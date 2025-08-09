Every Upcoming Spider-Man Projects (August 2025)

Summary:

MCU Spider-Man is swinging back to the big screen after almost a decade since his debut in Captain America: Civil War.

Riding the wave of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Sony’s Spider-Man universe, various animated as well as live-action spin-offs are on the horizon.

Insomniac Games is also gearing up to release Spider-Man 3 alongside a standalone Venom game.

Here is an updated list of all upcoming Spider-Man projects that are in the works across genres and platforms.

Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most iconic characters. Ever since his first appearance on the cover of Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962, the wall-crawler has remained a staple of the multimedia zeitgeist. Now might be the best year to be a Spidey fan. Here is a complete list of all Spider-Man projects like movies, TV shows, games, and animated series set to premiere in 2025 and beyond that you need to be excited for.

Every Spider-Man Project in the Works

We have divided this into three sections, starting with the movies, followed by shows, and games.

Upcoming Spider-Man Movie Projects

1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)

Release Date: July 31, 2026

July 31, 2026 Format: Theatrical Movie

Theatrical Movie Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Destin Daniel Cretton Status: In production

Tom Holland’s new suit revealed for Spider-Man Brand New Day | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Spider-Man fans are some of the most passionate folks on the internet. Fans active on social media would’ve noticed how everyone was rooting for Peter to return to his street roots. They wanted him to ditch his multiversal roots that the MCU Spider-Man followed up until No Way Home.

Well, to everyone’s surprise, Marvel listened and started working on an exciting Spider-Man project. Reports suggest that Brand New Day will be a street-level story with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Hulk joining the webhead in his latest adventure. However, that is not all. Mac Gargan, the alias of Scorpion who was first teased all the way back in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is returning, making for an ultimate Spider-Man vs Scorpion showdown.

That said, Destin Daniel Cretton will serve as the director for the latest MCU title. Cretton earlier served as the director for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was lauded for its fresh take and impressive fight choreography. The director now seems to be bringing that same energy to Spider-Man, and fans couldn’t be happier.

2. Spider-Punk

Release Date: TBD

TBD Format: Theatrical Movie

Theatrical Movie Director: TBD

TBD Status: Early development

Spider-Punk in Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse | Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Spider-Punk is officially stepping out of the Spider-Verse and into the limelight with his own animated movie. It will solely focus on the anarchy-loving Spidey, Hobie Brown, introduced in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, this version of Spider-Man was a smash hit among fans, as everyone loved his anti-establishment quips and his dynamic with Miles Morales.

Spider-Punk also featured a distinct animation style with a paper-cut visual aesthetic that made him stand apart from the rest of the Spideys. As of writing, it’s unknown whether or not the movie will follow the same visual aesthetic. However, it has been confirmed that Daniel Kaluuya will return to lend his voice to the character, and this time, he’s also co-writing the screenplay alongside Ajon Singh.

3. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Release Date: June 25, 2027

June 25, 2027 Format: Theatrical Movie

Theatrical Movie Director: Bob Persichetti, Justin K. Thompson

Bob Persichetti, Justin K. Thompson Status: In production

Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-verse will feature even more Spider-Men | Credit: Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is easily one of the most anticipated animated movie projects of this decade. Originally slated for a 2024 release, the movie faced massive delays owing to major story revisions. However, Sony Pictures has finally announced a release date for the movie. Beyond the Spider-Verse will release on June 25, 2027, and will serve as the epic conclusion to the Spider-Verse trilogy.

The movie will immediately follow the events of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. With the multiverse in chaos and Earth-1610 Miles ready to clash against Earth-42 Miles, Beyond the Spider-Verse is shaping up to be one of the grandest Spidey stories ever told.

Every Spider-Man TV Show Project

1. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Release Date: 2026

2026 Format: Animated TV series

Animated TV series Showrunner: Jeff Trammell

Jeff Trammell Status: In production

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man swinging in the series | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Every Tom, Dick, and Harry knows about the origin of Spider-Man. The story has been told a gazillion times on screen, and the audience seems to have had enough of it. However, Spider-Man fans were recently treated to an alternate take on the origin story of the iconic wallcrawler in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man that was quite refreshing.

The series followed an animation style that made it look akin to a comic book and was praised for its well-thought-out writing and layered characters that actually made the audience care about the story. Owing to the fan response, the series has already been renewed for seasons two and three, with season two set to release in the fall or holiday season of 2026.

2. Spider-Noir

Release Date: 2026

2026 Format: TV series

TV series Showrunner: Oren Uziel, Steve Lightfoot

Oren Uziel, Steve Lightfoot Status: In production

First look at Nicholas Cage as Spider-Noir | Credit: Prime Video

This is a Spider-Man project that I am personally excited about. Spider-Noir made his first movie appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While Sony fumbled the bag on Sony’s Spider-Man universe, potentially gutting all future projects that might have been in the can, Spider-Noir somehow seems to have survived to see the light of day.

The story will focus on a 1930s version of Peter Parker who fights crime during the Great Depression. Nicholas Cage, who lent his voice to the character in Into the Spider-Verse, will be reprising his role in this live-action version. The series is being developed by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, who are renowned for being the minds behind 22 Jump Street, The Punisher, and Hannibal.

Every Spider-Man Game Confirmed So Far

1. Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 3

Release Date: TBD

TBD Format: Video Game

Video Game Director: TBD

TBD Status: Early development

Insomniac’s Spider-Man 3 will see the return of Miles and Peter | Credit: Insomniac Games

There are plenty of Spider-Man gaming projects in the works, too. Spider-Man is one home run away from cementing its legacy in every form of media possible. After the soaring success of the past two Spider-Man games developed by Insomniac, Peter and Miles are set to return in a brand new game. The duo will be joined by Cindy Moon, aka Silk, as revealed in the ending sequence of Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2. As of writing, not much is known about this Spider-Man project.

2. Insomniac Games’ Venom

Release Date: TBD

TBD Format: Video Game

Video Game Director: TBD

TBD Status: In development

Venom in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 | Credit: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games is widely rumored to be developing a standalone Venom game. What was originally meant to be a DLC for Spider-Man 2 has shaped up to be a full-fledged game. The project first came into the limelight in a massive ransomware leak, leaking its early working titles like Venom: Lethal Protector or Marvel’s Venom.

As of writing, no official information has been revealed by Insomniac Games, but if insiders are to be believed, the game will be announced sometime later in 2025 and released in 2026.

What’s Next For Spider-Man

Spider-Man has seen the highest of highs (Into the Spider-Verse) and the lowest of lows (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe), which strikes the perfect equilibrium for the character to evolve. Post 2025, the audience will be showered with a plethora of Spider-Man projects, each trying to do something different.

While some iterations are still focusing on Peter Parker as the legacy character, some are trying to do something new by putting the focus on Miles Morales. Contrasting both of these is Insomniac’s Spider-Man game, which has both Miles and Peter being Spider-Man at the same time. All of these iterations offer fresh perspectives, proving that there’s never been a better time to be a Spider-Man fan.