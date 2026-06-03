The UK government is reportedly considering restricting how children interact with strangers on gaming platforms, including Roblox, Fortnite, Discord, and Minecraft. Online safety minister Kanishka Narayan has suggested he would consider imposing restrictions on popular gaming platforms as part of a broader proposed social media ban on teenagers, with stranger contact on games being one of the primary concerns raised.

Nothing has been confirmed yet and no formal policy has been announced, but the discussion signals that gaming platforms may no longer be exempt from the kind of scrutiny that social media companies have faced for years.

What the UK Government Is Considering for Gaming Platforms

The proposals are still at a consideration stage with no confirmed policy yet, but the direction is clear. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to take decisive action against social media's impact on children. Children's commissioner Rachel de Souza has also weighed in, pointing out that while much of the online safety conversation focuses on social media, boys in particular are spending three to four hours a day gaming, where a stranger can contact a nine-year-old with very little friction.

Her position is less about banning children outright and more about restricting platforms that are not adequately safe for under-18s.

🚨 NEW: The Government is considering a ban on children having conversations with strangers on gaming platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, Discord and Minecraft — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 31, 2026

Should Gaming Platforms Like Roblox and Fortnite Ban Contacting Children

The concern is legitimate, and the government deserves credit for finally paying attention to gaming platforms specifically rather than focusing entirely on social media. For too long, the conversation around children's online safety has centred on Instagram and TikTok while gaming slipped under the radar, despite being where a significant portion of younger players spend most of their screen time. Roblox, in particular, has faced serious scrutiny and lawsuits in the US over child safety, so the fact that UK policymakers are now treating gaming as part of the same conversation is a step in the right direction.

That said, a blanket ban on children speaking with strangers across all gaming platforms feels incredibly difficult to enforce in practice. Gaming is fundamentally social, and for many younger players, it is one of their main ways of connecting with friends. The line between a known friend and a stranger is also blurry in games where you naturally meet and team up with new people.