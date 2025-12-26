“Boxing Day” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 26, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 26, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Vanilla Sky” star Penelope – CRUZ

“Vanilla Sky” star Penelope – 5 Across: “___ the season to be jolly” – TIS

“___ the season to be jolly” – 8 Across: Acropolis metropolis – ATHENS

Acropolis metropolis – 14 Across: “I ___ to bother you, but…” – HATE

“I ___ to bother you, but…” – 15 Across: Untouchable tennis serve – ACE

Untouchable tennis serve – 16 Across: This is nonsense! – DRIVEL

This is nonsense! – 17 Across: Words exchanged between brides – IDOS

Words exchanged between brides – 18 Across: Camping bed – COT

Camping bed – 19 Across: Pressing your tongue against the roof of your mouth, for brain freeze – REMEDY

Pressing your tongue against the roof of your mouth, for brain freeze – 20 Across: Peter Pan’s nemesis – CAPTAINHOOK

Peter Pan’s nemesis – 23 Across: Points in the right direction – ORIENTS

Points in the right direction – 24 Across: Wide-angle lens – FISHEYE

Wide-angle lens – 29 Across: Garment worn with a choli – SARI

Garment worn with a choli – 30 Across: Stuff in galleries – ART

Stuff in galleries – 31 Across: Bovines that might be yoked – OXEN

Bovines that might be yoked – 32 Across: Barely detectable amount – TRACE

Barely detectable amount – 35 Across: Tire pattern – TREAD

Tire pattern – 36 Across: Beverage with a Cowabunga Grape flavor – HAWAIIANPUNCH

Beverage with a Cowabunga Grape flavor – 40 Across: Angel’s ring – HALO

Angel’s ring – 41 Across: Groups of lions – PRIDES

Groups of lions – 42 Across: Catching some Z’s – ASLEEP

Catching some Z’s – 44 Across: Place blame on – ACCUSE

Place blame on – 48 Across: Unlikely to make the first move, say – SHY

Unlikely to make the first move, say – 49 Across: Soothing plant – ALOE

Soothing plant – 52 Across: Beatles record label that shares its name with a fruit – APPLE

Beatles record label that shares its name with a fruit – 54 Across: Inadvertently revealing statement – FREUDIANSLIP

Inadvertently revealing statement – 57 Across: Tomato impact sound – SPLAT

Tomato impact sound – 60 Across: Polynesian figurine – TIKI

Polynesian figurine – 61 Across: Angry cat’s warning – HISS

Angry cat’s warning – 62 Across: ___ setter – IRISH

___ setter – 63 Across: Like some tea – ICED

Like some tea – 64 Across: Cinco y tres – OCHO

Cinco y tres – 65 Across: Liable to hold a grudge – PETTY

Liable to hold a grudge – 66 Across: GPS predictions – ETAS

GPS predictions – 67 Across: Eagles or Orioles – TEAM

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Boy, in Spanish – CHICO

Boy, in Spanish – 2 Down: Storm tracking devices – RADARS

Storm tracking devices – 3 Down: Perfect place – UTOPIA

Perfect place – 4 Down: Gadget used on a lemon’s rind – ZESTER

Gadget used on a lemon’s rind – 5 Down: Implicitly understood – TACIT

Implicitly understood – 6 Down: Desktop images – ICONS

Desktop images – 7 Down: “Steve Jobs” actor Rogen – SETH

“Steve Jobs” actor Rogen – 8 Down: Skillful – ADROIT

Skillful – 9 Down: Difficult journeys – TREKS

Difficult journeys – 10 Down: She & ___ (musical duo featuring Zooey Deschanel) – HIM

She & ___ (musical duo featuring Zooey Deschanel) – 11 Down: New Year’s ___ – EVE

New Year’s ___ – 12 Down: “The Simpsons” neighbor Flanders – NED

“The Simpsons” neighbor Flanders – 13 Down: Cunning – SLY

Cunning – 21 Down: “La Dolce Vita” star Ekberg – ANITA

“La Dolce Vita” star Ekberg – 22 Down: Dia de los Muertos altar – OFRENDA

Dia de los Muertos altar – 25 Down: Unicorn feature – HORN

Unicorn feature – 26 Down: CEO, e.g. – EXEC

CEO, e.g. – 27 Down: “___, right!” – YEAH

“___, right!” – 28 Down: Word after “tight” or “deep” – END

Word after “tight” or “deep” – 30 Down: Smoothie berry – ACAI

Smoothie berry – 33 Down: Little wave – RIPPLE

Little wave – 34 Down: What an inflatable castle is filled with – AIR

What an inflatable castle is filled with – 35 Down: Person from Florence – TUSCAN

Person from Florence – 36 Down: Chopped diner dish – HASH

Chopped diner dish – 37 Down: Person who’s on your side – ALLY

Person who’s on your side – 38 Down: Sorrow – WOE

Sorrow – 39 Down: Chest muscle, for short – PEC

Chest muscle, for short – 40 Down: Possesses – HAS

Possesses – 43 Down: How some root vegetables taste – EARTHY

How some root vegetables taste – 45 Down: End result – UPSHOT

End result – 46 Down: Do a film editor’s job – SPLICE

Do a film editor’s job – 47 Down: “The Girl Next Door” star Cuthbert – ELISHA

“The Girl Next Door” star Cuthbert – 50 Down: Protruding belly button – OUTIE

Protruding belly button – 51 Down: Official decree – EDICT

Official decree – 53 Down: ___ salts – EPSOM

___ salts – 54 Down: Observe Ramadan – FAST

Observe Ramadan – 55 Down: Swedish furniture chain – IKEA

Swedish furniture chain – 56 Down: Lends a hand – AIDS

Lends a hand – 57 Down: Opposite of a gulp – SIP

Opposite of a gulp – 58 Down: ___-law – PRE

___-law – 59 Down: Illuminated – LIT



Click here to reveal the answer image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword had a bright, celebratory energy, mixing holiday cheer, classic pop culture, and everyday expressions in a way that felt perfectly suited to the season. I liked how the grid bounced between lighthearted phrases, familiar fictional characters, and practical vocabulary, keeping the solve lively and approachable throughout. The longer entries gave the puzzle a strong backbone and a sense of playful confidence, while the shorter clues added quick bursts of momentum that made progress feel constant. There was also a nice balance between nostalgia and modern references, which kept the experience inclusive rather than niche. Overall, it felt fun, festive, and well-paced a crossword that’s more about enjoyment than grind. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.