How to Get Trait and Trait Rerolls in Universal Tower Defense?

Traits in Universal Tower Defense are buffs that improve your units’ stats, providing advantages like increased damage, reduced cooldowns, enhanced range, and special effects. Each character can have up to two traits at a time, making trait selection important. However, obtaining traits requires Trait Reroll tokens, which are used to randomly roll for different trait options at the Traits NPC. This guide covers every method to get trait rerolls in Universal Tower Defense, all available traits with their roll chances, and strategies for maximizing your reroll efficiency.

What Are Traits in Universal Tower Defense?

Traits are specific buffs you can apply to your units to improve their stats and performance in battles. Each trait provides different bonuses ranging from basic stat increases (damage, cooldown reduction, range) to advanced effects like critical rate boosts, DoT damage enhancements, and income increases. Characters can have up to two traits active simultaneously, allowing you to combine complementary buffs for optimized unit builds.

Traits are obtained through a random rolling system using Trait Reroll tokens at the Traits NPC. Since traits are assigned randomly, you may need multiple rerolls to get the traits you want for specific units.

How to Get Trait Rerolls in Universal Tower Defense

There are five methods for obtaining Trait Reroll tokens in Universal Tower Defense:

Drops from Challenges: Complete various challenges throughout Universal Tower Defense to earn Trait Reroll tokens as rewards.

Store Purchase: You can purchase Trait Reroll tokens directly from the game's store using premium currency (Robux)

Virtual Shop: The Virtual Shop periodically offers Trait Reroll tokens.

Merchant: The Merchant NPC sells various items, including Trait Reroll tokens.

The Merchant NPC sells various items, including Trait Reroll tokens. Battlepass Rewards

How to Apply Traits to Units

Once you have Trait Reroll tokens, you can apply traits to your units at the Traits NPC:

Step 1: Locate the Traits NPC : The Traits NPC is located inside the building next to the parking lot in the main hub area. You can reach him by walking there directly or using the Area Teleport option on the left side of your screen for faster travel.

: The Traits NPC is located inside the building next to the parking lot in the main hub area. You can reach him by walking there directly or using the Area Teleport option on the left side of your screen for faster travel. Step 2: Select Your Unit : Interact with the Traits NPC and select which unit you want to apply a trait to from your roster. You can only apply traits to units you currently own.

: Interact with the Traits NPC and select which unit you want to apply a trait to from your roster. You can only apply traits to units you currently own. Step 3: Roll for Traits : Use Trait Reroll tokens to randomly roll for traits. Each reroll consumes one token and assigns a random trait from the available pool based on the roll chance percentages.

: Use Trait Reroll tokens to randomly roll for traits. Each reroll consumes one token and assigns a random trait from the available pool based on the roll chance percentages. Step 4: Keep or Reroll: If you’re satisfied with the trait you rolled, accept it and the trait will be applied to your unit. If you want a different trait, use another reroll token to try again. Remember that characters can have up to two traits, so you can add a second trait once the first is assigned.

All Traits in Universal Tower Defense

Here’s the complete list of all traits, their roll chances, and descriptions:

Trait Roll Chance Description

Enhanced 29.67% Damage Increase

Agile 24.98% Cooldown Reduction

Precise 24.98% Range Increase

Prodigy 9.99% +50% Unit Experience

Lethal 5% +15% Critical Rate, +30% Damage increase vs enemies with 50% or less HP

Deadeye 2.5% +20% Range

Lightspeed 1.5% -20% Cooldown

Fortunate 1% +20% Income

Duelist 0.8% +25% Critical Rate, +20% Range, +35% Boss Damage

Artificer 0.65% Increase stats gained from relics by 15%

Wizard 0.5% +30% DoT Damage, -15% Cooldowns, +20% Range

Astral 0.45% +20% Affliction Duration, -20% Cooldowns, +15% Range, DoT can stack, 1 Placement Limit

Sacred 0.3% +25% Damage, -10% Cooldowns, +25% Range, -15% Cost

Eternal 0.2% -20% Cooldown, +2% Damage per wave (50% cap), +1% Range per wave (25% cap)

Fission 0.15% +15% Damage, -15% Cooldown, +25% Range, Inflicts Radiation DoT

Ruler 0.1% +200% Damage, -20% Cooldown, +30% Range, 1 Placement Limit

That’s everything you need to know about how to get trait rerolls in Universal Tower Defense.