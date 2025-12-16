Home » Gaming » All Achievements in Universal Tower Defense

by Shida Aruya
Universal Tower Defense gives you a lot of achievements to chase while playing. These achievements give you free gems, trait rerolls, and other cool stuff just for playing the game normally. Let me break down all achievements in Universal Tower Defense and how to complete them, so you know exactly what you need to do.

All Achievements in Universal Tower Defense

Before we jump in, there are two kinds of trophies that you can get in the game. The first one is Achievements, which count toward your overall progress in the game. The second one is Milestones, which give you rewards, but they don’t count toward completion. Both are worth doing since the rewards help you build stronger teams.

1. Story Achievements

These achievements unlock when you beat specific stages on Easy mode. Here’s what you need to do:

AchievementTypeHow to CompleteRewards
NinjaAchievementClear Ninja Forest in Easy mode• Clay Owl
• 500 Gems
• 5 Trait Rerolls
Pirate RookieAchievementClear Marine Base in Easy mode• 500 Gems
• 5 Trait Rerolls
HollowAchievementClear Hollowed Moon in Easy mode• 500 Gems
• 5 Trait Rerolls

2. Progression Achievements

These track your overall game progress and unlock naturally as you play:

AchievementTypeHow to CompleteRewards
Traveller 1AchievementClear any stage 20 times• 500 Gems
• 5 Trait Rerolls
Trait Hunter IAchievementRoll a Mythic Trait500 Gems
Geared Up IAchievementReach level 5 on any Relic500 Gems
Rich IAchievementAmass 10,000 coins500 Gems
Grinding IAchievementDefeat a total of 1,000 enemies500 Gems
True MonarchMilestoneGet a double Ruler trait on any unit20 Trait Rerolls
One Above AllMilestoneGet the Ruler Trait on a Secret unit500 Gems

3. Units Achievements

This category focuses on summoning and upgrading units:

AchievementTypeHow to CompleteRewards
Summoner IAchievementSummon 100 units• 500 Gems
• 10 Trait Rerolls
Ooh, ShinyMilestoneSummon 1 Shiny Mythic (or rarer) unit500 Gems
PerfectionMilestoneGet a unit’s stats all to be S rank or above• 1,000 Gems
• 20 Trait Rerolls
Covered in SecrecyMilestoneSummon a Secret unit for the first time• 1,000 Gems
• 20 Trait Rerolls

How to Check Your Achievements in Universal Tower Defense

To check your progress, you can click the Achievement tab on the left of your screen. There, you will be able to check out all the types of achievements in Universal Tower Defense, from Story, Progression, and Units.

Try to complete the easy achievements first to build up your gem count and trait rerolls. The milestone rewards are worth the effort, too, after you play for a while. Good luck collecting them all! If you want more free gems, you can also redeem codes in Universal Tower Defense.

