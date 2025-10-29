Home » Puzzles » Unctuous – Crossword Clue Answers

Unctuous – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Unctuous, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Click here to reveal all the crossword clue: Unctuous answers.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters. Here are all the possible answers in a table format.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersFAT
4 LettersOILY, MORE, KIND
5 LettersSLIMY, BLAND, LYING, SLEEK, SLICK, SUAVE, SMART, FATTY, BALMY
6 LettersSMARMY, GREASY, CREAMY, CHUBBY, SMOOTH
7 LettersIMPIOUS, TYPHOON, FAWNING, SERVILE, FULSOME
8 LettersSLIPPERY, FRIENDLY, CHARMING, GRACIOUS
9 LettersDECEITFUL, GROVELING, DISHONEST, SICKENING
10 LettersFLATTERING, PERSUASIVE, OBSEQUIOUS
11 LettersSUBSERVIENT, SUBSTANDARD, IRRELIGIOUS, INFLUENTIAL, SUBSTANTIAL
12 LettersHYPOCRITICAL, INGRATIATING
13 LettersCOMPLIMENTARY, SELFRIGHTEOUS, SANCTIMONIOUS

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

