Universal Tower Defense White Rose Update: Release Date and Countdown

Universal Tower Defense is dropping another huge update way faster than expected. Update 0.75, also known as the White Rose Update, is coming this Wednesday! The update hints suggest new units from popular anime series, new QoL updates, and there’s even a special code coming. Here’s everything you need to know about the Universal Tower Defense White Rose Update release date and time.

Universal Tower Defense White Rose Update Release Date and Time

The White Rose Update launches on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, at 3:00 AM PT. The event runs for about 10 days, ending on January 24th, so you’ve got plenty of time to check out all the new content. Here’s when the update goes live in different time zones:

Region Date and Time PT (PST) Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026 – 3:00 AM ET (EST) Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026 – 6:00 AM CET (Central Europe) Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026 – 12:00 PM IST (India) Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026 – 4:30 PM JST (Japan) Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026 – 8:00 PM AEDT (Australia) Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026 – 10:00 PM

Countdown to Universal Tower Defense White Rose Update

The countdown is officially on. You’ve got just a day left before the White Rose update arrives in Universal Tower Defense. We’ve got a countdown timer below so you can track exactly when the update is live:

What to Expect

This update is bringing some quality-of-life improvements, but the highlight is the auto upgrade feature that players have been requesting. We will also be getting a new bow and gun-wielding unit.

There’s also a special code that unlocks when the event reaches 40,000 interested players. Keep an eye on our guide for Universal Tower Defense codes, to grab that code as soon as it’s available. Free rewards are always worth claiming.

The developers are calling this a back-to-back update since the last Winter Event update just came out. That’s pretty cool because it shows they’re actively working on the game and won’t let it die down. Jump in when the update drops and test out that auto upgrade feature. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Universal Tower Defense wiki!