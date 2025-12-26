“Boxing Day” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 26, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 26, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: “Vanilla Sky” star Penelope – CRUZ
- 5 Across: “___ the season to be jolly” – TIS
- 8 Across: Acropolis metropolis – ATHENS
- 14 Across: “I ___ to bother you, but…” – HATE
- 15 Across: Untouchable tennis serve – ACE
- 16 Across: This is nonsense! – DRIVEL
- 17 Across: Words exchanged between brides – IDOS
- 18 Across: Camping bed – COT
- 19 Across: Pressing your tongue against the roof of your mouth, for brain freeze – REMEDY
- 20 Across: Peter Pan’s nemesis – CAPTAINHOOK
- 23 Across: Points in the right direction – ORIENTS
- 24 Across: Wide-angle lens – FISHEYE
- 29 Across: Garment worn with a choli – SARI
- 30 Across: Stuff in galleries – ART
- 31 Across: Bovines that might be yoked – OXEN
- 32 Across: Barely detectable amount – TRACE
- 35 Across: Tire pattern – TREAD
- 36 Across: Beverage with a Cowabunga Grape flavor – HAWAIIANPUNCH
- 40 Across: Angel’s ring – HALO
- 41 Across: Groups of lions – PRIDES
- 42 Across: Catching some Z’s – ASLEEP
- 44 Across: Place blame on – ACCUSE
- 48 Across: Unlikely to make the first move, say – SHY
- 49 Across: Soothing plant – ALOE
- 52 Across: Beatles record label that shares its name with a fruit – APPLE
- 54 Across: Inadvertently revealing statement – FREUDIANSLIP
- 57 Across: Tomato impact sound – SPLAT
- 60 Across: Polynesian figurine – TIKI
- 61 Across: Angry cat’s warning – HISS
- 62 Across: ___ setter – IRISH
- 63 Across: Like some tea – ICED
- 64 Across: Cinco y tres – OCHO
- 65 Across: Liable to hold a grudge – PETTY
- 66 Across: GPS predictions – ETAS
- 67 Across: Eagles or Orioles – TEAM
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Boy, in Spanish – CHICO
- 2 Down: Storm tracking devices – RADARS
- 3 Down: Perfect place – UTOPIA
- 4 Down: Gadget used on a lemon’s rind – ZESTER
- 5 Down: Implicitly understood – TACIT
- 6 Down: Desktop images – ICONS
- 7 Down: “Steve Jobs” actor Rogen – SETH
- 8 Down: Skillful – ADROIT
- 9 Down: Difficult journeys – TREKS
- 10 Down: She & ___ (musical duo featuring Zooey Deschanel) – HIM
- 11 Down: New Year’s ___ – EVE
- 12 Down: “The Simpsons” neighbor Flanders – NED
- 13 Down: Cunning – SLY
- 21 Down: “La Dolce Vita” star Ekberg – ANITA
- 22 Down: Dia de los Muertos altar – OFRENDA
- 25 Down: Unicorn feature – HORN
- 26 Down: CEO, e.g. – EXEC
- 27 Down: “___, right!” – YEAH
- 28 Down: Word after “tight” or “deep” – END
- 30 Down: Smoothie berry – ACAI
- 33 Down: Little wave – RIPPLE
- 34 Down: What an inflatable castle is filled with – AIR
- 35 Down: Person from Florence – TUSCAN
- 36 Down: Chopped diner dish – HASH
- 37 Down: Person who’s on your side – ALLY
- 38 Down: Sorrow – WOE
- 39 Down: Chest muscle, for short – PEC
- 40 Down: Possesses – HAS
- 43 Down: How some root vegetables taste – EARTHY
- 45 Down: End result – UPSHOT
- 46 Down: Do a film editor’s job – SPLICE
- 47 Down: “The Girl Next Door” star Cuthbert – ELISHA
- 50 Down: Protruding belly button – OUTIE
- 51 Down: Official decree – EDICT
- 53 Down: ___ salts – EPSOM
- 54 Down: Observe Ramadan – FAST
- 55 Down: Swedish furniture chain – IKEA
- 56 Down: Lends a hand – AIDS
- 57 Down: Opposite of a gulp – SIP
- 58 Down: ___-law – PRE
- 59 Down: Illuminated – LIT
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This USA Today Crossword had a bright, celebratory energy, mixing holiday cheer, classic pop culture, and everyday expressions in a way that felt perfectly suited to the season. I liked how the grid bounced between lighthearted phrases, familiar fictional characters, and practical vocabulary, keeping the solve lively and approachable throughout. The longer entries gave the puzzle a strong backbone and a sense of playful confidence, while the shorter clues added quick bursts of momentum that made progress feel constant. There was also a nice balance between nostalgia and modern references, which kept the experience inclusive rather than niche. Overall, it felt fun, festive, and well-paced a crossword that’s more about enjoyment than grind. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.