All Upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog Movie in the Works

Sonic the Hedgehog is confirmed to be getting two new movies.

Sonic 4 will release in 2027, along with a mystery Sonic movie in 2028.

Here is a list of all upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movies and projects in development.

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most successful video game franchises. Since 2020, Paramount has been trying to translate that success to the big screen. So far, the studio has released three Sonic movies and a Knuckles spin-off series. Each Sonic movie was a success, with each installment outperforming the last. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earned nearly $500 million worldwide, becoming the third-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever. Paramount is planning to expand the Sonic universe even further. We maintain a list of all upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movies and series currently in production here. Let’s break it down.

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Director: Jeff Fowler

Jeff Fowler Writers: Pat Casey, Josh Miller, John Whittington

Pat Casey, Josh Miller, John Whittington Release Date: March 19, 2027

Amy in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 post-credits scene | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will officially hit theaters in 2027. The post-credits scene of Sonic 3 teased the arrival of Metal Sonic. As we saw Sonic get overwhelmed by Robotnik’s Cyber Sonic, Amy came to his rescue. Based on that setup, it is apparent that the fourth iteration will feature Metal Sonic in some capacity, with Amy joining our main cast.

Metal Sonic first appeared in the game Sonic CD, and rumors suggest Paramount is considering using the same title for the fourth movie. While calling it “Sonic CD” might feel odd, since the original game was called that for its first release on the compact disc format, it could serve as a stylish homage to the classic game.

2. Sonic Universe Event Film

Director: TBD

TBD Writers: TBD

TBD Release Date: December 22, 2028

Super Shadow and Super Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 climax | Credit: IMDb

Variety reported that Paramount has added another Sonic movie, simply titled “Sonic Universe Event Film” to their film calendar. The movie will release one year after Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and sounds like an Avengers-level event for Sonic and his friends.

The ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 revealed that Shadow is indeed alive. As of writing, no further details have been revealed, but it is likely that as we get closer to the release of Sonic 4, it will become clear what this event-level movie is supposed to be.

Other Rumored Sonic the Hedgehog Projects

Many fans were speculating that the fifth Sonic movie would be a Shadow movie. However, those rumors were squashed with Variety’s report of the film being called Sonic Universe Event Film. There are rumors, however, of a standalone Shadow movie, similar to the Shadow the Hedgehog game, showcasing him coming to terms with his identity.

That said, Knuckles season 2 has been heavily speculated, with some saying it might reveal Chaotix. However, Knuckles was released as a limited series, and as of writing, there are no plans for a season 2. Showrunner Toby Ascher has stated that the door is “wide open” for a second season, so fingers crossed.

Finally, Super Mario Bros. 2, officially titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is releasing next year. Fans are already campaigning for a Mario–Sonic crossover film. While such a project would be a tricky affair since both the franchises are handled by different studios and use different animation mediums. But as we have seen with crossover movies, Hollywood has proven that nothing is truly off the table.