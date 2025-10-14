Unlocking Google’s Secret: How to Use Nano Banana in Google Lens and NoteBookLM

Google has introduced its Nano Banana image generation model to Google Lens and Notebook LM

You can now take a photo in Google Lens and use Nano Banana to modify it

Similarly, Notebook LM lets you generate video overviews in six different styles using Nano Bananas.

Google’s Nano Banana model has taken the world by storm with its photo editing capabilities. The popular image editor is now making its way to other Google apps, such as Lens and NotebookLM. With integration in Google Lens, you can click a photo and use Nano Banana to expand on it. Here’s how this feature will work.

How Does Nano Banana Work in Google Lens?

With Nano Banana in Google Lens, you can simply take a picture and ask it to work wonders on it. Not just that, the feature also works with your selfies, so you’re not just limited to using the rear cameras.

Also Read:

The feature is currently rolling out to users with language set as English in India and the US. Google has confirmed that it is coming to more countries and languages in the future.

To get started, follow these steps:

Open the Google app on your Android or iOS device Tap on the Camera icon next to the microphone in the search bar. Take a photo and you will notice a see Create bar with a yellow banana next to it. It will open a viewfinder where you can take a photo by pressing the button in the middle. Now enter your desired prompt and wait for Nano Banana to do its magic.

What’s interesting is the fact that you can use prompts to further refine your output. This means you can take your selfie and make a professional photo for LinkedIn or make a photo booth image. Gemini even lets you add follow-up prompts or even share the output with your friends and family.

Nano Banana Comes To NoteBookLM: Here’s How To Use It

Similarly, Google is also bringing the power of Nano Banana to its NotebookLM feature. And instead of photos, Nano Banana can turn notes and documents into detailed videos.

Google is upgrading its Video Overview features with the power of Nano Bananas. You can now generate videos in six distinct visual styles: Watercolor, Papercraft, Anime, Whiteboard, Retro Print, and Heritage.

Given that most people are hooked to short-form content these days, you can choose whether you want a longer, detailed explanation or a bite-sized short-form explainer.

With these narrated video illustrations, NoteBook LM can help you understand complex topics and remember them. Whether you are studying for an upcoming exam or simply wish to learn something new, it’s a pretty useful feature.

Here’s how you can use Nano Banana in NoteBookLM:

Open Notebook LM and choose your source in the app Tap on the “Video Overview” button and tap on the customize button. Press the pencil icon, and you can choose the format, visual style, and tweak the video to your liking with prompts like “Highlight the cost effectiveness of the project” or simplify this recipe into a short video. Wait for a while, and your video will be generated.

Nano Bananas in Video Overview is coming to Pro users this week, followed by a rollout for all users in the coming weeks. At the time of writing, we couldn’t find the feature in our Gemini Pro account, so you will need to wait a while.