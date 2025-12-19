“Stuck in the Middle With You” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 19, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Not have – LACK

Not have – 5 Across: “What’s good?” – SUP

“What’s good?” – 8 Across: “Nice to ___ you!” (Zoom greeting) – EMEET

“Nice to ___ you!” (Zoom greeting) – 13 Across: Currency in Spain – EURO

Currency in Spain – 14 Across: Achy – SORE

Achy – 15 Across: Only element with an “x” in its name – XENON

Only element with an “x” in its name – 16 Across: Famous couple – ITEM

Famous couple – 17 Across: Abbr. before a summary – TLDR

Abbr. before a summary – 18 Across: “If You ___ Been There” (2025 Dolly Parton song) – HADNT

“If You ___ Been There” (2025 Dolly Parton song) – 19 Across: Ensembles for many fans who attended Beyonce’s 2025 tour – COWBOYOUTFITS

Ensembles for many fans who attended Beyonce’s 2025 tour – 22 Across: Gives peace of mind – ASSURES

Gives peace of mind – 23 Across: What crunches build – ABS

What crunches build – 24 Across: Includes on an email thread – CCS

Includes on an email thread – 25 Across: Toenail treatment, for short – PEDI

Toenail treatment, for short – 27 Across: Spanish for “gold” – ORO

Spanish for “gold” – 30 Across: Informal hang – SESH

Informal hang – 33 Across: Icy celestial body with a tail – COMET

Icy celestial body with a tail – 34 Across: “Interesting…” – OOH

“Interesting…” – 35 Across: She said, “One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world” – MALALAYOUSAFZAI

She said, “One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world” – 39 Across: Egg cells – OVA

Egg cells – 40 Across: Some October birthstones – OPALS

Some October birthstones – 41 Across: Prefix with “nautic” – AERO

Prefix with “nautic” – 42 Across: Ruby, e.g. – GEM

Ruby, e.g. – 43 Across: Many airport shuttles – VANS

Many airport shuttles – 44 Across: Ink ___ – SAC

Ink ___ – 46 Across: “Gliding ___ All” (Walt Whitman poem) – OER

“Gliding ___ All” (Walt Whitman poem) – 47 Across: They’re often closed after last call – BARTABS

They’re often closed after last call – 51 Across: “My opinion? Don’t get involved” – IDSTAYOUTOFIT

“My opinion? Don’t get involved” – 54 Across: Boat propelled by paddles – CANOE

Boat propelled by paddles – 56 Across: Bird on the Canadian one-dollar coin – LOON

Bird on the Canadian one-dollar coin – 57 Across: Speck – IOTA

Speck – 58 Across: Capital on the Gulf of Guinea – ACCRA

Capital on the Gulf of Guinea – 59 Across: Tall, in Spanish – ALTA

Tall, in Spanish – 60 Across: What a microfiber mitt picks up – DUST

What a microfiber mitt picks up – 61 Across: Prince Adam, while under a spell – BEAST

Prince Adam, while under a spell – 62 Across: Plane’s place – SKY

Plane’s place – 63 Across: Foxlike – SLY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: German camera brand – LEICA

German camera brand – 2 Down: Cars – AUTOS

Cars – 3 Down: Rowing teams – CREWS

Rowing teams – 4 Down: Fermented beverage with a vinegary smell – KOMBUCHA

Fermented beverage with a vinegary smell – 5 Down: Cadenzas, e.g. Pakistan’s national language – SOLOS

Cadenzas, e.g. Pakistan’s national language – 6 Down: Pakistan’s national language – URDU

Pakistan’s national language – 7 Down: Cheeky – PERT

Cheeky – 8 Down: Primary piece of evidence – EXHIBITA

Primary piece of evidence – 9 Down: High-protein foods – MEATS

High-protein foods – 10 Down: Finales – ENDS

Finales – 11 Down: Long time – EON

Long time – 12 Down: Explosive letters – TNT

Explosive letters – 14 Down: Eye sores – STYES

Eye sores – 20 Down: Fantasy creature – ORC

Fantasy creature – 21 Down: Tapered hairstyles – FADES

Tapered hairstyles – 25 Down: Places to play Sharks and Minnows – POOLS

Places to play Sharks and Minnows – 26 Down: Birds with bluish-green eggs – EMUS

Birds with bluish-green eggs – 27 Down: Seep – OOZE

Seep – 28 Down: Lion’s sound – ROAR

Lion’s sound – 29 Down: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s state – OHIO

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s state – 30 Down: Air pollution – SMOG

Air pollution – 31 Down: Edge of a roof – EAVE

Edge of a roof – 32 Down: Serena ___ (tennis feat) – SLAM

Serena ___ (tennis feat) – 33 Down: Bluish-green color – CYAN

Bluish-green color – 36 Down: Sofa designed for two people – LOVESEAT

Sofa designed for two people – 37 Down: Separated – APART

Separated – 38 Down: Fun bits of trivia – FACTOIDS

Fun bits of trivia – 44 Down: Where you might find a sweater – SAUNA

Where you might find a sweater – 45 Down: Metalwork or theater, e.g. – ARTS

Metalwork or theater, e.g. – 46 Down: Smelly smells – ODORS

Smelly smells – 47 Down: Pirate’s haul – BOOTY

Pirate’s haul – 48 Down: Run ___ of – AFOUL

Run ___ of – 49 Down: “Itsy ___ Spider” – BITSY

“Itsy ___ Spider” – 50 Down: “Now!” – STAT

“Now!” – 51 Down: Machu Picchu builder – INCA

Machu Picchu builder – 52 Down: “Sadly…” – ALAS

“Sadly…” – 53 Down: It contains all of an egg’s fat and cholesterol – YOLK

It contains all of an egg’s fat and cholesterol – 54 Down: Taxi – CAB

Taxi – 55 Down: Best possible kicker, in poker – ACE



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword felt vibrant and very much plugged into the present moment, with a grid that comfortably mixed pop music, social media shorthand, global culture, and classic crossword knowledge. What stood out to me was how confidently it leaned into contemporary voices and long, expressive statements, letting those entries drive the personality of the puzzle rather than hiding them on the edges. At the same time, the shorter clues kept things light and conversational, so the solve never felt heavy despite the grid’s ambition. I enjoyed how the puzzle shifted between fandom, everyday digital habits, and timeless references, creating a rhythm that felt modern but not gimmicky. It’s the kind of crossword that feels current, energetic, and self-assured. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

