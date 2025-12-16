All Universal Tower Defense Game Modes Explained

Universal Tower Defense gives you several ways to play and earn rewards. Each game mode serves a different purpose, so knowing what they offer helps you progress faster. Let’s check out all Universal Tower Defense game modes, so you can make the most of your time in the game.

All Universal Tower Defense Game Modes

There are three modes available in Universal Tower Defense. They are Story Mode, Challenges, and Virtual Realm. Here are the steps on how to pick which one you want to play:

First, you need to click the Expand button on the left side of the screen. Then click Play. You will enter a lobby where you can see three different aisles for the modes. Pick the aisle you want to play at, and then just run to any door on the sides. You will be brought directly to the game mode where you need to either join or create a match.

1. Story Mode

Story Mode is where you will spend most of your time when you first start playing. This is the main way to progress through Universal Tower Defense and unlock new content.

In the Story Mode, you can choose the difficulty settings between Easy, Hard, and Nightmare. Greater difficulties give you better rewards, especially when it comes to relics. If you complete a level on Hard mode, you can get super relics, which are way more powerful than regular ones.

Here’s a tip: after you redeem all the starter codes, you’ll probably get a strong unit. Use that unit to jump straight into greater difficulties. You’ll clear levels easily and get better rewards from the start.

2. Challenges

In Challenges mode, you can upgrade materials. There are three types of challenges, and each one has different rewards and reset times.

Daily Challenge

This one resets once every 24 hours. It’s probably the most important challenge to complete every day because the rewards are really good. You will get stat locks, trait rerolls, stat rerolls, and gems just for finishing it. It’s like a daily login bonus, but you actually have to play a quick match. It takes maybe 5-10 minutes, and the rewards help you upgrade your units significantly.

30-Minute Challenge

The 30-minute Challenge resets every half an hour, which means you can farm it multiple times per day if you’re actively playing. The rewards include rerolls and stat rerolls, so it’s great for fine-tuning your units. If you are grinding for materials, this challenge should be your go-to. Set a timer and come back every 30 minutes to complete it again.

Special Challenge

This one also resets every 30 minutes or daily, depending on the specific challenge. You will get referrals and stat points from this one. Stat points are important because they let you customize your units exactly how you want them.

3. Virtual Realm

The Virtual Realm is a unique mode that focuses on dropping specific types of relics. In Universal Tower Defense, relics have different slots: top, bottom, and accessory. The Virtual Realm only drops top slot relics, which are things like hats and accessories.

When you enter Virtual Realm, you will play through waves of enemies just like in Story Mode. However, every five waves, you get to choose from a set of cards.

These cards give you different buffs and bonuses for the rest of your turn. The best card to look for is the Lover’s Card. This card buffs all your unit stats, making everything stronger. Whenever you see Lover’s Card as an option, pick it. Stack multiple Lover’s Cards together, and your units become incredibly powerful.

You play Virtual Realm mainly for relic farming. Since relics can be equipped on every unit and you can enhance them with gold, getting good relics makes a huge difference in your overall power. The Virtual Realm guarantees top slot drops, so if you need hats or headgear relics specifically, this is where you farm them.

Which Universal Tower Defense Game Modes Should You Focus On?

When you first start playing Universal Tower Defense, jump into Story Mode and push as far as you can on greater difficulties. This unlocks more content and gets you familiar with the game.

Once you’ve progressed a bit, make Challenges part of your daily routine. Just do the Daily Challenge every single day. Then, save Virtual Realm for when you understand relics better and know which top slot relics you’re hunting for. It’s not a beginner mode, but it becomes important once you’re optimizing your units.

The game gives you plenty of ways to progress, so you won’t get bored doing the same thing over and over. Mix up different modes in Universal Tower Defense, complete your daily challenges, and farm Virtual Realm when you need specific gear. That’s the path to building the strongest team possible in the game.