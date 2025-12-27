“Principles of Kwanzaa” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 27, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 27, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Hot dog holders – BUNS

5 Across: Not genuine – FAKE

9 Across: Behind schedule – LATE

13 Across: Kyrgyzstan’s continent – ASIA

14 Across: ___heart (superhero with a metal suit) – IRON

15 Across: Something to “fly under” – RADAR

16 Across: Penny’s value – CENT

17 Across: Transmit – SEND

18 Across: *First day of Kwanzaa (Unity) – UMOJA

19 Across: *Second day (Self-determination) – KUJICHAGULIA

22 Across: El ___, Texas – PASO

23 Across: Sprinted – RAN

24 Across: Fast vehicle in a Tracy Chapman hit – CAR

27 Across: Palmed off – FOISTED

31 Across: Lion’s hair – MANE

32 Across: Singer Andra who portrayed Billie Holiday – DAY

34 Across: Country west of Sudan – CHAD

35 Across: Fertile area in a desert – OASIS

36 Across: Calligrapher’s tool – PEN

37 Across: Plantain’s exterior – PEEL

38 Across: *Third day (Collective work and responsibility) – UJIMA

39 Across: *Fourth day (Cooperative economics) – UJAMAA

41 Across: Not mandatory – OPTIONAL

44 Across: Walking back and forth – PACING

45 Across: *Fifth day (Purpose) – NIA

46 Across: Be a good ___ model – ROLE

47 Across: Weasel’s semiaquatic relative – OTTER

49 Across: “thx” counterpart – PLS

51 Across: Terse response to an invitation – CANT

53 Across: “Just a ___!” – SEC

55 Across: *Sixth day (Creativity) – KUUMBA

60 Across: More senior – OLDER

62 Across: Like faked records – FALSIFIED

64 Across: *Seventh day (Faith) – IMANI

65 Across: Fastened like a dress shirt – BUTTONED

66 Across: Rodeo rope – LASSO

67 Across: Dishes dirt – GOSSIPS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “I’ve got your ___” – BACK

2 Down: Deplete – USEUP

3 Down: Feudal Japanese spy – NINJA

4 Down: Make content – SATISFY

5 Down: Minnow or marlin – FISH

6 Down: Vicinity – AREA

7 Down: Hong ___ – KONG

8 Down: Withstood – ENDURED

9 Down: Dalai ___ – LAMA

10 Down: Commotion – ADO

11 Down: ___ Mahal – TAJ

12 Down: The “E” in BCE – ERA

15 Down: Render unsalvageable – RUIN

20Down: Dove’s sound, or a corporate title – COO

21 Down: Young chap – LAD

24 Down: Place to gamble – CASINO

25 Down: Word after “party” or “pack” – ANIMAL

26 Down: Flipper’s transaction – RESALE

28 Down: Long periods with reduced global temperatures – ICEAGES

29 Down: ___/her – SHE

30 Down: Sharp part of a hawk – TALON

31 Down: College concentration – MAJOR

32 Down: ___ vu – DEJA

33 Down: Big boas – ANOCONDAS

35 Down: French word whose opposite is “non” – OUI

36 Down: Baby wolf – PUP

37 Down: Breathe heavily – PANT

40 Down: Winter handwear – MITTENS

42 Down: Gladys Knight backer, or a word after “toodle” – PIP

43 Down: Chats with – TALKSTO

48 Down: Striped shirt wearer in sports – REF

50 Down: Two- or three-piece outfits – SUITS

51 Down: Slinky’s shape – COIL

52 Down: ___ mater – ALMA

54 Down: Metered vehicle – CAB

56 Down: Flying saucers – UFOS

57 Down: Bite-size – MINI

58 Down: Microwave sound that might be avoided by hitting “Stop” at the last second – BEEP

59 Down: Computes a sum – ADDS

61 Down: Brazilian city, for short – RIO

63 Down: Carry with difficulty – LUG



Click here to reveal the answer image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This puzzle had a lively feel, with several culturally themed clues adding colour and keeping the solve interesting. A few longer entries helped anchor the grid early, while some shorter, punchier clues demanded careful attention to crossings. The variety in subject matter kept things from feeling repetitive, even when progress briefly slowed. Overall, it was an engaging and well-balanced solve, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.