“Stocking Stuffers” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 23, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 23, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 23, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Center – MIDST

Center – 6 Across: Org. in which Lindsey Harding coaches – NBA

Org. in which Lindsey Harding coaches – 9 Across: eBay offers – BIDS

eBay offers – 13 Across: Came to – AWOKE

Came to – 14 Across: Rip – TEAR

Rip – 15 Across: Three-syllable berry – ACAI

Three-syllable berry – 16 Across: Profession that might involve counseling and advocacy – SOCIALWORK

Profession that might involve counseling and advocacy – 18 Across: Sweet cherry variety – BING

Sweet cherry variety – 19 Across: Explosive material – TNT

Explosive material – 20 Across: River through Paris – SEINE

River through Paris – 21 Across: December, for one – MONTH

December, for one – 22 Across: Shaquille in the 6-Across Hall of Fame – ONEAL

Shaquille in the 6-Across Hall of Fame – 24 Across: Moe, Larry and Curly – STOOGES

Moe, Larry and Curly – 26 Across: Michael who played Allan in “Barbie” – CERA

Michael who played Allan in “Barbie” – 28 Across: Little lie – FIB

Little lie – 30 Across: Decorative vase – URN

Decorative vase – 31 Across: Displays boredom or sleepiness – YAWNS

Displays boredom or sleepiness – 33 Across: Units of mass – GRAMS

Units of mass – 35 Across: Owns – HAS

Owns – 38 Across: Educational TV series with the songs “Conjunction Junction” and “I’m Just a Bill” – SCHOOLHOUSEROCK

Educational TV series with the songs “Conjunction Junction” and “I’m Just a Bill” – 41 Across: However, for short – THO

However, for short – 42 Across: Tag player’s exclamation – NOTIT

Tag player’s exclamation – 43 Across: Wood-shaping tool – LATHE

Wood-shaping tool – 44 Across: Unit of corn – EAR

Unit of corn – 45 Across: Parking place – LOT

Parking place – 47 Across: Gush – SPEW

Gush – 48 Across: Refreshing summer drink that can be sweetened or unsweetened – ICEDTEA

Refreshing summer drink that can be sweetened or unsweetened – 52 Across: Pace – TEMPO

Pace – 54 Across: Michelle Obama’s eldest – MALIA

Michelle Obama’s eldest – 55 Across: Uncle whom “we don’t talk about” in “Encanto” – BRUNO

Uncle whom “we don’t talk about” in “Encanto” – 57 Across: Greek T – TAU

Greek T – 60 Across: Leave out – OMIT

Leave out – 61 Across: Music accompanying a film – SOUNDTRACK

Music accompanying a film – 63 Across: Elaborate party – FETE

Elaborate party – 64 Across: Just sitting around – IDLE

Just sitting around – 65 Across: Words on a Wonderland cake – EATME

Words on a Wonderland cake – 66 Across: Ran away – FLED

Ran away – 67 Across: Insect critical to pollination – BEE

Insect critical to pollination – 68 Across: They might be removed when entering someone’s house – SHOES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Place for a crow’s nest – MAST

Place for a crow’s nest – 2 Down: Victor’s shout – IWON

Victor’s shout – 3 Down: Long-running BBC show about a Time Lord – DOCTORWHO

Long-running BBC show about a Time Lord – 4 Down: Tackle a black diamond run – SKI

Tackle a black diamond run – 5 Down: Poke fun at – TEASE

Poke fun at – 6 Down: Gas in glowing signs – NEON

Gas in glowing signs – 7 Down: Reveals – BARES

Reveals – 8 Down: Vessel in a biblical flood – ARK

Vessel in a biblical flood – 9 Down: Large, ground-dwelling monkey – BABOON

Large, ground-dwelling monkey – 10 Down: ___ on the cake (extra benefit) – ICING

___ on the cake (extra benefit) – 11 Down: “Inferno” author – DANTE

“Inferno” author – 12 Down: Sounds of exasperation – SIGHS

Sounds of exasperation – 14 Down: Dusk – TWILIGHT

Dusk – 17 Down: One might fall in the fall – LEAF

One might fall in the fall – 21 Down: Tidbit – MORSEL

Tidbit – 23 Down: Prefix for “bot” or “second” – NANO

Prefix for “bot” or “second” – 25 Down: Antacid brand – TUMS

Antacid brand – 26 Down: Fluid-filled sac – CYST

Fluid-filled sac – 27 Down: Apiece – EACH

Apiece – 29 Down: Cook on high heat – BROIL

Cook on high heat – 32 Down: Beethoven’s “Moonlight ___” – SONATA

Beethoven’s “Moonlight ___” – 34 Down: Pitch-correction software – AUTOTUNE

Pitch-correction software – 35 Down: Party game that involves rapidly passing an object – HOTPOTATO

Party game that involves rapidly passing an object – 36 Down: Feel sore – ACHE

Feel sore – 37 Down: Distort – SKEW

Distort – 39 Down: Someone’s backstory – LORE

Someone’s backstory – 40 Down: Talk hoarsely – RASP

Talk hoarsely – 44 Down: Modified, like an article – EDITED

Modified, like an article – 46 Down: ___ to (take care of) – TEND

___ to (take care of) – 48 Down: “Time for me to go!” – IMOFF

“Time for me to go!” – 49 Down: Desert pack animal – CAMEL

Desert pack animal – 50 Down: Top-notch – ELITE

Top-notch – 51 Down: Dwelling – ABODE

Dwelling – 53 Down: Dust particles – MOTES

Dust particles – 56 Down: Reign over – RULE

Reign over – 58 Down: Peak – ACME

Peak – 59 Down: Hawaiian string instruments, for short – UKES

Hawaiian string instruments, for short – 61 Down: Sis or bro – SIB

Sis or bro – 62 Down: Pep rally cheer – RAH



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword felt warm and people-focused, built around everyday life, shared culture, and a gentle sense of nostalgia. I really enjoyed how the grid wove together social roles, childhood touchstones, classic TV and music references, and simple daily actions, giving the solve an inviting, communal tone rather than a purely technical one. The longer entries added personality and rhythm, anchoring the puzzle with familiar cultural moments, while the shorter clues kept everything light and conversational. There was a nice balance between learning, entertainment, and ordinary experience, which made the grid feel approachable without being bland. Overall, it came across as friendly, well-paced, and quietly celebratory of common knowledge. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

