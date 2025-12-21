“Rapid Rise” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 21, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Software bug fix – PATCH
- 6 Across: Marshy spot for cranberries – BOG
- 9 Across: Cheerleader’s word – RAH
- 12 Across: Bounced off the walls – ECHOED
- 14 Across: Number of letters in September, fittingly – NINE
- 15 Across: Ten or 11, for a typical fifth grader – AGE
- 16 Across: ___ Island Ferry – STATEN
- 17 Across: Final movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 – ODETOJOY
- 19 Across: Kid in a stroller – TOT
- 20 Across: End of a train line – LASTSTOP
- 22 Across: Thereabouts – ORSO
- 24 Across: Stat for Holly Holm – KOS
- 25 Across: ___ laundry (apartment amenity) – INUNIT
- 29 Across: How lovebirds may stroll – ARMINARM
- 32 Across: One of three on a triangle – SIDE
- 33 Across: Impressive deed – FEAT
- 34 Across: Lawyer’s charge – FEE
- 35 Across: Martini ingredient, often – GIN
- 36 Across: Bracelet spot – WRIST
- 38 Across: Device in CPR training – AED
- 39 Across: Hostess snack cakes – HOHOS
- 41 Across: “They’re playing ___ song!” – OUR
- 42 Across: File format for some resumes – PDF
- 43 Across: Directive on Alice’s Wonderland cake – EATME
- 44 Across: Otherwise – ELSE
- 46 Across: Stocks up on again – REORDERS
- 49 Across: Resolve out of court – SETTLE
- 51 Across: Like sashimi or carpaccio – RAW
- 52 Across: Burlap bag – SACK
- 55 Across: Boas and bow ties – NECKWEAR
- 58 Across: 48 hours before Sun. – FRI
- 59 Across: “Breaking Bad” epilogue – ELCAMINO
- 62 Across: “Drag Race” host – RUPAUL
- 64 Across: “Elementary” star Lucy – LIU
- 65 Across: Software customer – USER
- 66 Across: Pet in the weasel family – FERRET
- 67 Across: Bumped into – MET
- 68 Across: Really stink – REEK
- 69 Across: Potting mixes sold in sacks – SOILS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Sauce made with pine nuts – PESTO
- 2 Down: Performer on stage – ACTOR
- 3 Down: “Now I’ve seen everything” – THATSAFIRST
- 4 Down: Portable bed – COT
- 5 Down: Dog command – HEEL
- 6 Down: Auction actions – BIDS
- 7 Down: Former – ONETIME
- 8 Down: Climb aboard – GETON
- 9 Down: Name meaning “king” in Sanskrit – RAJ
- 10 Down: In the past – AGO
- 11 Down: “Psst!” – HEY
- 13 Down: Mail-in tool to confirm a pup’s heritage – DNAKIT
- 14 Down: Often-abbreviated internet content warning – NOTSAFEFORWORK
- 18 Down: Magnum ___ – OPUS
- 21 Down: Kylo Ren, to Leia – SON
- 23 Down: Mined resources – ORES
- 26 Down: Singapore attraction that’s the world’s first nocturnal zoo – NIGHTSAFARI
- 27 Down: “On the ball” or “off the hook” – IDIOM
- 28 Down: On pins and needles – TENSE
- 30 Down: Yoga class need – MAT
- 31 Down: One roulette color – RED
- 36 Down: Troubles – WOES
- 37 Down: Preside over – RULE
- 38 Down: Fruit drink ending – ADE
- 39 Down: ___-haw (donkey’s bray) – HEE
- 40 Down: Crew team’s equipment – OARS
- 42 Down: Unambiguous – PRECISE
- 45 Down: Sicilian ash spewer – ETNA
- 47 Down: “Insecure” star Issa – RAE
- 48 Down: ___ planet (Pluto, for example) – DWARF
- 50 Down: Ring-tailed primate – LEMUR
- 53 Down: Cold-hearted – CRUEL
- 54 Down: Tartan garments – KILTS
- 56 Down: Body part used when playing the spoons – KNEE
- 57 Down: Bitterly regrets – RUES
- 59 Down: Shade tree with jagged-edged leaves – ELM
- 60 Down: Fib – LIE
- 61 Down: Ctrl+X command – CUT
- 63 Down: Paid athlete – PRO
This puzzle had a confident, steady rhythm, with a few longer clues helping to open up the grid early on. I liked the variety in the cluing, ranging from everyday language to slightly more playful phrasing that rewarded careful reading. Some short entries made the crossings feel a touch tighter, but everything stayed fair and solvable. Overall, it was an enjoyable and well-balanced solve that never dragged, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.