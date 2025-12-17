All Relics in Universal Tower Defense

Relics are special items you can equip on your characters in Universal Tower Defense to make them stronger. Each character can wear three relics at once, and when you equip a full matching set, you get big bonuses that help you win battles. Relics give two types of benefits: basic stat increases that work all the time, and powerful set bonuses that activate when you wear complete sets.

Understanding which relics to use and how to get them helps you build stronger teams. This guide covers every relic set in Universal Tower Defense , all the stat bonuses they provide, and how to upgrade them for better performance.

What Are Relics in Universal Tower Defense?

Relics are equipment items that give your characters extra stats and special abilities. Each character can equip three relic pieces: one Head piece and two armor pieces (Body and Leg). When you equip relics on a character, they get stronger right away from the basic stats, and if you complete a matching set of three pieces, you unlock powerful set bonuses.

Relics work differently from traits. Traits change how your character performs during battles, while relics give direct stat increases and special effects. A character can have both traits and relics equipped at the same time, and both bonuses work together to make your character stronger.

All Relic Sets in Universal Tower Defense

There are six relic sets in the game, with two sets for each of the three stages. Here’s every set with their bonuses:

Relic Set Stage/Theme Head Bonus Body & Leg Bonus Junior Ninja Ninja Forest (Naruto) All buffs increased by 1.1x +5% Base Damage, +10% Wind Damage Master Ninja Ninja Forest (Naruto) 20% DoT increase for 10 seconds after every 5 attacks +5 Base Damage, +10% Dark/Rose/Fire Damage Sun God Marine Base (One Piece) After every 6 attacks, gain damage buff equal to unit’s range for 7 seconds (1% damage per 1 Range) +5 Base Damage, +10% Light/Water/Ice Damage Laughing Captain Marine Base (One Piece) -10% Active Ability Cooldown +5 Base Damage, -5% Attack Cooldown, +5% Range Berserk Shingam I Hollowed Moon (Bleach) Every 6th attack deals 20% bonus True Damage, ignoring all Resistance +5 Base Damage, +15% Armor Damage Ex-Captain Uraharo Hollowed Moon (Bleach) Refund 5% of Yen spent on upgrading this unit +10 Critical Rate, +25% Critical Damage

Relic Main Stats and Sub Stats

Every relic has two types of stats: Main Stats and Sub Stats. These stats work even if you don’t have a complete set equipped.

Main Stats:

Every relic has exactly one Main Stat

Main Stats give the biggest bonuses

You can’t change the Main Stat type on a relic

Sub Stats:

Relics can have multiple Sub Stats

Sub Stats give smaller bonuses than Main Stats

than Main Stats You can unlock more Sub Stats by upgrading relics

by upgrading relics Every 3 upgrades gives you a chance to add a new Sub Stat

Body Relic Stats

Possible Main Stats Possible Sub Stats Damage Damage Crit Damage Second Per Attack (SPA) Hyper Armour Damage Range DoT Crit Rate Crit Damage DoT Buff Potency Effect Res

Leg Relic Stats

Possible Main Stats Possible Sub Stats Damage Damage Second Per Attack (SPA) Second Per Attack (SPA) Range Range Crit Rate Crit Rate Crit Damage DoT Buff Potency Effect Res

Head Relic Stats

Possible Main Stats Possible Sub Stats Buff Potency Damage Elemental Damage Second Per Attack (SPA) Range Crit Rate Crit Damage DoT Buff Potency Effect Res

How to Upgrade Relics in Universal Tower Defense

You can make relics stronger by upgrading them with Power Ups. Power Ups are items you get from playing the game. Here’s how upgrading works:

Step 1: Open Your Inventory : Go to your inventory and find the relic you want to upgrade.

: Go to your inventory and find the relic you want to upgrade. Step 2: Use Power Ups : Click on the relic and press the Enhance button. Each Power Up increases the stats on that relic.

: Click on the relic and press the Enhance button. Each Power Up increases the stats on that relic. Step 3: Unlock New Sub Stats : Every 3 Power Ups, you get a chance to add a new Sub Stat to the relic. This chance can fail, so you might need to upgrade more than 3 times to unlock new stats.

: Every 3 Power Ups, you get a chance to add a new Sub Stat to the relic. This chance can fail, so you might need to upgrade more than 3 times to unlock new stats. Step 4: Keep Upgrading: Continue using Power Ups to improve your relic’s stats. Higher level relics have stronger numbers and more Sub Stats.

That's everything about all relics in Universal Tower Defense.