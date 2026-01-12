If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Under Threat, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Under Threat – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Under Threat.

5 letters – PERIL

PERIL 6 letters – MENACE, ATRISK

MENACE, ATRISK 8 letters – INDANGER

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Under Threat. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters OUT, ELM 4 Letters RAIN, SUED, BLOT, BOMB, FALL, FATE, FEAR, HINT, OMEN, PASS, RISK, SIGN, SLUR 5 Letters PANDA, GREAT, KAPUT, UBOAT, ALARM, BLAME, DREAD, FORCE, GLORY, MORAL, ODIUM, PERIL, PINCH, SCARE, SHAME, SNARL, TERMS 6 Letters DURESS, DANGER, ATRISK, COERCE, FOREST, MENACE, RANSOM, GARLIC, ORELSE, METEOR, TSETSE, FETTLE, SETTEE, LETTER, REDCAP, SCYLLA, DENNIS, THREAT, VEILED, DEXTER, ABJECT, CAVEAT, CRISIS, DEMAND, DISMAY, EVENTS, FILLIP, FRIGHT, GAMBLE, HAZARD, HECTOR, HORROR, HUBRIS, INSULT, LESSON, MOTIVE, NOTICE, PLIGHT, REGRET, STIGMA, STRAIT, TERROR, TIPOFF 7 Letters INCHECK, MENACED, CONCERN, ENDGAME, DUTIFUL, AFFRONT, BLUSTER, BRUISER, CAUTION, CHAGRIN, DECLINE, DESTINY, EXAMPLE, FAWNING, GRAVITY, OBLOQUY, OMINOUS, PORTENT, PRESAGE, REMORSE, REQUEST, SCANDAL, SCARING, SUASION, THINICE, WARNING 8 Letters LUTHERAN, HIJACKER, ASHTREES, INSECURE, SQUIRREL, HAZELNUT, INDANGER, PRESSURE, ANATHEMA, APPROACH, BASENESS, BULLYING, COERCION, CONTEMPT, COWERING, CRINGING, DEFIANCE, DISGRACE, DISHONOR, DISTRESS, EXPOSURE, FUTURITY, GAUNTLET, GUNPOINT, IGNOMINY, JEOPARDY, LOWERING, MENACING, MONITION, REPROACH, VIOLENCE, REDALERT 9 Letters INTROUBLE, EXTORTING, BLACKMAIL, UNDERTIME, ABASEMENT, ABASHMENT, ASTROLOGY 10 Letters ATGUNPOINT, ILLBEBOUND, FORTHECHOP, ENDANGERED, OFFTHEHOOK, INJEOPARDY 11 Letters UNDERTHEGUN 12 Letters ATKNIFEPOINT, ATKNIFEPOINI 13 Letters MEALSONWHEELS 17 Letters UNDERTIMEPRESSURE

