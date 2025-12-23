“Stocking Stuffers” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 23, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 23, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 23, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Center – MIDST
- 6 Across: Org. in which Lindsey Harding coaches – NBA
- 9 Across: eBay offers – BIDS
- 13 Across: Came to – AWOKE
- 14 Across: Rip – TEAR
- 15 Across: Three-syllable berry – ACAI
- 16 Across: Profession that might involve counseling and advocacy – SOCIALWORK
- 18 Across: Sweet cherry variety – BING
- 19 Across: Explosive material – TNT
- 20 Across: River through Paris – SEINE
- 21 Across: December, for one – MONTH
- 22 Across: Shaquille in the 6-Across Hall of Fame – ONEAL
- 24 Across: Moe, Larry and Curly – STOOGES
- 26 Across: Michael who played Allan in “Barbie” – CERA
- 28 Across: Little lie – FIB
- 30 Across: Decorative vase – URN
- 31 Across: Displays boredom or sleepiness – YAWNS
- 33 Across: Units of mass – GRAMS
- 35 Across: Owns – HAS
- 38 Across: Educational TV series with the songs “Conjunction Junction” and “I’m Just a Bill” – SCHOOLHOUSEROCK
- 41 Across: However, for short – THO
- 42 Across: Tag player’s exclamation – NOTIT
- 43 Across: Wood-shaping tool – LATHE
- 44 Across: Unit of corn – EAR
- 45 Across: Parking place – LOT
- 47 Across: Gush – SPEW
- 48 Across: Refreshing summer drink that can be sweetened or unsweetened – ICEDTEA
- 52 Across: Pace – TEMPO
- 54 Across: Michelle Obama’s eldest – MALIA
- 55 Across: Uncle whom “we don’t talk about” in “Encanto” – BRUNO
- 57 Across: Greek T – TAU
- 60 Across: Leave out – OMIT
- 61 Across: Music accompanying a film – SOUNDTRACK
- 63 Across: Elaborate party – FETE
- 64 Across: Just sitting around – IDLE
- 65 Across: Words on a Wonderland cake – EATME
- 66 Across: Ran away – FLED
- 67 Across: Insect critical to pollination – BEE
- 68 Across: They might be removed when entering someone’s house – SHOES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Place for a crow’s nest – MAST
- 2 Down: Victor’s shout – IWON
- 3 Down: Long-running BBC show about a Time Lord – DOCTORWHO
- 4 Down: Tackle a black diamond run – SKI
- 5 Down: Poke fun at – TEASE
- 6 Down: Gas in glowing signs – NEON
- 7 Down: Reveals – BARES
- 8 Down: Vessel in a biblical flood – ARK
- 9 Down: Large, ground-dwelling monkey – BABOON
- 10 Down: ___ on the cake (extra benefit) – ICING
- 11 Down: “Inferno” author – DANTE
- 12 Down: Sounds of exasperation – SIGHS
- 14 Down: Dusk – TWILIGHT
- 17 Down: One might fall in the fall – LEAF
- 21 Down: Tidbit – MORSEL
- 23 Down: Prefix for “bot” or “second” – NANO
- 25 Down: Antacid brand – TUMS
- 26 Down: Fluid-filled sac – CYST
- 27 Down: Apiece – EACH
- 29 Down: Cook on high heat – BROIL
- 32 Down: Beethoven’s “Moonlight ___” – SONATA
- 34 Down: Pitch-correction software – AUTOTUNE
- 35 Down: Party game that involves rapidly passing an object – HOTPOTATO
- 36 Down: Feel sore – ACHE
- 37 Down: Distort – SKEW
- 39 Down: Someone’s backstory – LORE
- 40 Down: Talk hoarsely – RASP
- 44 Down: Modified, like an article – EDITED
- 46 Down: ___ to (take care of) – TEND
- 48 Down: “Time for me to go!” – IMOFF
- 49 Down: Desert pack animal – CAMEL
- 50 Down: Top-notch – ELITE
- 51 Down: Dwelling – ABODE
- 53 Down: Dust particles – MOTES
- 56 Down: Reign over – RULE
- 58 Down: Peak – ACME
- 59 Down: Hawaiian string instruments, for short – UKES
- 61 Down: Sis or bro – SIB
- 62 Down: Pep rally cheer – RAH
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This USA Today Crossword felt warm and people-focused, built around everyday life, shared culture, and a gentle sense of nostalgia. I really enjoyed how the grid wove together social roles, childhood touchstones, classic TV and music references, and simple daily actions, giving the solve an inviting, communal tone rather than a purely technical one. The longer entries added personality and rhythm, anchoring the puzzle with familiar cultural moments, while the shorter clues kept everything light and conversational. There was a nice balance between learning, entertainment, and ordinary experience, which made the grid feel approachable without being bland. Overall, it came across as friendly, well-paced, and quietly celebratory of common knowledge. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.