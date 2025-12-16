Universal Tower Defense gives you a lot of achievements to chase while playing. These achievements give you free gems, trait rerolls, and other cool stuff just for playing the game normally. Let me break down all achievements in Universal Tower Defense and how to complete them, so you know exactly what you need to do.

All Achievements in Universal Tower Defense

Before we jump in, there are two kinds of trophies that you can get in the game. The first one is Achievements, which count toward your overall progress in the game. The second one is Milestones, which give you rewards, but they don’t count toward completion. Both are worth doing since the rewards help you build stronger teams.

1. Story Achievements

These achievements unlock when you beat specific stages on Easy mode. Here’s what you need to do:

Achievement Type How to Complete Rewards Ninja Achievement Clear Ninja Forest in Easy mode • Clay Owl

• 500 Gems

• 5 Trait Rerolls Pirate Rookie Achievement Clear Marine Base in Easy mode • 500 Gems

• 5 Trait Rerolls Hollow Achievement Clear Hollowed Moon in Easy mode • 500 Gems

• 5 Trait Rerolls

2. Progression Achievements

These track your overall game progress and unlock naturally as you play:

Achievement Type How to Complete Rewards Traveller 1 Achievement Clear any stage 20 times • 500 Gems

• 5 Trait Rerolls Trait Hunter I Achievement Roll a Mythic Trait 500 Gems Geared Up I Achievement Reach level 5 on any Relic 500 Gems Rich I Achievement Amass 10,000 coins 500 Gems Grinding I Achievement Defeat a total of 1,000 enemies 500 Gems True Monarch Milestone Get a double Ruler trait on any unit 20 Trait Rerolls One Above All Milestone Get the Ruler Trait on a Secret unit 500 Gems

3. Units Achievements

This category focuses on summoning and upgrading units:

Achievement Type How to Complete Rewards Summoner I Achievement Summon 100 units • 500 Gems

• 10 Trait Rerolls Ooh, Shiny Milestone Summon 1 Shiny Mythic (or rarer) unit 500 Gems Perfection Milestone Get a unit’s stats all to be S rank or above • 1,000 Gems

• 20 Trait Rerolls Covered in Secrecy Milestone Summon a Secret unit for the first time • 1,000 Gems

• 20 Trait Rerolls

How to Check Your Achievements in Universal Tower Defense

To check your progress, you can click the Achievement tab on the left of your screen. There, you will be able to check out all the types of achievements in Universal Tower Defense, from Story, Progression, and Units.

Try to complete the easy achievements first to build up your gem count and trait rerolls. The milestone rewards are worth the effort, too, after you play for a while. Good luck collecting them all! If you want more free gems, you can also redeem codes in Universal Tower Defense.