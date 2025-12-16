Universal Tower Defense Traits Tier List – Best Traits Ranked

Traits give your characters stronger stats and special powers in Universal Tower Defense. Some traits are much better than others, making your team stronger and helping you win harder levels. Picking the right traits saves you time and makes your characters perform better in battles. However, with different traits available, knowing which ones to aim for can be confusing. This Universal Tower Defense traits tier list ranks every trait from best to worst, explaining which traits you should get for your team and which ones to skip.

What Makes a Trait Good?

Before ranking the traits, you need to understand what makes a trait worth using. Good traits give you big benefits that help you win battles. The best traits either make your characters much stronger, give you useful special effects, or help your whole team do better.

Bad traits only give small bonuses that don’t change much during battles. Some traits look good but actually don’t help enough to be worth the effort of getting them. When you roll for traits, you want ones that make a real difference, not just tiny improvements.

For more details about how traits work and how to get reroll tokens, check our complete guide on how to get trait rerolls in Universal Tower Defense.

Universal Tower Defense Traits Tier List

Here’s how every trait ranks from S Tier (best) to C Tier (worst):

Tier Traits S Tier Ruler, Sacred, Eternal, Duelist A Tier Wizard,, Fortunate, Astral, Fission B Tier Lethal, Agile, Artificer, Lightspeed, Prodigy C Tier Enhanced, Precise, Deadeye Universal Tower Defense Traits Tier List

S Tier – Best Traits

Trait Roll Chance Stats Why S Tier

Ruler 0.1% +200% damage, -20% cooldown, +30% range, 1 placement limit Gives the biggest damage boost in the entire game. Your character becomes three times stronger with one trait. The extra range and faster cooldown make it even better.

Sacred 0.3% +25% damage, -10% cooldowns, +25% range, -15% cost Gives you everything you want with no downside. More damage, faster abilities, longer range, and it even costs less to place the character. Sacred makes your characters stronger in every way, and the cost reduction helps you place more characters or upgrade faster. Works well on any character.

Eternal 0.2% -20% cooldown, +2% damage per wave (max 50%), +1% range per wave (max 25%) Starts okay but becomes incredibly strong in long battles. Every wave, your character gets stronger. After 25 waves, you have 50% more damage and 25% more range. The -20% cooldown is good right away. Perfect for difficult levels that last many waves.

Duelist 0.8% +25% critical rate, +20% range, +35% boss damage The +35% boss damage makes battles much easier. The +25% critical rate means you hit harder more often.

A Tier – Very Good Traits

These traits are strong and help your team a lot. They’re not as powerful as S Tier, but they’re still worth getting and using.

Trait Roll Chance Stats Why A Tier

Wizard 0.5% +30% DoT damage, -15% cooldowns, +20% range Great for characters that damage enemies over time. The +30% DoT damage makes burn, poison, and other damage-over-time effects much stronger. The -15% cooldown and +20% range are nice bonuses. Wizard only works well on characters that already have DoT abilities, but for those characters, it’s excellent.

Fortunate 1% +20% income Gives you more money during battles. More money means you can place more characters or upgrade them faster. The +20% income boost helps your entire team, not just one character. Fortunate is especially good early in battles when you need money to build your defense.

Astral 0.45% +20% affliction duration, -20% cooldowns, +15% range, DoT can stack, 1 placement limit Powerful for DoT-focused characters. The stacking DoT means damage builds up instead of replacing itself. The -20% cooldown and +15% range are good bonuses. The affliction duration increase makes debuffs last longer. The 1 placement limit is a drawback, but the benefits are strong enough to make it worth using.

Fission 0.15% +15% damage, -15% cooldown, +25% range, inflicts Radiation DoT Gives your character DoT damage even if they don’t normally have it. The stat boosts are decent across the board. Fission turns any character into a DoT dealer, which can be useful. However, the bonuses aren’t as strong as higher-tier traits.

B Tier – Good Traits

These traits are decent and help your characters. They’re not amazing, but they’re better than having no trait at all.

Trait Roll Chance Stats Why B Tier

Lethal 5% +15% critical rate, +30% damage vs enemies with 50% or less HP Good against enemies with lots of health. The +30% damage only works when enemies are below half health, so it doesn’t help at the start of fights. The +15% critical rate is nice but not huge. Lethal is useful but only in specific situations.

Agile 24.98% Cooldown reduction Reduces cooldowns, which helps you use abilities more often. It’s a solid trait that works on any character. However, the cooldown reduction is smaller than Lightspeed’s -20%, making it less powerful. Agile is very common at almost 25% chance, so you’ll see it often.

Lightspeed 1.5% -20% cooldown Makes your abilities happen more often. A -20% cooldown reduction is big. Characters can use their special attacks and abilities much more frequently. While it only does one thing, that one thing is very useful. Works on any character that has abilities you want to use more often.

Artificer 0.65% Increase stats gained from relics by 15% Gets better the more relics you collect. Early in the game, it doesn’t do much. Later when you have many relics, the 15% boost becomes noticeable. Artificer is good for long-term progression but doesn’t help much right away.

Prodigy 9.99% +50% unit experience Makes your characters level up faster during battles.

C Tier – Decent Traits

These traits give small bonuses. They’re okay if you get them early, but you should replace them with better traits when you can.

Trait Roll Chance Stats Why C Tier

Enhanced 29.67% Damage increase Just gives more damage. That’s useful, but it’s the most basic trait. It doesn’t do anything special.

Precise 24.98% Range increase Only increases range. More range helps characters attack from farther away, which is useful. However, range alone doesn’t make your team much stronger. Precise is common at almost 25% chance. It’s okay but nothing special.

Deadeye 2.5% +20% range Gives more range than Precise, but that’s all it does. For a 2.5% chance trait, it should do more.

That's all you need to know about Universal Tower Defense Traits Tier List.