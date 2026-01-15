If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Uganda Capital, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Uganda Capital – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Uganda Capital.

7 letters – ENTEBBE, KAMPALA

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Uganda Capital. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 20 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters UG 3 Letters AFR, IDI, FUG, ENG, EAU 4 Letters NISI, AMIN, UREA, OSLO, RIGA, TRUE, LIMA, HUTU, TORO, TESO 5 Letters OUNCE, OBOTE, KENYA, SUDAN, WAHIL, NILTL, HANOI, RABAT, TOKYO, TUNIS, HUMID, CRANE 6 Letters APOLLO, AFRICA, RWANDA, USURER, YOWERI 7 Letters KAMPALA, RESIDUE, ENTEBBE, UGANDAN, ASHANTI, NSEREKO, MOMBASA, EURASIA, ECUADOR, FAROOQ!, IDIAMIN, BUGANDA, GIRAFFE, SWAHILI 8 Letters MAORIBUG, CKAMPALA, MUSEVENI 9 Letters IMPROMPTU, TOOKXSSUE 10 Letters PERNICIOUS 11 Letters MUHAMMADALI, MILTONOBOTE 12 Letters ADVANTAGEOUS, SETANEXAMPLE 13 Letters KAMPALAUGANDA 16 Letters NORMANTHELUNATIC 19 Letters CONCORDNEWHAMPSHIRE 20 Letters SACRAMENTOCALIFORNIA, ANDORRALAVELLANDORRA

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.