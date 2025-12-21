“Rapid Rise” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 21, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 21, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Software bug fix – PATCH

: Software bug fix – 6 Across : Marshy spot for cranberries – BOG

: Marshy spot for cranberries – 9 Across : Cheerleader’s word – RAH

: Cheerleader’s word – 12 Across : Bounced off the walls – ECHOED

: Bounced off the walls – 14 Across : Number of letters in September, fittingly – NINE

: Number of letters in September, fittingly – 15 Across : Ten or 11, for a typical fifth grader – AGE

: Ten or 11, for a typical fifth grader – 16 Across : ___ Island Ferry – STATEN

: ___ Island Ferry – 17 Across : Final movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 – ODETOJOY

: Final movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 – 19 Across : Kid in a stroller – TOT

: Kid in a stroller – 20 Across : End of a train line – LASTSTOP

: End of a train line – 22 Across : Thereabouts – ORSO

: Thereabouts – 24 Across : Stat for Holly Holm – KOS

: Stat for Holly Holm – 25 Across : ___ laundry (apartment amenity) – INUNIT

: ___ laundry (apartment amenity) – 29 Across : How lovebirds may stroll – ARMINARM

: How lovebirds may stroll – 32 Across : One of three on a triangle – SIDE

: One of three on a triangle – 33 Across : Impressive deed – FEAT

: Impressive deed – 34 Across : Lawyer’s charge – FEE

: Lawyer’s charge – 35 Across : Martini ingredient, often – GIN

: Martini ingredient, often – 36 Across : Bracelet spot – WRIST

: Bracelet spot – 38 Across : Device in CPR training – AED

: Device in CPR training – 39 Across : Hostess snack cakes – HOHOS

: Hostess snack cakes – 41 Across : “They’re playing ___ song!” – OUR

: “They’re playing ___ song!” – 42 Across : File format for some resumes – PDF

: File format for some resumes – 43 Across : Directive on Alice’s Wonderland cake – EATME

: Directive on Alice’s Wonderland cake – 44 Across : Otherwise – ELSE

: Otherwise – 46 Across : Stocks up on again – REORDERS

: Stocks up on again – 49 Across : Resolve out of court – SETTLE

: Resolve out of court – 51 Across : Like sashimi or carpaccio – RAW

: Like sashimi or carpaccio – 52 Across : Burlap bag – SACK

: Burlap bag – 55 Across : Boas and bow ties – NECKWEAR

: Boas and bow ties – 58 Across : 48 hours before Sun. – FRI

: 48 hours before Sun. – 59 Across : “Breaking Bad” epilogue – ELCAMINO

: “Breaking Bad” epilogue – 62 Across : “Drag Race” host – RUPAUL

: “Drag Race” host – 64 Across : “Elementary” star Lucy – LIU

: “Elementary” star Lucy – 65 Across : Software customer – USER

: Software customer – 66 Across : Pet in the weasel family – FERRET

: Pet in the weasel family – 67 Across : Bumped into – MET

: Bumped into – 68 Across : Really stink – REEK

: Really stink – 69 Across: Potting mixes sold in sacks – SOILS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Sauce made with pine nuts – PESTO

: Sauce made with pine nuts – 2 Down : Performer on stage – ACTOR

: Performer on stage – 3 Down : “Now I’ve seen everything” – THATSAFIRST

: “Now I’ve seen everything” – 4 Down : Portable bed – COT

: Portable bed – 5 Down : Dog command – HEEL

: Dog command – 6 Down : Auction actions – BIDS

: Auction actions – 7 Down : Former – ONETIME

: Former – 8 Down : Climb aboard – GETON

: Climb aboard – 9 Down : Name meaning “king” in Sanskrit – RAJ

: Name meaning “king” in Sanskrit – 10 Down : In the past – AGO

: In the past – 11 Down : “Psst!” – HEY

: “Psst!” – 13 Down : Mail-in tool to confirm a pup’s heritage – DNAKIT

: Mail-in tool to confirm a pup’s heritage – 14 Down : Often-abbreviated internet content warning – NOTSAFEFORWORK

: Often-abbreviated internet content warning – 18 Down : Magnum ___ – OPUS

: Magnum ___ – 21 Down : Kylo Ren, to Leia – SON

: Kylo Ren, to Leia – 23 Down : Mined resources – ORES

: Mined resources – 26 Down : Singapore attraction that’s the world’s first nocturnal zoo – NIGHTSAFARI

: Singapore attraction that’s the world’s first nocturnal zoo – 27 Down : “On the ball” or “off the hook” – IDIOM

: “On the ball” or “off the hook” – 28 Down : On pins and needles – TENSE

: On pins and needles – 30 Down : Yoga class need – MAT

: Yoga class need – 31 Down : One roulette color – RED

: One roulette color – 36 Down : Troubles – WOES

: Troubles – 37 Down : Preside over – RULE

: Preside over – 38 Down : Fruit drink ending – ADE

: Fruit drink ending – 39 Down : ___-haw (donkey’s bray) – HEE

: ___-haw (donkey’s bray) – 40 Down : Crew team’s equipment – OARS

: Crew team’s equipment – 42 Down : Unambiguous – PRECISE

: Unambiguous – 45 Down : Sicilian ash spewer – ETNA

: Sicilian ash spewer – 47 Down : “Insecure” star Issa – RAE

: “Insecure” star Issa – 48 Down : ___ planet (Pluto, for example) – DWARF

: ___ planet (Pluto, for example) – 50 Down : Ring-tailed primate – LEMUR

: Ring-tailed primate – 53 Down : Cold-hearted – CRUEL

: Cold-hearted – 54 Down : Tartan garments – KILTS

: Tartan garments – 56 Down : Body part used when playing the spoons – KNEE

: Body part used when playing the spoons – 57 Down : Bitterly regrets – RUES

: Bitterly regrets – 59 Down : Shade tree with jagged-edged leaves – ELM

: Shade tree with jagged-edged leaves – 60 Down : Fib – LIE

: Fib – 61 Down : Ctrl+X command – CUT

: Ctrl+X command – 63 Down: Paid athlete – PRO



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This puzzle had a confident, steady rhythm, with a few longer clues helping to open up the grid early on. I liked the variety in the cluing, ranging from everyday language to slightly more playful phrasing that rewarded careful reading. Some short entries made the crossings feel a touch tighter, but everything stayed fair and solvable. Overall, it was an enjoyable and well-balanced solve that never dragged, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

