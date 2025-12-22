“Open Seas” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 22, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 22, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 22, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Like many Syrians – ARAB

Like many Syrians – 5 Across: Old movies channel – TCM

Old movies channel – 8 Across: Tease perfume feature – AROMA

Tease perfume feature – 13 Across: ___ marker (highway sign) – MILE

___ marker (highway sign) – 14 Across: Zone – AREA

Zone – 16 Across: Reacts with a heart emoji, say – LOVES

Reacts with a heart emoji, say – 17 Across: “K-Pop Demon Hunters” continent – ASIA

“K-Pop Demon Hunters” continent – 18 Across: Serving platters at some Japanese restaurants – SUSHIBOATS

Serving platters at some Japanese restaurants – 20 Across: Anonymous holiday office party gift-givers – SECRETSANTAS

Anonymous holiday office party gift-givers – 22 Across: “The Studio” actor Chase _ Wonders – SUI

“The Studio” actor Chase _ Wonders – 23 Across: Pickleball need – NET

Pickleball need – 24 Across: Restless – ANTSY

Restless – 27 Across: Formal agreement – PACT

Formal agreement – 29 Across: Like a snake’s skin – SCALY

Like a snake’s skin – 32 Across: Item on a playroom floor – TOY

Item on a playroom floor – 34 Across: WNBA official – REF

WNBA official – 36 Across: ___-Wan Kenobi – OBI

___-Wan Kenobi – 37 Across: Created – MADE

Created – 38 Across: Mounted video-capturing devices – SECURITYCAMERAS

Mounted video-capturing devices – 43 Across: Fat in piecrust – LARD

Fat in piecrust – 44 Across: “omg 2 funny!” – LOL

“omg 2 funny!” – 45 Across: Apt rhyme for “gran” – NAN

Apt rhyme for “gran” – 46 Across: 2010 health law (Abbr.) – ACA

2010 health law (Abbr.) – 47 Across: “Severance” awards – EMMYS

“Severance” awards – 49 Across: Does a third of a triathlon – RUNS

Does a third of a triathlon – 52 Across: Tilt-A-___ (carnival rides) – WHIRLS

Tilt-A-___ (carnival rides) – 54 Across: Had some Cheez-Its – ATE

Had some Cheez-Its – 56 Across: GPS calculation – ETA

GPS calculation – 58 Across: Cause of some unrepresentative samples – SELECTIONBIAS

Cause of some unrepresentative samples – 62 Across: “Look at my work!” – IDIDATHING

“Look at my work!” – 64 Across: Grocery store dozen – EGGS

Grocery store dozen – 65 Across: Draftosaurus meeple, for short – DINO

Draftosaurus meeple, for short – 66 Across: “Kinda ___” (punny response to “Do you like your mattress?”) – SERTA

“Kinda ___” (punny response to “Do you like your mattress?”) – 66 Across: Old-timey “you” – THEE

Old-timey “you” – 68 Across: Back talk – SASS

Back talk – 69 Across: Hot ___ (snafu) – MESS

Hot ___ (snafu) – 70 Across: Aide (Abbr.) – ASST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Collect over time – AMASS

Collect over time – 2 Down: Call for rebellion heard repeatedly in “My Shot” – RISEUP

Call for rebellion heard repeatedly in “My Shot” – 3 Down: “Clueless” star Silverstone – ALICIA

“Clueless” star Silverstone – 4 Down: Word after “panda” or “Care” – BEAR

Word after “panda” or “Care” – 5 Down: Sample – TASTE

Sample – 6 Down: Some pizza discards – CRUSTS

Some pizza discards – 7 Down: Flat-topped hill – MESA

Flat-topped hill – 8 Down: City in upstate New York that calls hamburgers “steamed hams,” per Principal Skinner – ALBANY

City in upstate New York that calls hamburgers “steamed hams,” per Principal Skinner – 9 Down: Parrot’s perch – ROOST

Parrot’s perch – 10 Down: Reproductive cells – OVA

Reproductive cells – 11 Down: Encountered – MET

Encountered – 12 Down: Animal in the horse family – ASS

Animal in the horse family – 15 Down: “Agatha All Along” actor Ali – AHN

“Agatha All Along” actor Ali – 19 Down: Like tiramisu – ITALIAN

Like tiramisu – 21 Down: “Come in!” – ENTER

“Come in!” – 25 Down: Night light? – STAR

Night light? – 26 Down: Grogu aka Baby ___ – YODA

Grogu aka Baby ___ – 28 Down: “Heck!” – CRUD

“Heck!” – 30 Down: In a modest manner – COYLY

In a modest manner – 31 Down: “Abbott Elementary” channel – ABC

“Abbott Elementary” channel – 33 Down: “Absolutely!” – YES

“Absolutely!” – 35 Down: Movie-shooting locales – FILMSETS

Movie-shooting locales – 37 Down: Bistro handout – MENU

Bistro handout – 38 Down: Shredded side dish – SLAW

Shredded side dish – 39 Down: A pop – EACH

A pop – 40 Down: Ocean Spray snack – CRAISINS

Ocean Spray snack – 41 Down: Male cat – TOM

Male cat – 42 Down: “My Church” singer Morris – MAREN

“My Church” singer Morris – 47 Down: Spanish for “she” – ELLA

Spanish for “she” – 48 Down: New Orleans NFL team – SAINTS

New Orleans NFL team – 50 Down: Makes horse noises – NEIGHS

Makes horse noises – 51 Down: City zones in Fuzion Frenzy, e.g. – STAGES

City zones in Fuzion Frenzy, e.g. – 53 Down: Second chances – REDOS

Second chances – 55 Down: Roman garments – TOGAS

Roman garments – 57 Down: Plus – ASSET

Plus – 59 Down: H.S. science class – CHEM

H.S. science class – 60 Down: Bike shop purchase – TIRE

Bike shop purchase – 61 Down: Software test version – BETA

Software test version – 62 Down: Passports, e.g. – IDS

Passports, e.g. – 63 Down: Viernes o sabado – DIA



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword felt energetic and very of-the-moment, leaning heavily into social habits, workplace culture, entertainment, and everyday tech in a way that made the grid feel current rather than timeless. I liked how the puzzle alternated between light, conversational clues and a few longer, idea-driven entries that added substance and shape to the solve. There was a nice rhythm to moving from casual digital expressions into more analytical concepts, which kept things engaging without ever feeling dense. The downs reinforced that balance with pop-culture nods and practical knowledge, so progress always felt steady. Overall, it came across as lively, approachable, and well-paced, with enough personality to make it memorable. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

