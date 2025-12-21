If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Type of Shoe, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for thiscrossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Type of Shoe – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Type of Shoe.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters TAP, GYM, BAL 4 Letters HEEL, PUMP, CLOG, BOOT, MULE, TIRE, TAPS, SOFT, HARD, SNOW, CROC 5 Letters SABOT, IFTHE, LEVER, BOOTS, HEELS, DERBY, CLOGS, WEDGE, COURT, CREPE, SUEDE 6 Letters OXFORD, LOAFER, BROGAN, SANDAL, BROGUE, SLIPON, LACEUP, GALOSH, TSTRAP, PATENT, POINTE 7 Letters SLIPPER, WINGTIP, LOAFERS, LACEUPS, OPENTOE, SNEAKER, TRAINER 8 Letters MOCCASIN, FOOTWEAR, CONVERSE, MARYJANE, SNEAKERS, SLIPPERS, STILETTO 9 Letters SLINGBACK, SCARPETTO 10 Letters ESPADRILLE 11 Letters BRAKELINING 13 Letters DEALINGDEVICE, MONOPOLYTOKEN 14 Letters CLEATSORSPIKES, OCELLISTEMMATA

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.