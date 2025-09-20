University Offers GTA History Class Before GTA 6 Release

You might think studying history is boring, but one university is about to change that completely. The University of Tennessee is launching the world’s first GTA history class in January 2026, and it’s happening months before GTA 6 even comes out! Check out everything we know about this unique course below.

What is the GTA History Class About?

The course is called “Grand Theft America: U.S. History Since 1980 through the GTA Video Games.” Professor Tore Olsson will teach students about real American history using the GTA games as a starting point. You don’t need to own any games or consoles to take this class.

The professor will show game clips and screenshots during lectures, but you won’t be tested on game knowledge. Instead, you will learn about actual events that inspired the games’ stories.

Professor Olsson previously taught a similar class about Red Dead Redemption, so he knows how to make video games educational. He even wrote a book about it that Arthur Morgan’s voice actor narrated. Here is the course schedule and details:

Detail Information Course Name Grand Theft America: U.S. History Since 1980 through the GTA Video Games Start Date January 20th, 2026 Location University of Tennessee, Knoxville Instructor Professor Tore Olsson Cost No additional game purchases required

How Will GTA Games Teach Real History?

The class focuses on US history from 1980 to today, using the GTA games’ take on crime, media, policing, and politics as starting points for discussion. Based on the interview with IGN, Tore Olsson said that students will study things like the 1980s money boom, immigration, how news changed, the drug war, and more. The professor uses different GTA cities and their radio shows to begin these talks.

For example, Professor Olsson explained how he’ll use San Andreas. In that game, you play as C.J. in 1992 Los Angeles. When corrupt cops get away with crimes, huge riots break out. The game says “Los Santos will burn tonight.” This is based on the real 1992 LA riots after police beat Rodney King. The professor will use this game scene to teach what really happened and why it mattered.

The professor will show game clips at the start of each class, then teaches real history. Students will read history books and write essays about actual events. The games just help start discussions about serious topics.

Will GTA 6 Be Included?

Professor Olsson originally planned to include GTA 6 in his class, but Rockstar delayed the game until May 26th, 2026. Since his class starts in January, he’ll have to stick with older GTA games for now. He hopes to add GTA 6 to future versions of the course once it’s released.

Also Read:

So, the GTA History Class isn’t about playing games in school for fun. Professor Olsson keeps things serious and professional while using the smart parts of GTA’s take on American life to make heavy topics easier to understand. Instead of starting with boring textbooks, you’ll see how issues like immigration and police problems show up in popular culture first, then learn what actually happened in real life!