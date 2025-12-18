Universal Tower Defense – All Mounts and How to Get Them

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Universal Tower Defense mounts on December 18, 2025.

Mounts are in-game animals or companions that you can ride for fun and a bit of style. While they don’t provide any in-match benefits, you can use them for easy traversing in the lobby. You can unlock them by playing the game and clearing their respective Achievements. With that said, here are all mounts in Universal Tower Defense with a guide on how to obtain to them.

All Mounts in Universal Tower Defense

Currently, two mounts are available to obtain in Universal Tower Defense. Here is their list:

Clay Owl (Left)

Submarine (Right)

It won’t take much effort to get mounts; the only thing you must do is play the Story game mode and clear the required chapters. In the following sections, you can find a detailed guide on obtaining both mounts and equipping them.

How to Get Mounts in Universal Tower Defense?

Below is a detailed guide to getting mounts in Universal Tower Defense:

1. Getting Clay Owl

Clay Owl is a white bird that can fly you to places. It’s the first mount that you can unlock in Universal Tower Defense. Doing so requires completing the Ninja achievement in the Story – Stage I tab. Clearing the Ninja achievement requires completing all acts, except for the Infinite, in the Ninja Forest chapter. You can clear them in easy difficulty with friends or solo.

Ninja Forest is the first chapter, and completing it will be a piece of cake. You don’t have to aim for higher-rarity units to defeat enemies. However, it’s recommended that you use the Epic rarity FastCart unit in your team. The unit generates cash after you place it in a match. After a few waves, you’ll have accumulated enough money to place whichever unit you desire, strengthening your attacks and helping you easily clear the stage. Additionally, Rose and Fire-type units are the most effective ones for clearing the chapter.

You can claim the Clay Owl mount from the Achievements tab after completing Act VI: Relentless Kitsune.

2. Getting Submarine

Obtaining the Submarine mount takes a bit longer and is more difficult than Clay Owl. Getting the Submarine requires clearing the Pirate Captain achievement in the Story – Stage II tab. The Pirate Captain achievement will be completed after you clear all acts of Marine Base, except Infinite, on Hard difficulty. You can play Hard difficulty only after clearing each stage on Easy mode.

Additionally, you can unlock the Story – State II achievements after completing the Story – Stage I. Completing the Story – Stage I requires clearing three achievements: Ninja, Pirate Rookie, and Hollow. You can earn these achievements upon completing the Ninja Forest, Marine Base, and Hollowed Moon chapters on Easy mode, respectively.

It’s recommended to use FastCart, the Epic rarity unit that generates money. Additionally, consider including Ice, Light, Wind, and Rose-type units in your roster, as they will help you easily clear the Marine Base chapter. You can check out the Universal Tower Defense units tier list to know the meta units and pull for them. It will be as easy as getting Clay Owl with such units.

You can claim the Submarine mount from the Achievements tab located on the right side of the screen after completing the Act VI: Dark Emperor of the Marine Base chapter.

How to Equip Mounts in Universal Tower Defense

Below is a step-by-step guide to equipping the obtained mounts in Universal Tower Defense:

Step 1: Log in to the game and stay in the lobby.

Step 2: Click the "Emotes & Mounts" button that's located at the top right of the screen. You can find it near the Update Log.

Step 3: The Emotes & Mounts menu will open, showcasing the list of items that you own.

Step 4: Switch to the one tab and click on the mount you want to ride in the lobby.

Note that you can equip only one mount at once and store up to four in your inventory. Additionally, mounts can only spawn in the lobby; you can’t use them during matches.