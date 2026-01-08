Home » Puzzles » Urchin – Crossword Clue Answers

Urchin – Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Urchin, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

Urchin – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Urchin.

  • 6 Letters – RAMSES
  • 7 Letters – RAMESES

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Urchin. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 18 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
2 LettersBO, JD
3 LettersPUP, CUB, TAD, IMP, BOY, BUM, ELF, KID, SEA, VAG, UNI, TOT
4 LettersPUNK, BRAT, WAIF, ARAB, HOBO, MINX, PUCK, IMPS, TYKE
5 LettersCHILD, GOSSE, GAMIN, BLIMP, LURCH, CHINO, EFLIN, SCAMP, DOGIE, DWARF, ELFIN, IDLER, LOSEL, PIKER, PYGMY, ROGUE, STIFF, STRAY, TRAMP, WHELP
6 LettersRASCAL, MONKEY, BEGGAR, BUMMER, GAMINE, LOAFER, RAGMAN, SKIBUM, GAMING
7 LettersDICKENS, MUDLARK, ALOAFER, PUNKKID, ROUNDER, SURFBUM, SWAGMAN, VAGRANT, WASTREL
8 LettersSNOTNOSE, HEDGEHOG, BEACHBUM, SWAGSMAN, VAGABOND
9 LettersYOUNGSTER, DANDIPRAT, LANDLOPER, LAZZARONE, RAGPICKER, SUNDOWNER, TENNISBUM, TURNPIKER
10 LettersHOLYTERROR, POORPERSON, STREETARAB, RAGAMUFFIN, ADOLESCENT, SANDDOLLAR
11 LettersSNOTNOSEKID, GUTTERSNIPE, BEACHCOMBER, HOBBLEDEHOY, SPOILEDBRAT, SANDQUARTER, INTERRADIUS
12 LettersHOMELESSWAIF, LITTLEMONKEY, STREETURCHIN
13 LettersLITTLEDICKENS
14 LettersWHIPPERSNAPPER, ENFANTTERRIBLE, TATTERDEMALION, WAIFSANDSTRAYS
18 LettersJUVENILEDELINQUENT

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

The Telegraph Plusword 1,327 Answers Today: January 8, 2026

Glory – Crossword Clue Answers

“WHEN BLUE RIBBON SPORTS…” Jumble Answers Today (January 8, 2026)

“Flavor of a purple lollipop” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today:...

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1350: January 8, 2026

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – January 8, 2026

“Get out! Shakespeare to…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January...

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1399 (January 8, 2026)

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (January 8, 2026)

Lacking Money – Crossword Clue Answers