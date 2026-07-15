The company also acquired March of Giants from Amazon, a multiplayer online battle arena title with an experienced Montreal-based team that had already completed a successful closed alpha.

Ubisoft has outlined a significantly stronger content roadmap for the next two fiscal years with new titles confirmed across Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon.

Ubisoft has filed its 2025-26 Universal Registration Document, and buried inside the financial reporting is something players will actually want to read about. The company has outlined its upcoming content roadmap. After one of the most difficult years in Ubisoft's history, things are starting to look more promising than they have in a while.

What Ubisoft Has Planned

For the current fiscal year 2026-27, Ubisoft has confirmed it will continue growing its live service games led by Rainbow Six Siege, build on the launch of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, and release targeted premium titles built around its established brands.

Beyond that, the picture gets more interesting. Over the following two fiscal years, Ubisoft says its content roadmap will become significantly stronger and more diversified. The company has specifically named Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon as franchises set to receive new releases alongside the continued expansion of its live service portfolio. The document frames this as a deliberate push to build evergreen ecosystems around its biggest brands and improve how consistently it puts quality games in front of players.

Ubisoft also acquired March of Giants from Amazon during the year, a multiplayer online battle arena project with a Montreal-based development team that had already completed a successful closed alpha. The game will receive a major update adding new giants, expanded competitive modes, and foundational systems for long-term growth.

Black Flag Resynced Had a Shaky Start, but It Is Getting There

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced launched recently, and it would be fair to say the reception was not universally smooth. The game shipped into a difficult environment, and early discourse around it was mixed. But it is getting back on track. The quality is there when you dig into it, and the community seems to be warming to what Ubisoft has built.

Ubisoft's own annual report acknowledges this trajectory. CEO Yves Guillemot noted that recent releases have returned to Metacritic scores above 80 when teams have the right conditions and focus in place. That is not an accident, and it reflects the kind of internal discipline the company says it has been building toward since its restructuring began.

Our Take on Ubisoft's Financial Document

Ubisoft has had a rough few years, and the financial document does not attempt to hide that. The company posted significant losses in fiscal year 2025-26 and underwent what it describes as the most ambitious transformation in its history. None of that is comfortable reading.