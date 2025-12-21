Home » Puzzles » Type of Shoe – Crossword Clue Answers

Type of Shoe – Crossword Clue Answers

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Type of Shoe, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for thiscrossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Type of Shoe – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Type of Shoe.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersTAP, GYM, BAL
4 LettersHEEL, PUMP, CLOG, BOOT, MULE, TIRE, TAPS, SOFT, HARD, SNOW, CROC
5 LettersSABOT, IFTHE, LEVER, BOOTS, HEELS, DERBY, CLOGS, WEDGE, COURT, CREPE, SUEDE
6 LettersOXFORD, LOAFER, BROGAN, SANDAL, BROGUE, SLIPON, LACEUP, GALOSH, TSTRAP, PATENT, POINTE
7 LettersSLIPPER, WINGTIP, LOAFERS, LACEUPS, OPENTOE, SNEAKER, TRAINER
8 LettersMOCCASIN, FOOTWEAR, CONVERSE, MARYJANE, SNEAKERS, SLIPPERS, STILETTO
9 LettersSLINGBACK, SCARPETTO
10 LettersESPADRILLE
11 LettersBRAKELINING
13 LettersDEALINGDEVICE, MONOPOLYTOKEN
14 LettersCLEATSORSPIKES, OCELLISTEMMATA

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

One Humped Camel – Crossword Clue Answers

Mammal Related to Giraffe – Crossword Clue Answers

The Third Man Cast – Crossword Clue Answers

Stylish – Crossword Clue Answers

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 21,...

Shiner of Shoes – Crossword Clue Answers

Tricky Pool Shot – Crossword Clue Answers

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

NYT Pips #126 Answer Today – December 22, 2025

Octordle #1428 Hints And Answers Today: December 22, 2025