“Open Seas” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 22, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 22, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 22, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Like many Syrians – ARAB
- 5 Across: Old movies channel – TCM
- 8 Across: Tease perfume feature – AROMA
- 13 Across: ___ marker (highway sign) – MILE
- 14 Across: Zone – AREA
- 16 Across: Reacts with a heart emoji, say – LOVES
- 17 Across: “K-Pop Demon Hunters” continent – ASIA
- 18 Across: Serving platters at some Japanese restaurants – SUSHIBOATS
- 20 Across: Anonymous holiday office party gift-givers – SECRETSANTAS
- 22 Across: “The Studio” actor Chase _ Wonders – SUI
- 23 Across: Pickleball need – NET
- 24 Across: Restless – ANTSY
- 27 Across: Formal agreement – PACT
- 29 Across: Like a snake’s skin – SCALY
- 32 Across: Item on a playroom floor – TOY
- 34 Across: WNBA official – REF
- 36 Across: ___-Wan Kenobi – OBI
- 37 Across: Created – MADE
- 38 Across: Mounted video-capturing devices – SECURITYCAMERAS
- 43 Across: Fat in piecrust – LARD
- 44 Across: “omg 2 funny!” – LOL
- 45 Across: Apt rhyme for “gran” – NAN
- 46 Across: 2010 health law (Abbr.) – ACA
- 47 Across: “Severance” awards – EMMYS
- 49 Across: Does a third of a triathlon – RUNS
- 52 Across: Tilt-A-___ (carnival rides) – WHIRLS
- 54 Across: Had some Cheez-Its – ATE
- 56 Across: GPS calculation – ETA
- 58 Across: Cause of some unrepresentative samples – SELECTIONBIAS
- 62 Across: “Look at my work!” – IDIDATHING
- 64 Across: Grocery store dozen – EGGS
- 65 Across: Draftosaurus meeple, for short – DINO
- 66 Across: “Kinda ___” (punny response to “Do you like your mattress?”) – SERTA
- 66 Across: Old-timey “you” – THEE
- 68 Across: Back talk – SASS
- 69 Across: Hot ___ (snafu) – MESS
- 70 Across: Aide (Abbr.) – ASST
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Collect over time – AMASS
- 2 Down: Call for rebellion heard repeatedly in “My Shot” – RISEUP
- 3 Down: “Clueless” star Silverstone – ALICIA
- 4 Down: Word after “panda” or “Care” – BEAR
- 5 Down: Sample – TASTE
- 6 Down: Some pizza discards – CRUSTS
- 7 Down: Flat-topped hill – MESA
- 8 Down: City in upstate New York that calls hamburgers “steamed hams,” per Principal Skinner – ALBANY
- 9 Down: Parrot’s perch – ROOST
- 10 Down: Reproductive cells – OVA
- 11 Down: Encountered – MET
- 12 Down: Animal in the horse family – ASS
- 15 Down: “Agatha All Along” actor Ali – AHN
- 19 Down: Like tiramisu – ITALIAN
- 21 Down: “Come in!” – ENTER
- 25 Down: Night light? – STAR
- 26 Down: Grogu aka Baby ___ – YODA
- 28 Down: “Heck!” – CRUD
- 30 Down: In a modest manner – COYLY
- 31 Down: “Abbott Elementary” channel – ABC
- 33 Down: “Absolutely!” – YES
- 35 Down: Movie-shooting locales – FILMSETS
- 37 Down: Bistro handout – MENU
- 38 Down: Shredded side dish – SLAW
- 39 Down: A pop – EACH
- 40 Down: Ocean Spray snack – CRAISINS
- 41 Down: Male cat – TOM
- 42 Down: “My Church” singer Morris – MAREN
- 47 Down: Spanish for “she” – ELLA
- 48 Down: New Orleans NFL team – SAINTS
- 50 Down: Makes horse noises – NEIGHS
- 51 Down: City zones in Fuzion Frenzy, e.g. – STAGES
- 53 Down: Second chances – REDOS
- 55 Down: Roman garments – TOGAS
- 57 Down: Plus – ASSET
- 59 Down: H.S. science class – CHEM
- 60 Down: Bike shop purchase – TIRE
- 61 Down: Software test version – BETA
- 62 Down: Passports, e.g. – IDS
- 63 Down: Viernes o sabado – DIA
This USA Today Crossword felt energetic and very of-the-moment, leaning heavily into social habits, workplace culture, entertainment, and everyday tech in a way that made the grid feel current rather than timeless. I liked how the puzzle alternated between light, conversational clues and a few longer, idea-driven entries that added substance and shape to the solve. There was a nice rhythm to moving from casual digital expressions into more analytical concepts, which kept things engaging without ever feeling dense. The downs reinforced that balance with pop-culture nods and practical knowledge, so progress always felt steady. Overall, it came across as lively, approachable, and well-paced, with enough personality to make it memorable. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.