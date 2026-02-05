Home » News » Universal Tower Defense Skin Contest – How to Join and Win 40,000 Robux

by Shida Aruya
Universal Tower Defense is hosting a massive skin concept art contest, and you could win up to 12,500 Robux plus lots of in-game rewards. The contest will be availabe for this month only. So, how to join and win the Universal Tower Defense Skin Contest? Here is your complete guide.

Universal Tower Defense Skin Contest

How to Join Universal Tower Defense Skin Concept Art Contest

This contest lets you design custom skins for characters already in Universal Tower Defense. The developers want original designs from the community, and they’re giving away 40,000 Robux total to the winners. The top 10 designs will actually be added to the game with your name credited as the creator.

You will need to draw your concept art showing three views of the character: front, back, and side. The winners will be chosen by community votes. So, the more people like your design, the better your chances. The contest runs from February 6th to February 20th, 2026, giving you two weeks to create and submit your best original skin designs.

Universal Tower Defense Skin Contest Prize and Rewards

The prize pool is split between the top 10 winners. Here is what you can win:

PlaceRobux RewardReroll RewardBundle Reward
1st12,500 Robux1,250xAny 10,000 Bundle
2nd10,000 Robux1,000xAny 10,000 Bundle
3rd7,500 Robux700xAny 10,000 Bundle
4th5,000 Robux500xAny 10,000 Bundle
5th5,000 Robux300xAny 10,000 Bundle
6th – 10th0 Robux200xAny 10,000 Bundle

Even if you place between 6th and 10th, you still get 200 rerolls and a free 10,000 bundle. That’s a great deal just for submitting artwork.

Contest Rules You Need to Follow

Before you start drawing, make sure you understand all the rules. Breaking any of these will get your entry disqualified.

  • No AI artwork allowed. Your concept has to be drawn by you, not generated by artificial intelligence.
  • Keep it appropriate. No NSFW or inappropriate content.
  • Use the correct format. Your submission must show front, back, and side views of the character (Example of submission below)
  • Design for existing units. You can’t make up a brand-new character. Pick a unit that’s already in the game or one that’s been announced as upcoming. Your skin is basically a costume for that character.
  • Create something new. Don’t submit old artwork you made months ago.
  • Submit in the right place. All entries go in the designated Concept Arts Channel available in the official Universal Tower Defense Discord server. Don’t post them anywhere else or repost them multiple times.
  • Two entries maximum. You can submit up to two different designs, but you can only win one prize spot. If both your designs get top votes, only your highest-ranking one counts.
  • Use R6 body type. The skin needs to work with Roblox’s R6 character model. If you’re not sure what that means, check out Roblox’s standard avatar shapes.
Universal Tower Defense Skin Contest

Try to pick a popular character in Universal Tower Defense. If you choose a unit that lots of players use and love, it will easily get recognized, and they’re more likely to vote for your skin. Don’t forget to make it stand out. Your design should look different from the character’s default appearance while still being recognizable. Think about color schemes, outfit changes, or theme variations that catch the eye.

This contest is a real opportunity to leave your mark on Universal Tower Defense and earn some serious rewards while doing it. Start planning your concept now so you have plenty of time to create something amazing. Good luck! If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Universal Tower Defense wiki.

