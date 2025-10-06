Roblox Uma Racing Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Uma Racing Codes on October 6th, 2025.

Managing your Stamina is a crucial gameplay mechanic in Uma Racing. This means you will be slow as a turtle when first starting the game. However, with enough practice, you will get the hang of the feature and start gaining speed during races. The active Uma Racing codes will also come in handy to get freebies and stay ahead of others. Continue reading to check out all the codes.

All Active Uma Racing Codes

Below, we have compiled all the active and working Uma Racing codes that can be redeemed for rewards. Make sure to use them before they expire.

DELAYMBBRO – Redeem for 2500 Cash ( new )

– Redeem for 2500 Cash ( ) SORRYFORBUG – Redeem for 1500 Cash ( new )

– Redeem for 1500 Cash ( ) PLAYTEST – Redeem for 3500 Cash ( new )

Expired Uma Racing Codes

Currently, there are no expired or inactive codes for the game. We will update this list once any of the active codes are no longer usable.

How to Redeem Uma Racing Codes

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward task in the game. You can obtain all the rewards by following these instructions:

Join the Uma Racing Community on Roblox before launching the game.

Start Uma Racing and head inside the game.

Click the Menu icon at the bottom of the screen.

icon at the bottom of the screen. Head over to the Codes tab.

tab. Type or paste any of the active codes in the “ Enter Code ” box.

” box. Finally, hit Enter to redeem the code.

How to Get More Codes for the Game

The best way to get more codes for the game is by following this page and checking it frequently. We will update our list once a new code is available. You can also join the official Uma Racing Discord server to stay up to date with the latest happenings of the game.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later for more and new codes.