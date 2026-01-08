Universal Tower Defense Winter Event Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Winter Event update is finally dropping in Universal Tower Defense this weekend! Get ready for what the devs are calling UTD’s best update yet. You’re going to want to save up your gems and rerolls because this update is packed with lots of new content. Check out all the details here.

Universal Tower Defense Winter Event Update Release Date and Time

The Winter Event launches on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at 2:55 PM PT. Here’s when you can expect the update to go live in different time zones:

Timezone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, January 10 – 2:55 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, January 10 – 5:55 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, January 10 – 11:55 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, January 11 – 4:25 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, January 11 – 7:55 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Time) Sunday, January 11 – 9:55 AM

That means you’ll be playing late Friday night if you’re in the US, or early Saturday morning if you’re in Europe or Asia. We’ll update this article once the official time is announced, so make sure to check back

Countdown to Universal Tower Defense Winter Event Update

The Winter Event is just days away! Make sure you’re stocked up on gems, shards, and rerolls before the update drops. You’re definitely going to want to spend them on all the new content coming your way.

The devs are bringing back polls, too, and if the community can hit 40,000 votes (way more than the last goal of 25,000), they’ll drop a special redeem code for everyone. So get ready to vote and grab those rewards!

What to Expect

Here’s everything you can look forward to from the upcoming update:

Bambietta from Bleach might join the roster (based on what the devs shared on Discord).

might join the roster (based on what the devs shared on Discord). The devs hinted at “ EXPLOSIONS and BLIZZARDS ” to kick off the year, so you can expect some serious firepower from a new relic in the game.

and ” to kick off the year, so you can expect some serious firepower from a new relic in the game. Raids Mode is finally here! This brand new game mode will give you fresh challenges and ways to play UTD.

is finally here! This brand new game mode will give you fresh challenges and ways to play UTD. The entire town lobby will be covered in snow for that festive winter vibe.

for that festive winter vibe. Lobby Music Presets let you customize your experience with three options: Default: The classic UTD lobby music you know and love. Anime: Similar style to default, but with a different twist. Winter: Perfect for getting into that festive mood.

let you customize your experience with three options: Vote in the polls to help the community reach 40K votes and unlock a special code.

Make sure to join the UTD’s official Discord server for more details to see everything this update has to offer. Subscribe to their channel and turn on notifications so you don’t miss the big announcement. This Winter Event is going to be the biggest update Universal Tower Defense has ever had, so get ready for some amazing content. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated UTD wiki!