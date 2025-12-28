“Leftovers” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 28, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 28, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: St. Louis monument completed in 1965 – ARCH

St. Louis monument completed in 1965 – 5 Across: Chowder ingredient – CLAM

Chowder ingredient – 9 Across: They might slide or swing – DOORS

They might slide or swing – 14 Across: Stitch’s friend who says “‘Ohana means family” – LILO

Stitch’s friend who says “‘Ohana means family” – 15 Across: “I ___ a plan” – HAVE

“I ___ a plan” – 16 Across: CEO of Harpo Productions – OPRAH

CEO of Harpo Productions – 17 Across: Pizzeria appliance – OVEN

Pizzeria appliance – 18 Across: Needs to pay – OWES

Needs to pay – 19 Across: Lizard that may chirp or click to communicate – GECKO

Lizard that may chirp or click to communicate – 20 Across: Big bosses – HEADHONCHOS

Big bosses – 23 Across: “I Can’t Breathe” artist – HER

“I Can’t Breathe” artist – 24 Across: Organized groupings – ARRAYS

Organized groupings – 25 Across: Most wise – SAGEST

Most wise – 27 Across: Obtain – GET

Obtain – 29 Across: Sworn statements – OATHS

Sworn statements – 30 Across: Free stuff at conferences – SWAG

Free stuff at conferences – 33 Across: “Red-tailed” bird of prey – HAWK

“Red-tailed” bird of prey – 35 Across: Tie-breaking periods (Abbr.) – OTS

Tie-breaking periods (Abbr.) – 37 Across: 4/4, e.g., in musical notation – TIMESIGNATURE

4/4, e.g., in musical notation – 40 Across: Game with Reverse cards – UNO

Game with Reverse cards – 41 Across: Cedar or giant sequoia – TREE

Cedar or giant sequoia – 42 Across: Panache – ELAN

Panache – 43 Across: Messed up – ERRED

Messed up – 45 Across: Liquor in a pina colada – RUM

Liquor in a pina colada – 47 Across: Shiny fabric – SATEEN

Shiny fabric – 49 Across: 7UP competitor – SPRITE

7UP competitor – 54 Across: “Hello, I’m a cow” – MOO

“Hello, I’m a cow” – 55 Across: Comment upon seeing an unexpected person – LOOKWHOITIS

Comment upon seeing an unexpected person – 59 Across: Oranjestad’s country – ARUBA

Oranjestad’s country – 61 Across: Ripped – TORE

Ripped – 62 Across: River sediment – SILT

River sediment – 63 Across: Walk like a peacock – STRUT

Walk like a peacock – 64 Across: Sound a lion can make that a house cat cannot – ROAR

Sound a lion can make that a house cat cannot – 65 Across: Patella’s place – KNEE

Patella’s place – 66 Across: Waste maker? – HASTE

Waste maker? – 67 Across: European range – ALPS

European range – 68 Across: Talk back to – SASS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Hawaiian greeting – ALOHA

Hawaiian greeting – 2 Down: Mississippi or Nile – RIVER

Mississippi or Nile – 3 Down: See-through – CLEAR

See-through – 4 Down: Civic automaker – HONDA

Civic automaker – 5 Down: Opt for – CHOOSE

Opt for – 6 Down: Place to play croquet – LAWN

Place to play croquet – 7 Down: With, in French – AVEC

With, in French – 8 Down: Material similar to fishnet – MESH

Material similar to fishnet – 9 Down: Took care of a Lab, say – DOGSAT

Took care of a Lab, say – 10 Down: Midwesterner’s “Oho!” – OPE

Midwesterner’s “Oho!” – 11 Down: Group of strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion – ORCHESTRA

Group of strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion – 12 Down: Gathers leaves – RAKES

Gathers leaves – 13 Down: Word before “bread” or “stop” – SHORT

Word before “bread” or “stop” – 21 Down: Danish concept of cozy contentment – HYGGE

Danish concept of cozy contentment – 22 Down: Tennis star Naomi – OSAKA

Tennis star Naomi – 26 Down: Ghastly spirit – GHOUL

Ghastly spirit – 28 Down: Base reached on a triple – THIRD

Base reached on a triple – 29 Down: Title holder – OWNER

Title holder – 30 Down: R-V connector? – STU

R-V connector? – 31 Down: Napa Valley excursions – WINETOURS

Napa Valley excursions – 32 Down: Love, in Italy – AMORE

Love, in Italy – 34 Down: Number represented by birthday candles – AGE

Number represented by birthday candles – 36 Down: One of 100 in D.C. – SEN

One of 100 in D.C. – 38 Down: Courtroom notetaker, for short – STENO

Courtroom notetaker, for short – 39 Down: Musical pace – TEMPO

Musical pace – 44 Down: “I can ___” (“Been there”) – RELATE

“I can ___” (“Been there”) – 46 Down: They hand out Playbills at the theater – USHERS

They hand out Playbills at the theater – 47 Down: Hit Broadway musical – SMASH

Hit Broadway musical – 48 Down: Major artery – AORTA

Major artery – 50 Down: Dangers – RISKS

Dangers – 51 Down: Rock star Turner’s autobiography – ITINA

Rock star Turner’s autobiography – 52 Down: Scrabble pieces – TILES

Scrabble pieces – 53 Down: Opera singer Simon – ESTES

Opera singer Simon – 56 Down: Other, in Spanish – OTRO

Other, in Spanish – 57 Down: ___-Aid Man (mascot who smashes through walls) – KOOL

___-Aid Man (mascot who smashes through walls) – 58 Down: “That’s a ___” (“We’re all done here!”) – WRAP

“That’s a ___” (“We’re all done here!”) – 60 Down: “___ wait, there’s more!” – BUT



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword had a big, outgoing personality, leaning into familiar landmarks, pop culture, and everyday expressions in a way that made the grid feel welcoming and energetic. I liked how the puzzle balanced playful humor with solid, traditional construction there were plenty of light, smile-inducing moments alongside longer entries that gave the grid structure and momentum. The mix of music, food, animals, and casual speech kept the solve feeling lively rather than repetitive, and progress felt steady thanks to clean, fair clueing. Overall, it came across as confident and crowd-pleasing, the kind of crossword that’s more about enjoyment and flow than digging for obscurities. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

