“Stuck in the Middle With You” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 19, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Not have – LACK
- 5 Across: “What’s good?” – SUP
- 8 Across: “Nice to ___ you!” (Zoom greeting) – EMEET
- 13 Across: Currency in Spain – EURO
- 14 Across: Achy – SORE
- 15 Across: Only element with an “x” in its name – XENON
- 16 Across: Famous couple – ITEM
- 17 Across: Abbr. before a summary – TLDR
- 18 Across: “If You ___ Been There” (2025 Dolly Parton song) – HADNT
- 19 Across: Ensembles for many fans who attended Beyonce’s 2025 tour – COWBOYOUTFITS
- 22 Across: Gives peace of mind – ASSURES
- 23 Across: What crunches build – ABS
- 24 Across: Includes on an email thread – CCS
- 25 Across: Toenail treatment, for short – PEDI
- 27 Across: Spanish for “gold” – ORO
- 30 Across: Informal hang – SESH
- 33 Across: Icy celestial body with a tail – COMET
- 34 Across: “Interesting…” – OOH
- 35 Across: She said, “One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world” – MALALAYOUSAFZAI
- 39 Across: Egg cells – OVA
- 40 Across: Some October birthstones – OPALS
- 41 Across: Prefix with “nautic” – AERO
- 42 Across: Ruby, e.g. – GEM
- 43 Across: Many airport shuttles – VANS
- 44 Across: Ink ___ – SAC
- 46 Across: “Gliding ___ All” (Walt Whitman poem) – OER
- 47 Across: They’re often closed after last call – BARTABS
- 51 Across: “My opinion? Don’t get involved” – IDSTAYOUTOFIT
- 54 Across: Boat propelled by paddles – CANOE
- 56 Across: Bird on the Canadian one-dollar coin – LOON
- 57 Across: Speck – IOTA
- 58 Across: Capital on the Gulf of Guinea – ACCRA
- 59 Across: Tall, in Spanish – ALTA
- 60 Across: What a microfiber mitt picks up – DUST
- 61 Across: Prince Adam, while under a spell – BEAST
- 62 Across: Plane’s place – SKY
- 63 Across: Foxlike – SLY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: German camera brand – LEICA
- 2 Down: Cars – AUTOS
- 3 Down: Rowing teams – CREWS
- 4 Down: Fermented beverage with a vinegary smell – KOMBUCHA
- 5 Down: Cadenzas, e.g. Pakistan’s national language – SOLOS
- 6 Down: Pakistan’s national language – URDU
- 7 Down: Cheeky – PERT
- 8 Down: Primary piece of evidence – EXHIBITA
- 9 Down: High-protein foods – MEATS
- 10 Down: Finales – ENDS
- 11 Down: Long time – EON
- 12 Down: Explosive letters – TNT
- 14 Down: Eye sores – STYES
- 20 Down: Fantasy creature – ORC
- 21 Down: Tapered hairstyles – FADES
- 25 Down: Places to play Sharks and Minnows – POOLS
- 26 Down: Birds with bluish-green eggs – EMUS
- 27 Down: Seep – OOZE
- 28 Down: Lion’s sound – ROAR
- 29 Down: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s state – OHIO
- 30 Down: Air pollution – SMOG
- 31 Down: Edge of a roof – EAVE
- 32 Down: Serena ___ (tennis feat) – SLAM
- 33 Down: Bluish-green color – CYAN
- 36 Down: Sofa designed for two people – LOVESEAT
- 37 Down: Separated – APART
- 38 Down: Fun bits of trivia – FACTOIDS
- 44 Down: Where you might find a sweater – SAUNA
- 45 Down: Metalwork or theater, e.g. – ARTS
- 46 Down: Smelly smells – ODORS
- 47 Down: Pirate’s haul – BOOTY
- 48 Down: Run ___ of – AFOUL
- 49 Down: “Itsy ___ Spider” – BITSY
- 50 Down: “Now!” – STAT
- 51 Down: Machu Picchu builder – INCA
- 52 Down: “Sadly…” – ALAS
- 53 Down: It contains all of an egg’s fat and cholesterol – YOLK
- 54 Down: Taxi – CAB
- 55 Down: Best possible kicker, in poker – ACE
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This USA Today Crossword felt vibrant and very much plugged into the present moment, with a grid that comfortably mixed pop music, social media shorthand, global culture, and classic crossword knowledge. What stood out to me was how confidently it leaned into contemporary voices and long, expressive statements, letting those entries drive the personality of the puzzle rather than hiding them on the edges. At the same time, the shorter clues kept things light and conversational, so the solve never felt heavy despite the grid’s ambition. I enjoyed how the puzzle shifted between fandom, everyday digital habits, and timeless references, creating a rhythm that felt modern but not gimmicky. It’s the kind of crossword that feels current, energetic, and self-assured. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.