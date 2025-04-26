10 Underrated Anime to Watch on Cruchyroll (April 2025)

With so many anime series coming out each year, it’s only natural that a few of the true gems remain unseen. Such anime didn’t receive the attention they deserved during their release and got overshadowed by the mainstream ones. However, these anime still hold unforgettable narratives, witty comedy, and deep emotional resonance. If you are looking for something new, possibly something forgotten, here are 10 underrated anime on Crunchyroll that need every bit of attention in 2025.

10. My Roommate is a Cat

My Roommate is a Cat is a pure gem of an anime, particularly if you enjoy quiet, wholesome tales with emotional depth. The anime follows Subaru, a socially inept writer who is still grieving over the loss of his parents. His life turns around when he takes in a stray cat named Haru, who unintentionally encourages him to reconnect with the world.

Subaru Mikazuki & Haru in My Roommate is a Cat | Credits: Zero-G

Each episode alternates between Subaru and Haru’s points of view, and has a gentle and sometimes humorous tone. Warm animation and genuine voice acting make it the perfect choice when you want something soft but meaningful.

9. Servant x Service

If you’ve ever had a drudge office job, Servant x Service will feel hilariously familiar. It’s an office comedy where officials deal with all manner of absurd everyday tasks.

Lucy and Yutaka in Servant x Service | Credits: A-1 Pictures

The humor is laid-back and character-driven, and each member of the cast contributes their own unique brand of craziness, from the woman who dislikes her given name to the slacker boss who goes out in a mascot suit as a disguise. It’s The Office, but anime, with a little bit of romance. It never wears out its welcome, and that’s exactly why it’s so enjoyable.

8. ReLIFE

ReLIFE asks a deceptively simple but powerful question: What if you could replay high school with all the knowledge you have now? A 27-year-old who feels stuck, Arata, gets to do just that in a strange experiment. When he returns to school in disguise as a 17-year-old, it leads to a series of cute and laugh-out-loud humorous scenes, which are both hilarious and completely heartbreaking.

Arata Kaizaki & Chizuru Hishiro in ReLIFE | Credits: TMS Entertainment

The series is perfectly balanced between the comedic and real issues of burnout, regret, and self-esteem. The artwork is clean, the pacing is tight, and the emotional payoff is crushing. It’s short, easy to binge, and much deeper than it appears. If you missed this one when it aired, it’s time to give it a shot now.

7. The Eccentric Family (Uchouten Kazoku)

In a world where humans, tengu, and tanuki all exist, The Eccentric Family blends fantasy and family drama in a completely fresh manner. It is the story of Yasaburo, a quirky tanuki struggling with the complicated family relations and intramurals of their world.

Yasaburou Shimogamo & friends in The Eccentric Family | Credits: P.A. Works

It’s slightly comedic at the beginning, but beneath it tackles deep themes like legacy, identity, and loss, all woven seamlessly into the story. The animation is rich and colorful, and the atmosphere is poetic throughout. If you’re in the mood for something mellow, adult, and off the mainstream track, the stunning beauty of this anime will linger with you.

6. ID: INVADED

If you like sci-fi thrillers with psychological themes, ID: INVADED is a must-watch. The anime takes place in the future, where it becomes possible for detectives to invade the minds of serial killers in trying to crack murder cases. It’s a mix of Inception and Psycho-Pass with plenty of trippy imagery and puzzling mysteries.

Sakaido and his friends in ID: INVADED | Credits: NAZ

Protagonist Sakaido is a brilliant but imperfect detective who is emotionally attached to each case. World-building is engaging, and although the story can be confusing at times, it’s well worth the trip. Smooth animation, creepy sound effects, and seriously dense pacing make this one a must-watch for fans of darker, more cerebral anime.

5. A Place Further Than the Universe

A Place Further Than the Universe is an anime about pursuing dreams, getting out of your comfort zone, and discovering friendships along the way. The story follows four high school girls who take a journey to Antarctica, and it’s so much more emotional than you could ever imagine. Each girl has her own motivation for going on the trip, and their growth feels completely realistic.

Mari Tamaki & friends in A Place Further Than the Universe | Credits: Madhouse

The dialogue is perfectly balanced between comedy and drama, and the visuals, especially in the Antarctica scenes, are just stunning. It’s one of those anime that can make you laugh and cry at the same time. If you’re in the mood for something heartwarming and sentimental, you shouldn’t miss it.

4. 91 Days

91 Days is a dark, slow-burning Prohibition-era crime drama that you don’t necessarily get to see in anime that often. The anime is about Angelo, who infiltrates a crime family undercover in order to get revenge for his parents’ murder.

Angelo Lagusa in 91 Days | Credits: Shuka

It’s dark, misleading, and emotionally draining. The mood is dark and cinematic, with jazz-infused music and moody visuals that actually make the setting feel like reality. If you’re tired of clichéd anime tropes and want something mature, 91 Days is an underrated gem that will not disappoint.

3. Tonari no Seki-kun: The Master of Killing Time

Tonari no Seki-kun is the tale of Yokoi, a girl who sits next to a boy who spends class time playing video games, inventing ridiculous gadgets, and somehow never getting caught.

Rumi Yokoi watching Seki’s antics in Tonari no Seki-kun: The Master of Killing Time | Credits: Studio Gokumi

Every episode is a fresh joke, and it’s amazing how innovative the anime gets with such a simple premise. Every episode is only around 7 minutes long, so it’s actually bingeable. With barely any dialogue, it still gets ridiculously expressive. If you’re looking for something quick, light, and really fun, this one’s an underrated gem you can binge in one sitting.

2. Odd Taxi

Odd Taxi is one of those anime that sneaks up on you with how clever it is. At first glance, it’s a grumpy walrus taxi driver named Odokawa talking to his misfit zoo of passengers. But under that bizarre premise is a sharp, well-written mystery with twists and layered characters.

Odokawa in Odd Taxi | Credits: OLM

It’s clever, dark, and strangely human considering the anthropomorphic setting. Each piece is necessary, and when all begins to fall into place, it’s extremely satisfying. If you enjoy anime that treats you as a smart viewer and rewards you with your attention, Odd Taxi is going to blow your mind.

1. 86 (Eighty-Six)

86 is one of those rare mecha anime that gets to you on an emotional level. It’s not much about the war, but about the civilians getting dragged into it. The backdrop is in the so-called peaceful country that secretly conducts the “86” fight on its behalf.

Shin in 86 | Credits: A-1 Pictures

The characters are highly developed, especially Shin, the dispassionate and damaged commander. Visually, it’s beautiful, and the action scenes are intense without taking over from the emotional weight. It’s not your typical flashy mecha anime; it’s realistic, introspective, and tackles discrimination, loss, and what it means to be human. If you’re looking for sci-fi that has some weight to it, 86 must be on your list.

All these anime prove that you don’t always need popularity to be a great series. Whether it’s storytelling, emotional presentation, amazing visuals, or unique settings, these anime stand toe-to-toe with the popular, mainstream titles. If you have a Crunchyroll subscription, you should consider watching these or at least add them to your playlist.