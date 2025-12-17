All Relics in Universal Tower Defense

Relics are special items you can equip on your characters in Universal Tower Defense to make them stronger. Each character can wear three relics at once, and when you equip a full matching set, you get big bonuses that help you win battles. Relics give two types of benefits: basic stat increases that work all the time, and powerful set bonuses that activate when you wear complete sets.
Understanding which relics to use and how to get them helps you build stronger teams. This guide covers every relic set in Universal Tower Defense , all the stat bonuses they provide, and how to upgrade them for better performance.
Table of Contents
What Are Relics in Universal Tower Defense?
Relics are equipment items that give your characters extra stats and special abilities. Each character can equip three relic pieces: one Head piece and two armor pieces (Body and Leg). When you equip relics on a character, they get stronger right away from the basic stats, and if you complete a matching set of three pieces, you unlock powerful set bonuses.
Relics work differently from traits. Traits change how your character performs during battles, while relics give direct stat increases and special effects. A character can have both traits and relics equipped at the same time, and both bonuses work together to make your character stronger.
All Relic Sets in Universal Tower Defense
There are six relic sets in the game, with two sets for each of the three stages. Here’s every set with their bonuses:
|Relic Set
|Stage/Theme
|Head Bonus
|Body & Leg Bonus
|Junior Ninja
|Ninja Forest (Naruto)
|All buffs increased by 1.1x
|+5% Base Damage, +10% Wind Damage
|Master Ninja
|Ninja Forest (Naruto)
|20% DoT increase for 10 seconds after every 5 attacks
|+5 Base Damage, +10% Dark/Rose/Fire Damage
|Sun God
|Marine Base (One Piece)
|After every 6 attacks, gain damage buff equal to unit’s range for 7 seconds (1% damage per 1 Range)
|+5 Base Damage, +10% Light/Water/Ice Damage
|Laughing Captain
|Marine Base (One Piece)
|-10% Active Ability Cooldown
|+5 Base Damage, -5% Attack Cooldown, +5% Range
|Berserk Shingam I
|Hollowed Moon (Bleach)
|Every 6th attack deals 20% bonus True Damage, ignoring all Resistance
|+5 Base Damage, +15% Armor Damage
|Ex-Captain Uraharo
|Hollowed Moon (Bleach)
|Refund 5% of Yen spent on upgrading this unit
|+10 Critical Rate, +25% Critical Damage
Relic Main Stats and Sub Stats
Every relic has two types of stats: Main Stats and Sub Stats. These stats work even if you don’t have a complete set equipped.
Main Stats:
- Every relic has exactly one Main Stat
- Main Stats give the biggest bonuses
- You can’t change the Main Stat type on a relic
Sub Stats:
- Relics can have multiple Sub Stats
- Sub Stats give smaller bonuses than Main Stats
- You can unlock more Sub Stats by upgrading relics
- Every 3 upgrades gives you a chance to add a new Sub Stat
Body Relic Stats
|Possible Main Stats
|Possible Sub Stats
|Damage
|Damage
|Crit Damage
|Second Per Attack (SPA)
|Hyper Armour Damage
|Range
|DoT
|Crit Rate
|Crit Damage
|DoT
|Buff Potency
|Effect Res
Leg Relic Stats
|Possible Main Stats
|Possible Sub Stats
|Damage
|Damage
|Second Per Attack (SPA)
|Second Per Attack (SPA)
|Range
|Range
|Crit Rate
|Crit Rate
|Crit Damage
|DoT
|Buff Potency
|Effect Res
Head Relic Stats
|Possible Main Stats
|Possible Sub Stats
|Buff Potency
|Damage
|Elemental Damage
|Second Per Attack (SPA)
|Range
|Crit Rate
|Crit Damage
|DoT
|Buff Potency
|Effect Res
How to Upgrade Relics in Universal Tower Defense
You can make relics stronger by upgrading them with Power Ups. Power Ups are items you get from playing the game. Here’s how upgrading works:
- Step 1: Open Your Inventory: Go to your inventory and find the relic you want to upgrade.
- Step 2: Use Power Ups: Click on the relic and press the Enhance button. Each Power Up increases the stats on that relic.
- Step 3: Unlock New Sub Stats: Every 3 Power Ups, you get a chance to add a new Sub Stat to the relic. This chance can fail, so you might need to upgrade more than 3 times to unlock new stats.
- Step 4: Keep Upgrading: Continue using Power Ups to improve your relic’s stats. Higher level relics have stronger numbers and more Sub Stats.
That’s everything about all relics in Universal Tower Defense. Check out our Universal Tower Defense wiki for more information!