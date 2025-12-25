“O Tannenbaum” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 25, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 25, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 25, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Big bodies of saltwater – SEAS
- 5 Across: Let in – ADMIT
- 10 Across: Part of a Super Grover costume – CAPE
- 14 Across: Mineral no longer used in baby powder – TALC
- 15 Across: Dirty gunk – GRIME
- 16 Across: App developer’s customer – USER
- 17 Across: “At Last” singer James – ETTA
- 18 Across: Person who’s rapidly gaining popularity – RISINGSTAR
- 20 Across: Product manager’s plan – ROADMAP
- 22 Across: Curt – TERSE
- 23 Across: Dana Evans on “The Pitt,” e.g. – NURSE
- 24 Across: Part of a place setting – PLATE
- 26 Across: Spice mix – RUB
- 29 Across: Extra periods, for short – OTS
- 30 Across: “Give this a taste!” – TRYIT
- 32 Across: “___ Line Is It Anyway?” – WHOSE
- 34 Across: Black, green or white beverage – TEA
- 35 Across: Bout endings, for short – KOS
- 37 Across: Professional in a classroom – AIDE
- 38 Across: “Meet Me in St. Louis” actor – JUDYGARLAND
- 41 Across: Stretch across – SPAN
- 43 Across: Cry hard – SOB
- 44 Across: Trailers before a movie, essentially – ADS
- 45 Across: “Piece of My Heart” singer Franklin – ERMA
- 46 Across: Wooly pack animal – LLAMA
- 48 Across: Halloween costume for a black cat, maybe – BAT
- 51 Across: Corn core – COB
- 52 Across: More skillful – ABLER
- 54 Across: Make thirsty – PARCH
- 56 Across: “We are ___ / I’ve got all my sisters with me” – FAMILY
- 58 Across: Entryway that might have a microchip sensor – CATDOOR
- 60 Across: Beauty vloggers’ shadow-reducing gear – RINGLIGHTS
- 62 Across: Really serious – DIRE
- 63 Across: The ___ (parents, to a ’00s teen) – OLDS
- 64 Across: This! Is! Jeopardy! – PERIL
- 65 Across: Forearm bone – ULNA
- 66 Across: ___ Plaines, Illinois – DES
- 67 Across: “And so on . . .” – ETC
- 68 Across: “Hey, you! – PSST
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Caterer’s fuel – STERNO
- 2 Down: Go to a restaurant – EATOUT
- 3 Down: Ofrendas, e.g. – ALTARS
- 4 Down: Lots and lots – SCADS
- 5 Down: Taj Mahal city – AGRA
- 6 Down: Like a runny candle or nose – DRIPPY
- 7 Down: Prefix for “fit” or “fortune” – MIS
- 8 Down: Copycat – IMITATOR
- 9 Down: Basic belief – TENET
- 10 Down: Swear – CUSS
- 11 Down: Thing destroyed in a 1979 Atari arcade classic – ASTEROID
- 12 Down: Carbonara veggie – PEA
- 13 Down: Screw up – ERR
- 19 Down: Got bigger – GREW
- 21 Down: ___ out (allocated) – METED
- 25 Down: Pleasant and amiable – LIKABLE
- 27 Down: Currency in CA – USD
- 28 Down: Spelling contest – BEE
- 31 Down: Fish with flattened bodies – RAYS
- 33 Down: ___ Gruber (“Die Hard” antagonist) – HANS
- 34 Down: Poke bowl protein – TUNA
- 36 Down: Shut with a bang – SLAM
- 38 Down: Phish and Goose, e.g. – JAMBANDS
- 39 Down: “Well, color me surprised!” – GOLLYGEE
- 40 Down: Change with the times – ADAPT
- 41 Down: “Be there in a ___!” – SEC
- 42 Down: Side view of a face – PROFILE
- 47 Down: Region around the North Pole – ARCTIC
- 48 Down: Cooks under direct heat – BROILS
- 49 Down: Nuts from oaks – ACORNS
- 50 Down: Triple ___ (multitalented person) – THREAT
- 52 Down: Be pained – AIL
- 53 Down: Radar dot – BLIP
- 55 Down: Make sense – ADDUP
- 57 Down: Dosing amts. – MGS
- 59 Down: Language common in the U.S. Deaf community – ASL
- 60 Down: Bar in a closet – ROD
- 61 Down: Possible treatment for symptoms of menopause, for short – HRT
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle offered a steady, thoughtfully paced solve that felt comfortably in the medium range. The clueing was clean and precise, encouraging smooth progress while still asking for careful reading in a few spots. Nothing felt unfair or overly obscure, which kept the experience enjoyable and confidence-building throughout. Overall, it was a well-balanced puzzle that rewarded consistency and attention without demanding too much strain. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.