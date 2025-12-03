Home » Entertainment » All Upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog Movie in the Works

All Upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog Movie in the Works

by Melvin Mathew
written by Melvin Mathew 0 comment

Summary:

  • Sonic the Hedgehog is confirmed to be getting two new movies.
  • Sonic 4 will release in 2027, along with a mystery Sonic movie in 2028.
  • Here is a list of all upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movies and projects in development.
Sonic the hedgehog future movies

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most successful video game franchises. Since 2020, Paramount has been trying to translate that success to the big screen. So far, the studio has released three Sonic movies and a Knuckles spin-off series. Each Sonic movie was a success, with each installment outperforming the last. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earned nearly $500 million worldwide, becoming the third-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever. Paramount is planning to expand the Sonic universe even further. We maintain a list of all upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movies and series currently in production here. Let’s break it down.

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 4

  • Director: Jeff Fowler
  • Writers: Pat Casey, Josh Miller, John Whittington
  • Release Date: March 19, 2027
Amy in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 post-credits scene
Amy in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 post-credits scene | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will officially hit theaters in 2027. The post-credits scene of Sonic 3 teased the arrival of Metal Sonic. As we saw Sonic get overwhelmed by Robotnik’s Cyber Sonic, Amy came to his rescue. Based on that setup, it is apparent that the fourth iteration will feature Metal Sonic in some capacity, with Amy joining our main cast.

Metal Sonic first appeared in the game Sonic CD, and rumors suggest Paramount is considering using the same title for the fourth movie. While calling it “Sonic CD” might feel odd, since the original game was called that for its first release on the compact disc format, it could serve as a stylish homage to the classic game.

2. Sonic Universe Event Film

  • Director: TBD
  • Writers: TBD
  • Release Date: December 22, 2028
Super Shadow and Super Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 climax
Super Shadow and Super Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 climax | Credit: IMDb

Variety reported that Paramount has added another Sonic movie, simply titled “Sonic Universe Event Film” to their film calendar. The movie will release one year after Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and sounds like an Avengers-level event for Sonic and his friends.

The ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 revealed that Shadow is indeed alive. As of writing, no further details have been revealed, but it is likely that as we get closer to the release of Sonic 4, it will become clear what this event-level movie is supposed to be.

Other Rumored Sonic the Hedgehog Projects

Many fans were speculating that the fifth Sonic movie would be a Shadow movie. However, those rumors were squashed with Variety’s report of the film being called Sonic Universe Event Film. There are rumors, however, of a standalone Shadow movie, similar to the Shadow the Hedgehog game, showcasing him coming to terms with his identity.

That said, Knuckles season 2 has been heavily speculated, with some saying it might reveal Chaotix. However, Knuckles was released as a limited series, and as of writing, there are no plans for a season 2. Showrunner Toby Ascher has stated that the door is “wide open” for a second season, so fingers crossed.

Finally, Super Mario Bros. 2, officially titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is releasing next year. Fans are already campaigning for a Mario–Sonic crossover film. While such a project would be a tricky affair since both the franchises are handled by different studios and use different animation mediums. But as we have seen with crossover movies, Hollywood has proven that nothing is truly off the table.

Melvin is a nerd for anything and everything pop culture. He has had more than two years of experience as a writer and editor in the gaming space and has now brought that expertise to his true love: pop culture and comic books. When he’s not typing away, you’ll probably catch him skateboarding in empty parking lots, usually mid-fall from some “totally worth it” trick. When he’s not nursing those bruises, he’s finishing painting his long-overdue Pinterest board of saved artworks, while singing along to Audioslave, Dhanji or Mac Miller.

You may also like

Avatar: Fire and Ash – All Movie Trailers to be...

All MCU Post-Credits Scenes Leading to Avengers: Doomsday – Explained

Game of Thrones Watch Order: Chronologically and by Release Date

Far Cry TV Series: Story, Crew, and Cast

Scary Movie 6: Cast, Crew, Release Date and Everything We...

Ne Zha 2 Streaming Release Date: When and Where to...

The Hunger Games Watch Order: Chronological and By Release Date

The Hunger Games Books Reading Order: Chronological and by Release

Will Punisher Appear in Daredevil Season 2? Producer Reveals Everything

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Story, Cast,...