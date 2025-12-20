“Chaotic Good” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 20, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Offers that seem too good to be true, probably – SCAMS
- 6 Across: Small recipe amount (Abbr.) – TSP
- 9 Across: Choose – OPT
- 12 Across: Well-mannered – POLITE
- 14 Across: Embroidery aid – HOOP
- 16 Across: Irritate – VEX
- 17 Across: Gotten out of bed – ARISEN
- 18 Across: Guileless – INNOCENT
- 20 Across: Entrances to some hotels – REVOLVINGDOORS
- 22 Across: U-turn from WNW – ESE
- 23 Across: Captain’s record book – LOG
- 24 Across: Word after “polka” or “Swiss” – DOT
- 25 Across: Howled like a coyote – BAYED
- 27 Across: Gives permission for – ALLOWS
- 30 Across: Head of state in Qatar – EMIR
- 33 Across: Ms. or Mx., e.g. – TITLE
- 35 Across: Affirmative vote – YEA
- 36 Across: Leave a lasting legacy – GODOWNINHISTORY
- 40 Across: Poem written “to” or “on” something – ODE
- 41 Across: Constant critic – HATER
- 42 Across: Regrets – RUES
- 43 Across: Coral that sounds like an accessory for a mermaid – SEAFAN
- 45 Across: Rot – DECAY
- 48 Across: “Just ___ me know!” – LET
- 49 Across: Mess up – ERR
- 50 Across: Fish part – FIN
- 53 Across: Futile pursuit – WILDGOOSECHASE
- 58 Across: Like some durable skillets – CASTIRON
- 59 Across: Beachcomber’s souvenirs – SHELLS
- 60 Across: Aardvark’s snack – ANT
- 61 Across: Snooze – DOZE
- 62 Across: Collection of dishes that might be doll-sized – TEASET
- 63 Across: K-pop group that reunited in July 2025 – BTS
- 64 Across: Needs to pay – OWES
- 65 Across: Put on clothes – DRESS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: “In my ___ time, I enjoy…” – SPARE
- 2 Down: Apple centers – CORES
- 3 Down: “The hills are ___ with the sound of music” – ALIVE
- 4 Down: Paste often mixed with dashi – MISO
- 5 Down: Star, in Latin – STELLA
- 6 Down: Like watery broth – THIN
- 7 Down: Dance partner? – SONG
- 8 Down: Heron’s hunting ground – POND
- 9 Down: “That’s it for my part! Take it away!” – OVERTOYOU
- 10 Down: Inky writing tools – PENS
- 11 Down: Simple file extension (Abbr.) – TXT
- 13 Down: Diplomatic go-between – ENVOY
- 15 Down: Pups on some 1950s skirts – POODLES
- 19 Down: Warmer than cold – COOL
- 21 Down: “No need to explain” – IGETIT
- 25 Down: Certain sib – BRO
- 26 Down: Feasted – DINED
- 27 Down: “Beef” star Wong – ALI
- 28 Down: “If I ___ you…” – WERE
- 29 Down: Puts into words – SAYS
- 30 Down: Aspects of some big personalities – EGOS
- 31 Down: Airplane ___ (phone setting) – MODE
- 32 Down: Wishful thinkers – IDEALISTS
- 34 Down: Smallest odd primes in Sudoku grids – THREES
- 37 Down: “Can you explain my mistake here?” – WHATDIDO
- 38 Down: Grandmotherly nickname, in the United Kingdom – NAN
- 39 Down: Make an effort – TRY
- 44 Down: Fabric in many kids’ craft projects – FELT
- 46 Down: Rockhopper penguin’s feathery “hairdo” – CREST
- 47 Down: Like a yoga practitioner’s back during cat pose – ARCHED
- 50 Down: Utterly untrue – FALSE
- 51 Down: ___ of Scilly (Cornish archipelago) – ISLES
- 52 Down: What birds may build in boxes – NESTS
- 53 Down: Long for – WANT
- 54 Down: Reach new heights? – GROW
- 55 Down: Seep – OOZE
- 56 Down: Useful bills at garage sales – ONES
- 57 Down: “___ ye, ___ ye!” – HEAR
- 58 Down: Hailed vehicle – CAB
Click here to reveal the answer image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This USA Today Crossword had a strong sense of momentum, driven by bold, idiomatic phrases that gave the grid real personality without sacrificing approachability. I liked how the puzzle mixed practical, everyday actions with big, expressive ideas doors, history, futile pursuits so the solve felt dynamic rather than routine. The longer entries acted as confident anchors, while the shorter clues kept things moving at a brisk, conversational pace. There was also a nice balance between literal definitions and playful phrasing, which made the puzzle feel lively instead of mechanical. Overall, it came across as energetic, modern, and thoughtfully structured, with just enough ambition to feel memorable. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.