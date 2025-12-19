Home » Puzzles » Underhanded – Crossword Clue Answers

Underhanded – Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Underhanded, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

Underhanded – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Underhanded.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 17 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersLOW, SLY, LOB, DIM
4 LettersWILY, KNEE, DARK, DEEP, HARD, HAZY, MEAN, FOXY
5 LettersCHEAP, SHADY, DIRTY, SLYLY, SNEAK, SMEAR, THEFT, HANKY, WILES, CANNY, DUSKY, FOGGY, FUNNY, HEAVY, DENSE, CAGEY, FALSE, FISHY, PRIVY, QUICK, QUIET, SHARP, SLICK, SMART
6 LettersSLEAZY, SNEAKY, SNIPER, BRIBER, WEASEL, SLIEST, SECRET, SHIFTY, SHREWD, COVERT, HIDDEN, ARCANE, AMORAL, ARTFUL, ASTUTE, CLEVER, CRAFTY, FELINE, ROTTEN, SLINKY, SMOOTH, TRICKY
7 LettersDEVIOUS, SNEAKER, LOWBLOW, DASTARD, BLURRED, CLOAKED, CLOUDED, COVERED, CRYPTIC, CUNNING, CURIOUS, CORRUPT, CROOKED, DUBIOUS, ELUSIVE, EVASIVE, FURTIVE, HANGDOG, ILLEGAL, ILLICIT, IMMORAL, KNOWING, OBLIQUE
8 LettersWEASELLY, SNEAKING, ABSTRACT, ABSTRUSE, BAFFLING, DOUBTFUL, ESOTERIC, FEINTING, FLEETING, LOW-DOWN, BACKDOOR, CRIMINAL, GUILEFUL, INDIRECT, SCHEMING, SECRETLY, SINISTER, SKULKING, SLIPPERY, STEALTHY, TWOFACED, UNDERARM, UNSAVORY
9 LettersDECEITFUL, BACKSTAIR, DECEPTIVE, INSINCERE, RECONDITE, SECRETIVE, ADUMBRATE, ANOMALOUS, ENIGMATIC
10 LettersWIREPULLER, FRAUDULENT, IMPALPABLE, INDEFINITE, INDISTINCT, INTANGIBLE, MENDACIOUS, MISLEADING
11 LettersTREACHEROUS, CALCULATING, CLANDESTINE, COMPLICATED, DUPLICITOUS, INDEFINABLE, PARADOXICAL
12 LettersEQUIVOCATING, HYPOTHETICAL, METAPHYSICAL, OVERSHADOWED, SUPERNATURAL, UNDERSTAFFED
13 LettersCONTRADICTORY, IMPERCEPTIBLE, INDETERMINATE, PRETERNATURAL, UNSENTIMENTAL, UNSYMPATHETIC, UNTRUSTWORTHY
14 LettersUNCLASSIFIABLE
15 LettersSNAKEINTHEGRASS
16 LettersINCOMPREHENSIBLE
17 LettersINDISTINGUISHABLE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

The Telegraph Plusword 1,307 Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1330: December 19, 2025

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 19, 2025)

Soul In Spanish – Crossword Clue Answers

Thing One And Thing Two – Crossword Clue Answers

Jumble Answers Today (December 19, 2025)

NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 19, 2025

Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer Today, December 19, 2025

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 19, 2025)