“Chaotic Good” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 20, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Offers that seem too good to be true, probably – SCAMS

Offers that seem too good to be true, probably – 6 Across: Small recipe amount (Abbr.) – TSP

Small recipe amount (Abbr.) – 9 Across: Choose – OPT

Choose – 12 Across: Well-mannered – POLITE

Well-mannered – 14 Across: Embroidery aid – HOOP

Embroidery aid – 16 Across: Irritate – VEX

Irritate – 17 Across: Gotten out of bed – ARISEN

Gotten out of bed – 18 Across: Guileless – INNOCENT

Guileless – 20 Across: Entrances to some hotels – REVOLVINGDOORS

Entrances to some hotels – 22 Across: U-turn from WNW – ESE

U-turn from WNW – 23 Across: Captain’s record book – LOG

Captain’s record book – 24 Across: Word after “polka” or “Swiss” – DOT

Word after “polka” or “Swiss” – 25 Across: Howled like a coyote – BAYED

Howled like a coyote – 27 Across: Gives permission for – ALLOWS

Gives permission for – 30 Across: Head of state in Qatar – EMIR

Head of state in Qatar – 33 Across: Ms. or Mx., e.g. – TITLE

Ms. or Mx., e.g. – 35 Across: Affirmative vote – YEA

Affirmative vote – 36 Across: Leave a lasting legacy – GODOWNINHISTORY

Leave a lasting legacy – 40 Across: Poem written “to” or “on” something – ODE

Poem written “to” or “on” something – 41 Across: Constant critic – HATER

Constant critic – 42 Across: Regrets – RUES

Regrets – 43 Across: Coral that sounds like an accessory for a mermaid – SEAFAN

Coral that sounds like an accessory for a mermaid – 45 Across: Rot – DECAY

Rot – 48 Across: “Just ___ me know!” – LET

“Just ___ me know!” – 49 Across: Mess up – ERR

Mess up – 50 Across: Fish part – FIN

Fish part – 53 Across: Futile pursuit – WILDGOOSECHASE

Futile pursuit – 58 Across: Like some durable skillets – CASTIRON

Like some durable skillets – 59 Across: Beachcomber’s souvenirs – SHELLS

Beachcomber’s souvenirs – 60 Across: Aardvark’s snack – ANT

Aardvark’s snack – 61 Across: Snooze – DOZE

Snooze – 62 Across: Collection of dishes that might be doll-sized – TEASET

Collection of dishes that might be doll-sized – 63 Across: K-pop group that reunited in July 2025 – BTS

K-pop group that reunited in July 2025 – 64 Across: Needs to pay – OWES

Needs to pay – 65 Across: Put on clothes – DRESS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “In my ___ time, I enjoy…” – SPARE

“In my ___ time, I enjoy…” – 2 Down: Apple centers – CORES

Apple centers – 3 Down: “The hills are ___ with the sound of music” – ALIVE

“The hills are ___ with the sound of music” – 4 Down: Paste often mixed with dashi – MISO

Paste often mixed with dashi – 5 Down: Star, in Latin – STELLA

Star, in Latin – 6 Down: Like watery broth – THIN

Like watery broth – 7 Down: Dance partner? – SONG

Dance partner? – 8 Down: Heron’s hunting ground – POND

Heron’s hunting ground – 9 Down: “That’s it for my part! Take it away!” – OVERTOYOU

“That’s it for my part! Take it away!” – 10 Down: Inky writing tools – PENS

Inky writing tools – 11 Down: Simple file extension (Abbr.) – TXT

Simple file extension (Abbr.) – 13 Down: Diplomatic go-between – ENVOY

Diplomatic go-between – 15 Down: Pups on some 1950s skirts – POODLES

Pups on some 1950s skirts – 19 Down: Warmer than cold – COOL

Warmer than cold – 21 Down: “No need to explain” – IGETIT

“No need to explain” – 25 Down: Certain sib – BRO

Certain sib – 26 Down: Feasted – DINED

Feasted – 27 Down: “Beef” star Wong – ALI

“Beef” star Wong – 28 Down: “If I ___ you…” – WERE

“If I ___ you…” – 29 Down: Puts into words – SAYS

Puts into words – 30 Down: Aspects of some big personalities – EGOS

Aspects of some big personalities – 31 Down: Airplane ___ (phone setting) – MODE

Airplane ___ (phone setting) – 32 Down: Wishful thinkers – IDEALISTS

Wishful thinkers – 34 Down: Smallest odd primes in Sudoku grids – THREES

Smallest odd primes in Sudoku grids – 37 Down: “Can you explain my mistake here?” – WHATDIDO

“Can you explain my mistake here?” – 38 Down: Grandmotherly nickname, in the United Kingdom – NAN

Grandmotherly nickname, in the United Kingdom – 39 Down: Make an effort – TRY

Make an effort – 44 Down: Fabric in many kids’ craft projects – FELT

Fabric in many kids’ craft projects – 46 Down: Rockhopper penguin’s feathery “hairdo” – CREST

Rockhopper penguin’s feathery “hairdo” – 47 Down: Like a yoga practitioner’s back during cat pose – ARCHED

Like a yoga practitioner’s back during cat pose – 50 Down: Utterly untrue – FALSE

Utterly untrue – 51 Down: ___ of Scilly (Cornish archipelago) – ISLES

___ of Scilly (Cornish archipelago) – 52 Down: What birds may build in boxes – NESTS

What birds may build in boxes – 53 Down: Long for – WANT

Long for – 54 Down: Reach new heights? – GROW

Reach new heights? – 55 Down: Seep – OOZE

Seep – 56 Down: Useful bills at garage sales – ONES

Useful bills at garage sales – 57 Down: “___ ye, ___ ye!” – HEAR

“___ ye, ___ ye!” – 58 Down: Hailed vehicle – CAB



Click here to reveal the answer image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword had a strong sense of momentum, driven by bold, idiomatic phrases that gave the grid real personality without sacrificing approachability. I liked how the puzzle mixed practical, everyday actions with big, expressive ideas doors, history, futile pursuits so the solve felt dynamic rather than routine. The longer entries acted as confident anchors, while the shorter clues kept things moving at a brisk, conversational pace. There was also a nice balance between literal definitions and playful phrasing, which made the puzzle feel lively instead of mechanical. Overall, it came across as energetic, modern, and thoughtfully structured, with just enough ambition to feel memorable. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.