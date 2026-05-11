May 2026 is packed with AI showcases, Android announcements, foldable phones, gaming hardware, and creator gadgets. But instead of listing every random launch happening this month, here are the most hyped upcoming tech events and gadgets people are actually talking about right now. We’ve also separated what’s officially confirmed from what’s still rumored or expected.

Upcoming Tech Events - May 2026

Event Date Status Why It Matters Google I/O 2026 May 19-20 Confirmed Biggest Android and AI event of the month Android Show: I/O Edition May 12 Confirmed Early Android 17 and Gemini AI showcase IBM Think 2026 May 4-7 Confirmed Major enterprise AI and cloud event AI+ Expo 2026 May 7-9 Confirmed AI, robotics, cybersecurity showcases

Google I/O 2026

Google I/O 2026 is officially confirmed for May 19-20 in Mountain View, California. Google is expected to heavily focus on:

Gemini AI

Android 17

AI-powered search

Pixel ecosystem updates

Chrome AI features

This is expected to be one of Google’s most AI-focused I/O events yet.

Android Show: I/O Edition

Google has officially confirmed the Android Show for May 12 ahead of I/O.

The event is expected to focus on:

Android 17

Gemini integration

UI redesigns

ecosystem updates

Android AI tools

Google itself called this “one of the biggest years for Android yet.”

IBM Think 2026

IBM Think 2026 is one of the biggest enterprise AI events happening this month.

The conference focuses on:

enterprise AI

cloud computing

automation

cybersecurity

AI infrastructure

Unlike Google I/O, this event is more business-focused, but many AI tools shown here eventually influence the broader tech industry.

AI+ Expo 2026

AI+ Expo 2026 is expected to showcase:

robotics

AI assistants

cybersecurity tools

automation systems

defense AI technology

AI hardware and robotics are expected to be major themes throughout the event.

Upcoming Tech Gadgets - May 2026

May 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting month for tech fans. While the number of launches is smaller compared to previous months, several companies are still bringing major foldables, smart wearables, and premium smartphones to the market. Moreover, AI features continue to dominate almost every new gadget announcement this year.

From Motorola’s latest Razr lineup to Google’s lightweight Fitbit Air wearable, here are the biggest gadgets releasing or launching in May 2026.

Quick List of Upcoming Gadgets

Gadget May Status Why People Care Fitbit Air Releases May 26 Lightweight AI-focused wearable with health tracking Motorola Razr Pre-orders May 14, releases May 21 New foldable lineup with improved displays and AI features Motorola Razr+ Pre-orders May 14, releases May 21 Premium foldable with upgraded cameras and outer display Motorola Razr Ultra Pre-orders May 14, releases May 21 Flagship foldable with top-end specs CMF Watch 3 Pro Released May 6 Affordable smartwatch with AMOLED display and GPS OPPO Find X9 Ultra Launching in May Premium camera-focused Android flagship Clicks Communicator Not Confirmed Keyboard-focused smartphone accessory generating buzz

Fitbit Air

Google officially launches Fitbit Air on May 26, and the wearable already stands out because of its unusual screenless design.

Key Features

Screenless wearable design

AI-powered health tracking

Lightweight fitness-focused build

Long battery life

Fitbit ecosystem support

Instead of competing directly with full smartwatches, Fitbit Air focuses on comfort and passive health tracking. As a result, users can monitor fitness and wellness data without constantly checking notifications or interacting with a display.

Additionally, the wearable targets users who want a more low-maintenance health device that blends into everyday life instead of demanding attention throughout the day. than a traditional smartwatch while still getting modern health and AI-powered tracking features.

Motorola Razr Series

Motorola’s Razr lineup easily ranks among the biggest smartphone launches of May 2026. The company opens pre-orders on May 14 before fully releasing the devices globally on May 21.

Key Features

Foldable OLED displays

Larger cover screens

AI-powered software tools

Improved battery efficiency

Stronger hinge design

This year, Motorola pushes harder into premium foldables while also focusing heavily on AI features and multitasking improvements. Meanwhile, the upgraded cover displays make the phones far more practical for daily use.

The Razr lineup also continues Motorola’s attempt to compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series in the growing foldable market.

Motorola Razr+

The Razr+ sits comfortably between the standard Razr and the Ultra model. Because of that, many users may see it as the sweet spot in the lineup.

Key Features

Larger outer display

Better multitasking support

Improved camera system

Faster overall performance

Premium foldable design

Besides the upgraded cameras, Motorola has also improved the outer display experience significantly this year. Users can now interact with more apps directly from the cover screen without opening the device.

At the same time, the Razr+ keeps a cleaner balance between premium features and price compared to the more expensive Ultra model.

Motorola Razr Ultra

Motorola positions the Razr Ultra as its top-tier foldable for 2026. Naturally, the device has become one of the most hyped Android launches of the month.

Key Features

Flagship Snapdragon chipset

Premium foldable hardware

Advanced AI features

High-end camera system

Larger battery and faster charging

Unlike older foldables that mainly focused on design, the Razr Ultra pushes full flagship-level performance. On top of that, Motorola continues to integrate more AI-powered software tools throughout the user experience.

The company clearly wants this device to compete with premium Samsung and Google foldables rather than simply existing as a niche alternative.

CMF Watch 3 Pro

CMF officially released the Watch 3 Pro on May 6, and the smartwatch already looks like one of the strongest budget wearable launches this month.

Key Features

AMOLED display

Built-in GPS

Up to 13-day battery life

Fitness and sleep tracking

Affordable pricing

Instead of chasing ultra-premium smartwatch features, CMF focuses on delivering practical everyday usability. Consequently, the Watch 3 Pro appeals more to casual fitness users and people who simply want reliable smartwatch basics.

Meanwhile, the long battery life continues to be one of the device’s biggest selling points.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra continues generating hype ahead of its May launch, especially among Android photography fans.

Key Features

Hasselblad-tuned cameras

AI photography tools

Advanced zoom system

Premium flagship design

High-end Snapdragon hardware

This year, OPPO once again puts cameras at the center of the experience. In particular, the company heavily focuses on zoom performance, AI image processing, and low-light photography.

Furthermore, the X9 Ultra targets users who care more about camera quality and premium hardware than gaming-focused features.

Clicks Communicator

The Clicks Communicator has not received a fully confirmed May release date yet. Still, the accessory continues attracting attention online because of its unusual approach to smartphone productivity.

Key Features

Physical keyboard attachment

Productivity-focused design

Retro-inspired typing experience

Smartphone communication accessory

Unlike modern touchscreen accessories, Clicks Communicator focuses entirely on physical typing. Because of that, the product mainly appeals to users who miss older BlackBerry-style keyboards.

Although the launch timing remains unclear, many productivity-focused users still keep a close eye on this accessory.

May 2026 is turning into a surprisingly busy month for tech. On one side, major events like Google I/O and the Android Show are expected to push AI even further into phones, apps, and everyday devices. On the other hand, gadget launches like the Motorola Razr lineup, Fitbit Air, and OPPO Find X9 Ultra show that companies are still heavily focusing on foldables, wearables, and camera upgrades.