUY 4 Letters SAIL, BRIG, YAWL, PROA, TROW, PUNT, RAFT, PRAM, SHIP, AUTO, BARK, BUSS, CART, DHOW, DORY, DRAY, EDNA, HAUL, HEAP, HULK, HULL, JUNK, KEEL, KERN, SCOW, SLED, SHOW 5 Letters SABOT, KETCH, BARGE, CANOE, YACHT, SKIFF, SMACK, UMIAK, MOTOR, AVISO, BUGGY, COACH, COAST, CRAFT, CRATE, CROSS, FERRY, FLOAT, FUNNY, JOLLY, KAYAK, PILOT, RACER, RAZEE, SCULL, SHELL, STEAM, TRUCK, WAGON, WRECK, XEBEC, AUDEN, EIGHT, SLOOP 6 Letters CANOES, LUGGER, PEDALO, LAUNCH, BATEAU, DINGHY, ARGOSY, BANKER, BARQUE, BIREME, BOTTOM, BUCKET, COCKLE, CRUISE, CUTTER, DUGOUT, GALLEY, GLIDER, HOOKER, JALOPY, JIGGER, MAILER, PACKET, RANDAN, SAMPAN, SLEDGE, TENDER, TORPID, VESSEL, VOYAGE, WHEELS, WHERRY 7 Letters STEAMER, TRAWLER, PONTOON, GONDOLA, JETBOAT, JETFOIL, LIGHTER, DREDGER, PATAMAR 8 Letters CARFERRY, TRIMARAN, OUTBOARD 9 Letters CATAMARAN, OUTRIGGER 10 Letters INFLATABLE, FLATBOTTOM 13 Letters PADDLESTEAMER

