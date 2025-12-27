“Principles of Kwanzaa” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 27, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 27, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Hot dog holders – BUNS
- 5 Across: Not genuine – FAKE
- 9 Across: Behind schedule – LATE
- 13 Across: Kyrgyzstan’s continent – ASIA
- 14 Across: ___heart (superhero with a metal suit) – IRON
- 15 Across: Something to “fly under” – RADAR
- 16 Across: Penny’s value – CENT
- 17 Across: Transmit – SEND
- 18 Across: *First day of Kwanzaa (Unity) – UMOJA
- 19 Across: *Second day (Self-determination) – KUJICHAGULIA
- 22 Across: El ___, Texas – PASO
- 23 Across: Sprinted – RAN
- 24 Across: Fast vehicle in a Tracy Chapman hit – CAR
- 27 Across: Palmed off – FOISTED
- 31 Across: Lion’s hair – MANE
- 32 Across: Singer Andra who portrayed Billie Holiday – DAY
- 34 Across: Country west of Sudan – CHAD
- 35 Across: Fertile area in a desert – OASIS
- 36 Across: Calligrapher’s tool – PEN
- 37 Across: Plantain’s exterior – PEEL
- 38 Across: *Third day (Collective work and responsibility) – UJIMA
- 39 Across: *Fourth day (Cooperative economics) – UJAMAA
- 41 Across: Not mandatory – OPTIONAL
- 44 Across: Walking back and forth – PACING
- 45 Across: *Fifth day (Purpose) – NIA
- 46 Across: Be a good ___ model – ROLE
- 47 Across: Weasel’s semiaquatic relative – OTTER
- 49 Across: “thx” counterpart – PLS
- 51 Across: Terse response to an invitation –CANT
- 53 Across: “Just a ___!” – SEC
- 55 Across: *Sixth day (Creativity) – KUUMBA
- 60 Across: More senior – OLDER
- 62 Across: Like faked records – FALSIFIED
- 64 Across: *Seventh day (Faith) – IMANI
- 65 Across: Fastened like a dress shirt – BUTTONED
- 66 Across: Rodeo rope – LASSO
- 67 Across: Dishes dirt – GOSSIPS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: “I’ve got your ___” – BACK
- 2 Down: Deplete – USEUP
- 3 Down: Feudal Japanese spy – NINJA
- 4 Down: Make content – SATISFY
- 5 Down: Minnow or marlin – FISH
- 6 Down: Vicinity – AREA
- 7 Down: Hong ___ – KONG
- 8 Down: Withstood – ENDURED
- 9 Down: Dalai ___ – LAMA
- 10 Down: Commotion – ADO
- 11 Down: ___ Mahal – TAJ
- 12 Down: The “E” in BCE – ERA
- 15 Down: Render unsalvageable – RUIN
- 20Down: Dove’s sound, or a corporate title – COO
- 21 Down: Young chap – LAD
- 24 Down: Place to gamble – CASINO
- 25 Down: Word after “party” or “pack” – ANIMAL
- 26 Down: Flipper’s transaction – RESALE
- 28 Down: Long periods with reduced global temperatures – ICEAGES
- 29 Down: ___/her – SHE
- 30 Down: Sharp part of a hawk – TALON
- 31 Down: College concentration – MAJOR
- 32 Down: ___ vu – DEJA
- 33 Down: Big boas – ANOCONDAS
- 35 Down: French word whose opposite is “non” – OUI
- 36 Down: Baby wolf – PUP
- 37 Down: Breathe heavily – PANT
- 40 Down: Winter handwear – MITTENS
- 42 Down: Gladys Knight backer, or a word after “toodle” – PIP
- 43 Down: Chats with – TALKSTO
- 48 Down: Striped shirt wearer in sports – REF
- 50 Down: Two- or three-piece outfits – SUITS
- 51 Down: Slinky’s shape – COIL
- 52 Down: ___ mater – ALMA
- 54 Down: Metered vehicle – CAB
- 56 Down: Flying saucers – UFOS
- 57 Down: Bite-size – MINI
- 58 Down: Microwave sound that might be avoided by hitting “Stop” at the last second – BEEP
- 59 Down: Computes a sum – ADDS
- 61 Down: Brazilian city, for short – RIO
- 63 Down: Carry with difficulty – LUG
This puzzle had a lively feel, with several culturally themed clues adding colour and keeping the solve interesting. A few longer entries helped anchor the grid early, while some shorter, punchier clues demanded careful attention to crossings. The variety in subject matter kept things from feeling repetitive, even when progress briefly slowed. Overall, it was an engaging and well-balanced solve, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.