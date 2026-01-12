If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Urgent Need, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Urgent Need – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Urgent Need.

6 letters – DEMAND

DEMAND 8 letters – EXIGENCY

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue:Urgent Need. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters RUT 4 Letters ASAP, DIRE, SLEW, SEAT, NEED, RACE, TIME, IRON, DECK, WIRE, HARD, DOUR, GOAD 5 Letters ACUTE, HASTE, STEAM, VITAL, PURGE, HORSE, GRADE, PLEAD 6 Letters DEMAND, DRUIDS, URGENT, IRONED, STARCH, MAYDAY, REEKED, NEEDED, ATONCE, ADJURE 7 Letters URGENCY, CLAMANT, CRUCIAL, EXIGENT, DEMANDS, STOPGAP, TROTSKY, GUNWALE, EOSSTSN, CREASES, SOLICIT 8 Letters DISTRESS, EXIGENCY, PRESSURE, PRESSING, ARTIFICE, HIGHTIME, STOPGAPS, UNIRONED, FLATIRON, DEFENDER, THRAPPLE, FORCEFUL 9 Letters IMMEDIATE, IMMEDIACY, IMPORTANT, INSISTENT, CRYOUTFOR, ANTIVENIN, STEAMIRON, LIFESAVER, UNDERWEAR 10 Letters IMPERATIVE, EXIGENCIES, ALLHANDSON, AREAOFNEED, HOUROFNEED, IMPORTUNED 11 Letters PREDICAMENT, POINTINGOUT, DESPERATION, RACEAGAINST, PAPERWEIGHT, IMMEDIATELY 13 Letters MIDWIFECRISIS, SEVENYEARITCH

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.