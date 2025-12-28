“Leftovers” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 28, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 28, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 28, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: St. Louis monument completed in 1965 – ARCH
- 5 Across: Chowder ingredient – CLAM
- 9 Across: They might slide or swing – DOORS
- 14 Across: Stitch’s friend who says “‘Ohana means family” – LILO
- 15 Across: “I ___ a plan” – HAVE
- 16 Across: CEO of Harpo Productions – OPRAH
- 17 Across: Pizzeria appliance – OVEN
- 18 Across: Needs to pay – OWES
- 19 Across: Lizard that may chirp or click to communicate – GECKO
- 20 Across: Big bosses – HEADHONCHOS
- 23 Across: “I Can’t Breathe” artist – HER
- 24 Across: Organized groupings – ARRAYS
- 25 Across: Most wise – SAGEST
- 27 Across: Obtain – GET
- 29 Across: Sworn statements – OATHS
- 30 Across: Free stuff at conferences – SWAG
- 33 Across: “Red-tailed” bird of prey – HAWK
- 35 Across: Tie-breaking periods (Abbr.) – OTS
- 37 Across: 4/4, e.g., in musical notation – TIMESIGNATURE
- 40 Across: Game with Reverse cards – UNO
- 41 Across: Cedar or giant sequoia – TREE
- 42 Across: Panache – ELAN
- 43 Across: Messed up – ERRED
- 45 Across: Liquor in a pina colada – RUM
- 47 Across: Shiny fabric – SATEEN
- 49 Across: 7UP competitor – SPRITE
- 54 Across: “Hello, I’m a cow” – MOO
- 55 Across: Comment upon seeing an unexpected person – LOOKWHOITIS
- 59 Across: Oranjestad’s country – ARUBA
- 61 Across: Ripped – TORE
- 62 Across: River sediment – SILT
- 63 Across: Walk like a peacock – STRUT
- 64 Across: Sound a lion can make that a house cat cannot – ROAR
- 65 Across: Patella’s place – KNEE
- 66 Across: Waste maker? – HASTE
- 67 Across: European range – ALPS
- 68 Across: Talk back to – SASS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Hawaiian greeting – ALOHA
- 2 Down: Mississippi or Nile – RIVER
- 3 Down: See-through – CLEAR
- 4 Down: Civic automaker – HONDA
- 5 Down: Opt for – CHOOSE
- 6 Down: Place to play croquet – LAWN
- 7 Down: With, in French – AVEC
- 8 Down: Material similar to fishnet – MESH
- 9 Down: Took care of a Lab, say – DOGSAT
- 10 Down: Midwesterner’s “Oho!” – OPE
- 11 Down: Group of strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion – ORCHESTRA
- 12 Down: Gathers leaves – RAKES
- 13 Down: Word before “bread” or “stop” – SHORT
- 21 Down: Danish concept of cozy contentment – HYGGE
- 22 Down: Tennis star Naomi – OSAKA
- 26 Down: Ghastly spirit – GHOUL
- 28 Down: Base reached on a triple – THIRD
- 29 Down: Title holder – OWNER
- 30 Down: R-V connector? – STU
- 31 Down: Napa Valley excursions – WINETOURS
- 32 Down: Love, in Italy – AMORE
- 34 Down: Number represented by birthday candles – AGE
- 36 Down: One of 100 in D.C. – SEN
- 38 Down: Courtroom notetaker, for short – STENO
- 39 Down: Musical pace – TEMPO
- 44 Down: “I can ___” (“Been there”) – RELATE
- 46 Down: They hand out Playbills at the theater – USHERS
- 47 Down: Hit Broadway musical – SMASH
- 48 Down: Major artery – AORTA
- 50 Down: Dangers – RISKS
- 51 Down: Rock star Turner’s autobiography – ITINA
- 52 Down: Scrabble pieces – TILES
- 53 Down: Opera singer Simon – ESTES
- 56 Down: Other, in Spanish – OTRO
- 57 Down: ___-Aid Man (mascot who smashes through walls) – KOOL
- 58 Down: “That’s a ___” (“We’re all done here!”) – WRAP
- 60 Down: “___ wait, there’s more!” – BUT
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This USA Today Crossword had a big, outgoing personality, leaning into familiar landmarks, pop culture, and everyday expressions in a way that made the grid feel welcoming and energetic. I liked how the puzzle balanced playful humor with solid, traditional construction there were plenty of light, smile-inducing moments alongside longer entries that gave the grid structure and momentum. The mix of music, food, animals, and casual speech kept the solve feeling lively rather than repetitive, and progress felt steady thanks to clean, fair clueing. Overall, it came across as confident and crowd-pleasing, the kind of crossword that’s more about enjoyment and flow than digging for obscurities. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today's answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.