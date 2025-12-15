Home » Gaming » All Units in Universal Tower Defense and Their Abilities

All Units in Universal Tower Defense and Their Abilities

by Shida Aruya
Universal Tower Defense is a new gacha game in Roblox that gives you a lot of anime-inspired characters to use in battle. However, you can’t just pick random characters and hope for the best. Each unit has a specific role and ability that makes it useful in different situations. In this guide, we will help you discover all units in Universal Tower Defense and their abilities.

All Units in Universal Tower Defense

The game organizes characters by rarity, which affects how hard they are to pull from the summon banner gacha. Each rarity tier has different drop chances, so you’ll see some units way more often than the others. Here’s every single unit in the game broken down by its rarity level.

1. Rare Units

Rare units have an 11% drop chance when you summon, making them the most common characters you’ll pull. Don’t expect fancy mechanics here, but they get the job done when you’re just starting out.

Unit NameUnit ImageAbility
NarutoUnits Universal Tower DefenseBasic abilities with no special mechanics.
NamiBasic abilities with no special mechanics.
GokuBasic abilities with no special mechanics.
GaaraUnits Universal Tower DefenseHe is cheap to deploy, but nothing special about his abilities.
LuffyUnits Universal Tower DefenseBasic abilities with no special mechanics.
RenjiBasic abilities with no special mechanics.
OrihimeUnits Universal Tower DefenseBasic abilities with no special mechanics.

2. Epic Units

Epic units have a 3.2% drop chance, which makes them significantly harder to get than Rare units. These characters offer slightly better abilities, and some actually provide useful support functions.

Unit NameUnit ImageAbility
NejiUnits Universal Tower DefenseAn air unit with decent damage output.
KakashiUnits Universal Tower DefenseAn air unit with decent damage output.
SanjiHas limited attacks that don’t scale well.
ZoroHe has limited attacks that don’t scale well.
SpeedwagonMakes you extra money during battles.

3. Legendary Units

Legendary units have a 0.29% drop chance, meaning you won’t see them very often. These characters bring more specialized abilities to your team.

Unit NameUnit ImageAbility
ZoraUnits Universal Tower DefenseUses traps that stun or damage enemies.
ShikamaruUnits Universal Tower DefenseAn air unit with decent damage output.
Akainu (Admiral Magma)Creates pools of magma on the ground that confuse enemies and damage them.
Rock LeeUnits Universal Tower DefenseAn air unit with decent damage output.

3. Mythical Units

Mythical units have a 0.03% to 0.25% drop chance, making them incredibly rare pulls. These are the powerhouse characters that define strong teams. Units like Sasuke and Kirigaya Kazuto deliver massive damage.

Unit NameUnit ImageAbility
SakuyaUnits Universal Tower DefenseCan stop time completely, stun enemies, and buff her own damage.
AceBurns enemies that can go through shields.
ShanksUnits Universal Tower DefenseDamage buff requires him to get kills.
Hatsune MikuShe can buff damage and range for your whole team.
SasukeDeals good damage and can stun everything in an area.
Mob PsychoHe can slow enemies down a little bit.
Kirigaya KazutoDual-wields weapons and stacks critical hits and damage.
GenosDoes good damage against enemies that are already burning.
BerserkerTBA

4. Secret Units

Secret units have an extremely rare 0.00625% drop chance, and are the hardest characters to obtain in the entire game.

Unit NameUnit ImageAbility
Sung Jin-WooUnits Universal Tower DefenseSummons shadow soldiers that fight for you.

Note: We will continue updating this article with more characters once they are found in the game.

How to Get Units in Universal Tower Defense

Getting characters requires gems, which you spend in the summoning area. The game gives you free gems through codes and daily rewards, so make sure to collect those regularly. Here’s the step-by-step process to summon new units:

  1. Click the Areas button on the left side of your screen.
  2. Then fast travel to the Summon area to see the current banner.
  3. You’ll have two choices: 1x Summon costs 50 gems, or 10x Summons costs 500 gems.
Units Universal Tower Defense
Units Universal Tower Defense

The banner rotates different characters in and out, so check back often. When you see powerful units appear, that’s when you want to spend your gems. Don’t blow all your resources on every single banner.

Now that you know all the units in Universal Tower Defense, plus their abilities, you can build smarter teams. Start with whatever units you pull early on, even if they’re just basic Rare characters. As you collect gems and do more summons, replace them with Epic and Legendary units.

Focus on getting at least one support unit, because they can make your whole team stronger by buffing damage or making extra money. Then, add damage dealers who can actually kill enemies effectively.

