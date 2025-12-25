“O Tannenbaum” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 25, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 25, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 25, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Big bodies of saltwater – SEAS

: Big bodies of saltwater – 5 Across : Let in – ADMIT

: Let in – 10 Across : Part of a Super Grover costume – CAPE

: Part of a Super Grover costume – 14 Across : Mineral no longer used in baby powder – TALC

: Mineral no longer used in baby powder – 15 Across : Dirty gunk – GRIME

: Dirty gunk – 16 Across : App developer’s customer – USER

: App developer’s customer – 17 Across : “At Last” singer James – ETTA

: “At Last” singer James – 18 Across : Person who’s rapidly gaining popularity – RISINGSTAR

: Person who’s rapidly gaining popularity – 20 Across : Product manager’s plan – ROADMAP

: Product manager’s plan – 22 Across : Curt – TERSE

: Curt – 23 Across : Dana Evans on “The Pitt,” e.g. – NURSE

: Dana Evans on “The Pitt,” e.g. – 24 Across : Part of a place setting – PLATE

: Part of a place setting – 26 Across : Spice mix – RUB

: Spice mix – 29 Across : Extra periods, for short – OTS

: Extra periods, for short – 30 Across : “Give this a taste!” – TRYIT

: “Give this a taste!” – 32 Across : “___ Line Is It Anyway?” – WHOSE

: “___ Line Is It Anyway?” – 34 Across : Black, green or white beverage – TEA

: Black, green or white beverage – 35 Across : Bout endings, for short – KOS

: Bout endings, for short – 37 Across : Professional in a classroom – AIDE

: Professional in a classroom – 38 Across : “Meet Me in St. Louis” actor – JUDYGARLAND

: “Meet Me in St. Louis” actor – 41 Across : Stretch across – SPAN

: Stretch across – 43 Across : Cry hard – SOB

: Cry hard – 44 Across : Trailers before a movie, essentially – ADS

: Trailers before a movie, essentially – 45 Across : “Piece of My Heart” singer Franklin – ERMA

: “Piece of My Heart” singer Franklin – 46 Across : Wooly pack animal – LLA MA

: Wooly pack animal – MA 48 Across : Halloween costume for a black cat, maybe – BAT

: Halloween costume for a black cat, maybe – 51 Across : Corn core – COB

: Corn core – 52 Across : More skillful – ABLER

: More skillful – 54 Across : Make thirsty – PARCH

: Make thirsty – 56 Across : “We are ___ / I’ve got all my sisters with me” – FAMILY

: “We are ___ / I’ve got all my sisters with me” – 58 Across : Entryway that might have a microchip sensor – CATDOOR

: Entryway that might have a microchip sensor – 60 Across : Beauty vloggers’ shadow-reducing gear – RINGLIGHTS

: Beauty vloggers’ shadow-reducing gear – 62 Across : Really serious – DIRE

: Really serious – 63 Across : The ___ (parents, to a ’00s teen) – OLDS

: The ___ (parents, to a ’00s teen) – 64 Across : This! Is! Jeopardy! – PERIL

: This! Is! Jeopardy! – 65 Across : Forearm bone – ULNA

: Forearm bone – 66 Across : ___ Plaines, Illinois – DES

: ___ Plaines, Illinois – 67 Across : “And so on . . .” – ETC

: “And so on . . .” – 68 Across: “Hey, you! – PSST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Caterer’s fuel – STERNO

: Caterer’s fuel – 2 Down : Go to a restaurant – EATOUT

: Go to a restaurant – 3 Down : Ofrendas, e.g. – ALTARS

: Ofrendas, e.g. – 4 Down : Lots and lots – SCADS

: Lots and lots – 5 Down : Taj Mahal city – AGRA

: Taj Mahal city – 6 Down : Like a runny candle or nose – DRIPPY

: Like a runny candle or nose – 7 Down : Prefix for “fit” or “fortune” – MIS

: Prefix for “fit” or “fortune” – 8 Down : Copycat – IMITATOR

: Copycat – 9 Down : Basic belief – TENET

: Basic belief – 10 Down : Swear – CUSS

: Swear – 11 Down : Thing destroyed in a 1979 Atari arcade classic – ASTEROID

: Thing destroyed in a 1979 Atari arcade classic – 12 Down : Carbonara veggie – PEA

: Carbonara veggie – 13 Down : Screw up – ERR

: Screw up – 19 Down : Got bigger – GREW

: Got bigger – 21 Down : ___ out (allocated) – METED

: ___ out (allocated) – 25 Down : Pleasant and amiable – LIKABLE

: Pleasant and amiable – 27 Down : Currency in CA – USD

: Currency in CA – 28 Down : Spelling contest – BEE

: Spelling contest – 31 Down : Fish with flattened bodies – RAYS

: Fish with flattened bodies – 33 Down : ___ Gruber (“Die Hard” antagonist) – HANS

: ___ Gruber (“Die Hard” antagonist) – 34 Down : Poke bowl protein – TUNA

: Poke bowl protein – 36 Down : Shut with a bang – SLAM

: Shut with a bang – 38 Down : Phish and Goose, e.g. – JAMBANDS

: Phish and Goose, e.g. – 39 Down : “Well, color me surprised!” – GOLLYGEE

: “Well, color me surprised!” – 40 Down : Change with the times – ADAPT

: Change with the times – 41 Down : “Be there in a ___!” – SEC

: “Be there in a ___!” – 42 Down : Side view of a face – PROFILE

: Side view of a face – 47 Down : Region around the North Pole – ARCTIC

: Region around the North Pole – 48 Down : Cooks under direct heat – BROILS

: Cooks under direct heat – 49 Down : Nuts from oaks – ACORNS

: Nuts from oaks – 50 Down : Triple ___ (multitalented person) – THREAT

: Triple ___ (multitalented person) – 52 Down : Be pained – AIL

: Be pained – 53 Down : Radar dot – BLIP

: Radar dot – 55 Down : Make sense – ADDUP

: Make sense – 57 Down : Dosing amts. – MGS

: Dosing amts. – 59 Down : Language common in the U.S. Deaf community – ASL

: Language common in the U.S. Deaf community – 60 Down : Bar in a closet – ROD

: Bar in a closet – 61 Down: Possible treatment for symptoms of menopause, for short – HRT



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle offered a steady, thoughtfully paced solve that felt comfortably in the medium range. The clueing was clean and precise, encouraging smooth progress while still asking for careful reading in a few spots. Nothing felt unfair or overly obscure, which kept the experience enjoyable and confidence-building throughout. Overall, it was a well-balanced puzzle that rewarded consistency and attention without demanding too much strain. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

