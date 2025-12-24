“Reindeer Games” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 24, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 24, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 24, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Pharmacy chain – CVS

Pharmacy chain – 4 Across: ___ Watanabe-Finster (“Rugrats” character) – KIMI

___ Watanabe-Finster (“Rugrats” character) – 8 Across: Pocket-sized – SMALL

Pocket-sized – 13 Across: K-pop singer Henry – LAU

K-pop singer Henry – 14 Across: Home to the Golestan Palace – IRAN

Home to the Golestan Palace – 15 Across: Sound transmission – AUDIO

Sound transmission – 16 Across: Match before a final – SEMI

Match before a final – 17 Across: “Don’t say another ___!” – WORD

“Don’t say another ___!” – 18 Across: Exams for aspiring JDs – LSATS

Exams for aspiring JDs – 19 Across: DC superhero with adventures on Earth and in space – CAPTAINCOMET

DC superhero with adventures on Earth and in space – 22 Across: Veggie that makes people tear up – ONION

Veggie that makes people tear up – 23 Across: Tilling tool – HOE

Tilling tool – 24 Across: Accessible building feature – RAMP

Accessible building feature – 28 Across: Really scare – TERRIFY

Really scare – 31 Across: Palindromic rally vehicle – RACECAR

Palindromic rally vehicle – 33 Across: Three, in Italian – TRE

Three, in Italian – 34 Across: Cook’s creation – MEAL

Cook’s creation – 36 Across: “Ya don’t say…” – THATSO

“Ya don’t say…” – 37 Across: Winged woman with a heart-fletched arrow in “Rhythm Heaven” – LADYCUPID

Winged woman with a heart-fletched arrow in “Rhythm Heaven” – 39 Across: Make art, say – CREATE

Make art, say – 42 Across: Leaky faucet sound – DRIP

Leaky faucet sound – 43 Across: ___ Beta Kappa – PHI

___ Beta Kappa – 46 Across: People in charge – LEADERS

People in charge – 48 Across: Many a Dinah Shore Weekend participant – LESBIAN

Many a Dinah Shore Weekend participant – 50 Across: ___ and downs – UPS

___ and downs – 51 Across: National Cat Lady Day mo. – APR

National Cat Lady Day mo. – 53 Across: Greek column style – IONIC

Greek column style – 54 Across: She was the original owner of Katniss’ Mockingjay pin, in “Sunrise on the Reaping” – MAYSILEEDONNER

She was the original owner of Katniss’ Mockingjay pin, in “Sunrise on the Reaping” – 59 Across: Blanc or noir grape – PINOT

Blanc or noir grape – 60 Across: Each – APOP

Each – 61 Across: “Lord of the Rings” actor Miranda – OTTO

“Lord of the Rings” actor Miranda – 63 Across: Was a passenger – RODE

Was a passenger – 64 Across: “Velvet Buzzsaw” actor Russo – RENE

“Velvet Buzzsaw” actor Russo – 65 Across: ___ and switch – BAIT

___ and switch – 66 Across: Did some strokes – SWAM

Did some strokes – 67 Across: Vehicle for going down a snowy hill – SLED

Vehicle for going down a snowy hill – 68 Across: Mined minerals – ORES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Less grimy – CLEANER

Less grimy – 2 Down: “Buffy the ___ Slayer” – VAMPIRE

“Buffy the ___ Slayer” – 3 Down: Romantic hopeful – SUITOR

Romantic hopeful – 4 Down: New Zealand fruit or bird – KIWI

New Zealand fruit or bird – 5 Down: Get the wrinkles out of – IRON

Get the wrinkles out of – 6 Down: Pi Day’s month – MARCH

Pi Day’s month – 7 Down: Like some cats or pools – INDOOR

Like some cats or pools – 8 Down: Retail event – SALE

Retail event – 9 Down: Book that might be an instant classic – MUSTREAD

Book that might be an instant classic – 10 Down: Mathematician Lovelace – ADA

Mathematician Lovelace – 11 Down: Illuminated – LIT

Illuminated – 12 Down: ___ Angeles – LOS

___ Angeles – 16 Down: Composer Joplin – SCOTT

Composer Joplin – 20 Down: Bring to life – ANIMATE

Bring to life – 21 Down: Filled pastry that isn’t vegetarian – MEATPIE

Filled pastry that isn’t vegetarian – 25 Down: Play a part – ACT

Play a part – 26 Down: Opposite of “menos” – MAS

Opposite of “menos” – 27 Down: Con’s counterpart – PRO

Con’s counterpart – 29 Down: Like holidays observed at the national level – FEDERAL

Like holidays observed at the national level – 30 Down: “Woot!” – YAY

“Woot!” – 32 Down: Contributes to a group gift, say – CHIPSIN

Contributes to a group gift, say – 35 Down: TV screen type – LCD

TV screen type – 37 Down: Young chap – LAD

Young chap – 38 Down: Browser address – URL

Browser address – 39 Down: Compacted mass – CLUMP

Compacted mass – 40 Down: Fixes – REPAIRS

Fixes – 41 Down: “Whoa there!” – EASYNOW

“Whoa there!” – 43 Down: Sticky stuff from an evergreen – PINETAR

Sticky stuff from an evergreen – 44 Down: Ponytail holder – HAIRTIE

Ponytail holder – 45 Down: “Monsters, ___” – INC

“Monsters, ___” – 47 Down: Some pickle slices – SPEARS

Some pickle slices – 49 Down: Great ape – BONOBO

Great ape – 52 Down: Fight off – REPEL

Fight off – 55 Down: Sweet fizzy drink – SODA

Sweet fizzy drink – 56 Down: Thing in a shopping cart – ITEM

Thing in a shopping cart – 57 Down: “She gets the job ___” (Chappell Roan lyric) – DONE

“She gets the job ___” (Chappell Roan lyric) – 58 Down: Slanted column? – OPED

Slanted column? – 62 Down: Bonus game periods, for short – OTS



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword felt festive and wide-ranging, blending pop culture, literature, history, and everyday life in a way that made the grid feel celebratory rather than dense. I liked how the puzzle balanced light, conversational clues with a few longer, story-driven entries that added personality and ambition, giving the solve a sense of occasion fitting for the date. The mix of modern entertainment, classic references, and practical vocabulary kept me constantly shifting gears, which made the experience engaging without ever feeling overwhelming. The downs supported that flow nicely, offering steady progress through familiar ideas and clean clueing. Overall, it came across as lively, inclusive, and thoughtfully paced a crossword that feels like a holiday gathering of ideas. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

