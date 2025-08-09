Types of Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket – Explained

There are several different types of cards present in Pokemon TCG Pocket, ranging from standard Pokemon cards to EX cards, along with a variety of support cards that aid in battle. Understanding what each of them does and the rules associated with their use can be quite difficult for beginners to the TCG. To that end, this article explains every different type of card in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how to play them.

Different Types of Pokemon Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

There are several segregations between the Pokemon cards currently present in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Let’s look at all the distinctions:

1. Basic Cards

The Basic Pokemon cards in the TCG feature monsters at their base evolutions. That all the first evolution Pokemon and those that do not evolve are part of this group. There are no restrictions associated with their use, and you can use any number of them freely in a turn, as long as you have space on the bench for them. You can identify such cards by looking at the ‘Basic’ annotation on the top-left corner, as shown in the above image.

2. Stage 1 or Stage 2 Cards

The Stage 1 and Stage 2 annotations on the top-left corner of the card refer to the evolution stage of the particular Pokemon. You can only play a Stage 1 evolution over its Basic counterpart. Similarly, to play a Stage 2 Pokemon, you must first overlay its Basic counterpart with the Stage 1 evolution, and then place the card on top of it to evolve. However, this restriction can be bypassed using Rare Candy, which allows you to place a Stage 2 evolution over a Basic Pokemon.

3. EX Cards

EX cards are special Pokemon cards that are extremely powerful, and often times, are the main monster of a deck. Unlike the normal cards, they provide the opponent with two points upon defeat, which balances out their immense capabilities. EX cards can exist for several Pokemon, including many Basic monsters, along with some Stage 1 and Stage 2 ones.

You should note that you cannot evolve an EX Pokemon in the game by placing its evolved form over it. For example, a Pikachu EX cannot evolve into a Raichu EX. The only way to summon the latter is by using a normal Pikachu card. Currently, the only exception to this rule is Eevee EX, thanks to its ability, which allows it to evolve.

4. Ultra Beast Cards

The Ultra Beast is a category of Pokemon that includes several monsters introduced in the Extradimensional Crisis booster pack. While they function similarly to other standard and EX Pokemon, they are marked as Ultra Beasts on the top left corner of the card. This lets them make use of several card abilities that are limited to this archetype, like Celesteele’s Ultra Thrusters.

Different Types of Trainer Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Apart from the monsters, PTCGP also includes an array of Supporter, Item, and Tool cards. While these cards do not directly engage in battle, they boost your Pokemon and provide them with significant advantages. Moreover, some of these Trainer cards can disrupt your opponents’ strategies as well, enabling you to counter their moves effectively. Here are all the different types of support cards:

1. Supporter Cards

Supporter cards are amongst the strongest non-Pokemon cards in the game. They provide powerful effects to you, with the limit of only one being allowed to use each turn. They feature renowned trainers from the franchise, like Red and Sabrina, along with other notable characters like the Pokemon Center Lady. With strategic usage, they can help you turn the tide of battle.

2. Item Cards

As one would expect, Item cards in the title are based upon iconic items from the franchise, like Poke Balls, Rare Candy, Repel, and more. Similar to the previous type, they provide benefits to you and your Pokemon, without the restriction of once per turn use. However, they aren’t nearly as powerful as the Supporter cards or as aggressive.

3. Tool Cards

Lastly, the Tool cards function as equip cards that you attach to your Pokemon cards to provide them benefits. They can offer a variety of benefits, such as increasing the monster’s HP or dealing damage to attacking foes. There are several good ones of this kind in the game that you can use to mitigate some challenges that your Pokemon may face in battle.