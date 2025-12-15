Universal Tower Defense is a new gacha game in Roblox that gives you a lot of anime-inspired characters to use in battle. However, you can’t just pick random characters and hope for the best. Each unit has a specific role and ability that makes it useful in different situations. In this guide, we will help you discover all units in Universal Tower Defense and their abilities.

All Units in Universal Tower Defense

The game organizes characters by rarity, which affects how hard they are to pull from the summon banner gacha. Each rarity tier has different drop chances, so you’ll see some units way more often than the others. Here’s every single unit in the game broken down by its rarity level.

1. Rare Units

Rare units have an 11% drop chance when you summon, making them the most common characters you’ll pull. Don’t expect fancy mechanics here, but they get the job done when you’re just starting out.

Unit Name Unit Image Ability Naruto Basic abilities with no special mechanics. Nami Basic abilities with no special mechanics. Goku Basic abilities with no special mechanics. Gaara He is cheap to deploy, but nothing special about his abilities. Luffy Basic abilities with no special mechanics. Renji Basic abilities with no special mechanics. Orihime Basic abilities with no special mechanics.

2. Epic Units

Epic units have a 3.2% drop chance, which makes them significantly harder to get than Rare units. These characters offer slightly better abilities, and some actually provide useful support functions.

Unit Name Unit Image Ability Neji An air unit with decent damage output. Kakashi An air unit with decent damage output. Sanji Has limited attacks that don’t scale well. Zoro He has limited attacks that don’t scale well. Speedwagon Makes you extra money during battles.

3. Legendary Units

Legendary units have a 0.29% drop chance, meaning you won’t see them very often. These characters bring more specialized abilities to your team.

Unit Name Unit Image Ability Zora Uses traps that stun or damage enemies. Shikamaru An air unit with decent damage output. Akainu (Admiral Magma) Creates pools of magma on the ground that confuse enemies and damage them. Rock Lee An air unit with decent damage output.

3. Mythical Units

Mythical units have a 0.03% to 0.25% drop chance, making them incredibly rare pulls. These are the powerhouse characters that define strong teams. Units like Sasuke and Kirigaya Kazuto deliver massive damage.

Unit Name Unit Image Ability Sakuya Can stop time completely, stun enemies, and buff her own damage. Ace Burns enemies that can go through shields. Shanks Damage buff requires him to get kills. Hatsune Miku She can buff damage and range for your whole team. Sasuke Deals good damage and can stun everything in an area. Mob Psycho He can slow enemies down a little bit. Kirigaya Kazuto Dual-wields weapons and stacks critical hits and damage. Genos Does good damage against enemies that are already burning. Berserker TBA

4. Secret Units

Secret units have an extremely rare 0.00625% drop chance, and are the hardest characters to obtain in the entire game.

Unit Name Unit Image Ability Sung Jin-Woo Summons shadow soldiers that fight for you.

Note: We will continue updating this article with more characters once they are found in the game.

How to Get Units in Universal Tower Defense

Getting characters requires gems, which you spend in the summoning area. The game gives you free gems through codes and daily rewards, so make sure to collect those regularly. Here’s the step-by-step process to summon new units:

Click the Areas button on the left side of your screen. Then fast travel to the Summon area to see the current banner. You’ll have two choices: 1x Summon costs 50 gems, or 10x Summons costs 500 gems.

The banner rotates different characters in and out, so check back often. When you see powerful units appear, that’s when you want to spend your gems. Don’t blow all your resources on every single banner.

Now that you know all the units in Universal Tower Defense, plus their abilities, you can build smarter teams. Start with whatever units you pull early on, even if they’re just basic Rare characters. As you collect gems and do more summons, replace them with Epic and Legendary units.

Focus on getting at least one support unit, because they can make your whole team stronger by buffing damage or making extra money. Then, add damage dealers who can actually kill enemies effectively.