“Short Change” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 29, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 29, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Skating leaps – AXELS

Skating leaps – 6 Across: Flop at the box office – BOMB

Flop at the box office – 10 Across: “What are the___ ?” – ODDS

“What are the___ 14 Across: “2 ___ 2 Quit” (MC Hammer song) – LEGIT

“2 ___ 2 Quit” (MC Hammer song) 15 Across: Sydney Opera House solo – ARIA

Sydney Opera House solo 16 Across: Kayak or canoe – BOAT

Kayak or canoe 17 Across: “I’m SO mad!” feeling – ANGER

“I’m SO mad!” feeling 18 Across: Perfect scores, perhaps – TENS

Perfect scores, perhaps 19 Across: “At Last” singer James – ETTA

“At Last” singer James 20 Across: Calf’s sound – MOO

Calf’s sound 21 Across: “… according to rumors, anyway” – ORSOTHEYSAY

“… according to rumors, anyway” 24 Across: Like many Halloween costumes on November 1 – ONSALE

Like many Halloween costumes on November 1 26 Across: Title in Congress (Abbr.) – SEN

Title in Congress (Abbr.) 27 Across: Like pond scum – SLIMY

Like pond scum 30 Across: The 1970s, e.g. – DECADE

The 1970s, e.g. 35 Across: Arizona’s neighbor to the north – UTAH

Arizona’s neighbor to the north 38 Across: 16-Across builder in Genesis – NOAH

16-Across builder in Genesis 40 Across: Like Marcus Aurelius – ROMAN

Like Marcus Aurelius 41 Across: Drinks it all in – SAVORSTHEMOMENT

Drinks it all in 44 Across: Retail outlet – STORE

Retail outlet 45 Across: Jackson , Wyoming – HOLE

Jackson , Wyoming 46 Across: Old flames – EXES

Old flames 47 Across: Least cooked – RAWEST

Least cooked 49 Across: ___ out (chose not to participate) – OPTED

___ out (chose not to participate) 51 Across: Mesozoic or Cenozoic – ERA

Mesozoic or Cenozoic 53 Across: Breathtaking element? – OXYGEN

Breathtaking element? 57 Across: Follow-up vaccination – BOOSTERSHOT

Follow-up vaccination 63 Across: “Barbie” star Issa – RAE

“Barbie” star Issa 64 Across: Negate the effects of – UNDO

Negate the effects of 65 Across: “___Lisa ” – MONA

“___Lisa 66 Across: Dry -___marker – ERASE

Dry -___marker – 68 Across: Part of many wineglasses – STEM

Part of many wineglasses – 69 Across: Leave out – OMIT

Leave out – 70 Across: “Understood!” – NOTED

“Understood!” – 71 Across: Sprinkler attachment – HOSE

Sprinkler attachment – 72 Across: Assign stars to – RATE

Assign stars to – 73 Across: Homeowners’ documents – DEEDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Alternative to Budget – ALAMO

Alternative to Budget – 2 Down: Gas used in many headlights – XENON

Gas used in many headlights – 3 Down: Popular frozen waffles – EGGOS

Popular frozen waffles – 4 Down: Bend the truth – LIE

Bend the truth – 5 Down: Casual walk – STROLL

Casual walk – 6 Down: Baseball equipment often made from ash, maple or birch – BATS

Baseball equipment often made from ash, maple or birch – 7 Down: McFlurry mix-in option – OREO

McFlurry mix-in option – 8 Down: After-dinner candies – MINTS

After-dinner candies – 9 Down: Criticized severely – BASHED

Criticized severely – 10 Down: Listen to – OBEY

Listen to – 11 Down: Braille symbols – DOTS

Braille symbols – 12 Down: Numbers studied by statisticians – DATA

Numbers studied by statisticians – 13 Down: “Please, don’t go!” – STAY

“Please, don’t go!” – 22 Down: Bridle straps – REINS

Bridle straps – 23 Down: Spanish for “January” – ENERO

Spanish for “January” – 25 Down: On land – ASHORE

On land – 28 Down: Insect in a meme captioned “Got any lamps?” – MOTH

Insect in a meme captioned “Got any lamps?” – 29 Down: “Hooray!” – YAHOO

“Hooray!” – 31 Down: Larry David genre – COMEDY

Larry David genre – 32 Down: Visa competitor, for short – AMEX

Visa competitor, for short – 33 Down: Great ___ (large dog breed) – DANE

Great ___ (large dog breed) – 34 Down: Docs that might treat vertigo – ENTS

Docs that might treat vertigo – 35 Down: “Back in the___ ” – USSR

“Back in the___ 36 Down: “Toodle-oo!” – TATA

“Toodle-oo!” 37 Down: Declare formally – AVOW

Declare formally – 39 Down: “I need a hand here!” – HELP

“I need a hand here!” 42 Down: “I can’t remember my password” option – RESET

“I can’t remember my password” option 43 Down: “Same here!” – METOO

“Same here!” – 48 Down: Minor earthquake – TREMOR

Minor earthquake 50 Down: Renew, say – EXTEND

Renew, say 52 Down: Pleasant scent – AROMA

Pleasant scent 54 Down: Prep a little Parmesan – GRATE

Prep a little Parmesan 55 Down: Made simpler – EASED

Made simpler 56 Down: Maslow’s hierarchy of ___ – NEEDS

Maslow’s hierarchy of 57 Down: Part of a hedge – BUSH

Part of a hedge 58 Down: Not fooled by – ONTO

Not fooled by 59 Down: Commemorative poems – ODES

Commemorative poems 60 Down: “ ___Like It Hot” – SOME

___Like It Hot” – 61 Down: Irritable mood – SNIT

Irritable mood – 62 Down: Despise – HATE

Despise – 67 Down: Fish eggs – ROE



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword delivered a lively, high-energy solve that leaned hard into pop culture, history, science, and everyday language, giving the grid a real sense of variety and motion. I enjoyed how the puzzle oscillated between playful humor and broader knowledge, with long, expressive phrases providing satisfying anchors while shorter entries kept the pace brisk. There was a nice conversational tone running through many of the clues, which made the grid feel friendly rather than formal, and the mix of eras from ancient figures to modern entertainment kept things from feeling one-note. The overall flow was smooth, with few stalls, and the construction felt confident without being showy. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

