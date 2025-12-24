“Reindeer Games” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 24, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 24, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 24, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Pharmacy chain – CVS
- 4 Across: ___ Watanabe-Finster (“Rugrats” character) – KIMI
- 8 Across: Pocket-sized – SMALL
- 13 Across: K-pop singer Henry – LAU
- 14 Across: Home to the Golestan Palace – IRAN
- 15 Across: Sound transmission – AUDIO
- 16 Across: Match before a final – SEMI
- 17 Across: “Don’t say another ___!” – WORD
- 18 Across: Exams for aspiring JDs – LSATS
- 19 Across: DC superhero with adventures on Earth and in space – CAPTAINCOMET
- 22 Across: Veggie that makes people tear up – ONION
- 23 Across: Tilling tool – HOE
- 24 Across: Accessible building feature – RAMP
- 28 Across: Really scare – TERRIFY
- 31 Across: Palindromic rally vehicle – RACECAR
- 33 Across: Three, in Italian – TRE
- 34 Across: Cook’s creation – MEAL
- 36 Across: “Ya don’t say…” – THATSO
- 37 Across: Winged woman with a heart-fletched arrow in “Rhythm Heaven” – LADYCUPID
- 39 Across: Make art, say – CREATE
- 42 Across: Leaky faucet sound – DRIP
- 43 Across: ___ Beta Kappa – PHI
- 46 Across: People in charge – LEADERS
- 48 Across: Many a Dinah Shore Weekend participant – LESBIAN
- 50 Across: ___ and downs – UPS
- 51 Across: National Cat Lady Day mo. – APR
- 53 Across: Greek column style – IONIC
- 54 Across: She was the original owner of Katniss’ Mockingjay pin, in “Sunrise on the Reaping” – MAYSILEEDONNER
- 59 Across: Blanc or noir grape – PINOT
- 60 Across: Each – APOP
- 61 Across: “Lord of the Rings” actor Miranda – OTTO
- 63 Across: Was a passenger – RODE
- 64 Across: “Velvet Buzzsaw” actor Russo – RENE
- 65 Across: ___ and switch – BAIT
- 66 Across: Did some strokes – SWAM
- 67 Across: Vehicle for going down a snowy hill – SLED
- 68 Across: Mined minerals – ORES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Less grimy – CLEANER
- 2 Down: “Buffy the ___ Slayer” – VAMPIRE
- 3 Down: Romantic hopeful – SUITOR
- 4 Down: New Zealand fruit or bird – KIWI
- 5 Down: Get the wrinkles out of – IRON
- 6 Down: Pi Day’s month – MARCH
- 7 Down: Like some cats or pools – INDOOR
- 8 Down: Retail event – SALE
- 9 Down: Book that might be an instant classic – MUSTREAD
- 10 Down: Mathematician Lovelace – ADA
- 11 Down: Illuminated – LIT
- 12 Down: ___ Angeles – LOS
- 16 Down: Composer Joplin – SCOTT
- 20 Down: Bring to life – ANIMATE
- 21 Down: Filled pastry that isn’t vegetarian – MEATPIE
- 25 Down: Play a part – ACT
- 26 Down: Opposite of “menos” – MAS
- 27 Down: Con’s counterpart – PRO
- 29 Down: Like holidays observed at the national level – FEDERAL
- 30 Down: “Woot!” – YAY
- 32 Down: Contributes to a group gift, say – CHIPSIN
- 35 Down: TV screen type – LCD
- 37 Down: Young chap – LAD
- 38 Down: Browser address – URL
- 39 Down: Compacted mass – CLUMP
- 40 Down: Fixes – REPAIRS
- 41 Down: “Whoa there!” – EASYNOW
- 43 Down: Sticky stuff from an evergreen – PINETAR
- 44 Down: Ponytail holder – HAIRTIE
- 45 Down: “Monsters, ___” – INC
- 47 Down: Some pickle slices – SPEARS
- 49 Down: Great ape – BONOBO
- 52 Down: Fight off – REPEL
- 55 Down: Sweet fizzy drink – SODA
- 56 Down: Thing in a shopping cart – ITEM
- 57 Down: “She gets the job ___” (Chappell Roan lyric) – DONE
- 58 Down: Slanted column? – OPED
- 62 Down: Bonus game periods, for short – OTS
Click here to reveal the answer image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This USA Today Crossword felt festive and wide-ranging, blending pop culture, literature, history, and everyday life in a way that made the grid feel celebratory rather than dense. I liked how the puzzle balanced light, conversational clues with a few longer, story-driven entries that added personality and ambition, giving the solve a sense of occasion fitting for the date. The mix of modern entertainment, classic references, and practical vocabulary kept me constantly shifting gears, which made the experience engaging without ever feeling overwhelming. The downs supported that flow nicely, offering steady progress through familiar ideas and clean clueing. Overall, it came across as lively, inclusive, and thoughtfully paced a crossword that feels like a holiday gathering of ideas. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
