Universal Tower Defense – All Active Private Server Links (December 2025)

Universal Tower Defense has just been released, but just like any other Roblox game these days, it starts to dominate the tower defense scene with exciting gameplay. In Universal Tower Defense, you can also make private servers, so you can enjoy the game with just your friends. Here’s how to create your own private server in Universal Tower Defense and invite your friends to your private server. We also add private server links for you!

How to Create a Private Server in Universal Tower Defense

Here are the steps to create a private server in Universal Tower Defense:

Open the Universal Tower Defense Roblox page on your device or browser. Scroll down to the bottom of the game page and click on the Servers tab. On the right side, select Create Private Server. Click the Buy Now button. The server is free, so you don’t have to pay anything here.

After following all the steps above, your private server is now live and ready to use. This way, you can summon units, claim relics, play any game modes, farm for gems, and get achievements in peace. In the private server, you can also still use redeem codes. So don’t worry about that!

How to Invite Friends to UTD Private Server

Now that you’ve got your private server running, it’s time to bring your friends along for the ride. Here are the steps:

Go to the Servers page again and find your private server. Click the three-dot icon next to your server name. A menu will pop up. Select Configure. Make sure the Allow Joining option is enabled. Generate the link to your server at the very bottom of the list.

From here, you will have two choices. You can make your server public by leaving Allow Joining enabled, which lets anyone join. Or you can keep it private and click the Add People button to invite specific Roblox friends to your Universal Tower Defense server. Remember that in Universal Tower Defense, you can only have 20 people to play in a private server.

All Active Private Servers in Universal Tower Defense

Below is a list of private servers that are currently active for Universal Tower Defense. Keep in mind that private servers can be closed or shut down at any time without warning. This list will be updated regularly to keep it as accurate as possible.

Note: To stay transparent, all links are shared in plain text instead of clickable links, so it’s clear they are real and lead only to the official Roblox website.

https://www.roblox.com/share?code=bc40a28ad173154d8adbdb92d8a57d38&type=Server

