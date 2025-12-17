Universal Tower Defense Relics Tier List – Best Relic Sets Ranked

Relic sets give your characters powerful bonuses in Universal Tower Defense, but some sets perform much better than others. Choosing the right relic set can make your characters significantly stronger and help you complete difficult stages more easily. However, with six different relic sets available, knowing which ones to farm and equip can be confusing.

This Universal Tower Defense Relics tier list ranks every relic set from best to worst, explaining which sets you should prioritize and which ones work only in specific situations. Understanding relic set strength helps you make smart choices about where to spend your time farming.

Universal Tower Defense Relics Tier List

Here’s how every relic set ranks from S Tier (best) to C Tier (worst):

Tier Relic Sets S Tier Laughing Captain, Ex-Captain Uraharo A Tier Sun God, Berserk Shingam I B Tier Master Ninja C Tier Junior Ninja

Note: This tier list is subjective and your best relic set will depend on many factors. The stats and sub stats your relic has, what character you’re equipping it on, and what element that character has all affect which set performs best. However, we have ranked these sets based on their versatility and utility across the majority of the roster. Sets ranked higher work well on more characters in more situations, while lower-ranked sets require specific conditions or character types to be effective.

S Tier – Best Relic Sets

These relic sets are the strongest in the game. They work well on most characters and provide powerful bonuses that help you win battles.

Relic Set Bonuses Why S Tier Laughing Captain Head: -10% Active Ability Cooldown

Body/Leg: +5 Base Damage, -5% Attack Cooldown, +5% Range Works on almost any character without requiring specific conditions. The cooldown reductions help characters use abilities and attack more often, which is useful in every battle. The range bonus improves positioning and safety. This is the most flexible set that fits on any character in any situation. Ex-Captain Uraharo Head: Refund 5% Yen spent on upgrades

Body/Leg: +10 Critical Rate, +25% Critical Damage Gives huge bonuses for critical-focused characters. The +10 critical rate and +25% critical damage make critical hits happen more often and hit much harder. While the money refund is small, the critical bonuses alone make this set very strong for any character that benefits from critical hits.

A Tier – Very Good Relic Sets

Relic Set Bonuses Why A Tier Sun God Head: After every 6 attacks, gain damage buff equal to unit’s Range for 7 seconds

Body/Leg: +5 Base Damage, +10% Light/Water/Ice Damage Strong on high-range characters where the damage buff becomes very large. However, requires building range to maximize effectiveness. The elemental damage bonus helps Light, Water, and Ice characters specifically. Not as flexible as S Tier sets but very powerful when used correctly. Berserk Shingam I Head: Every 6th attack deals 20% bonus True Damage ignoring all Resistance

Body/Leg: +5 Base Damage, +15% Armor Damage Excellent against armored enemies and bosses. The True Damage ignores all defense, and the armor damage bonus makes it even stronger. However, the bonuses are less useful against regular enemies without armor. Great for specific levels but not the best choice for general use.

B Tier – Good Relic Set

Relic Set Bonuses Why B Tier Master Ninja Head: Every 5 attacks, DoT damage increases by 20% for 10 seconds

Body/Leg: +5 Base Damage, +10% Dark/Rose/Fire Damage Strong for damage-over-time focused characters. The DoT damage increase is significant, and the elemental bonuses help Dark, Rose, and Fire characters. However, only useful on characters that actually have DoT abilities. Characters without DoT effects get almost no value from this set.

C Tier – Situational Relic Set

Relic Set Bonuses Why C Tier Junior Ninja Head: All buffs increased by 1.1x

Body/Leg: +5% Base Damage, +10% Wind Damage Only useful if your character receives buffs from teammates. The 1.1x buff multiplier requires team synergy to work. Without buff support, the head bonus does nothing. The body and leg bonuses are the weakest in the game. Very limited use cases make this the worst overall set.

That’s the complete relics tier list for Universal Tower Defense. Check our all relics guide for complete bonus details and farming locations.