“Short Change” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 29, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 29, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Skating leaps – AXELS
- 6 Across: Flop at the box office – BOMB
- 10 Across: “What are the___?” – ODDS
- 14 Across: “2 ___ 2 Quit” (MC Hammer song) – LEGIT
- 15 Across: Sydney Opera House solo – ARIA
- 16 Across: Kayak or canoe – BOAT
- 17 Across: “I’m SO mad!” feeling – ANGER
- 18 Across: Perfect scores, perhaps – TENS
- 19 Across: “At Last” singer James – ETTA
- 20 Across: Calf’s sound – MOO
- 21 Across: “… according to rumors, anyway” – ORSOTHEYSAY
- 24 Across: Like many Halloween costumes on November 1 – ONSALE
- 26 Across: Title in Congress (Abbr.) – SEN
- 27 Across: Like pond scum – SLIMY
- 30 Across: The 1970s, e.g. – DECADE
- 35 Across: Arizona’s neighbor to the north – UTAH
- 38 Across: 16-Across builder in Genesis – NOAH
- 40 Across: Like Marcus Aurelius – ROMAN
- 41 Across: Drinks it all in – SAVORSTHEMOMENT
- 44 Across: Retail outlet – STORE
- 45 Across: Jackson , Wyoming – HOLE
- 46 Across: Old flames – EXES
- 47 Across: Least cooked – RAWEST
- 49 Across: ___ out (chose not to participate) – OPTED
- 51 Across: Mesozoic or Cenozoic – ERA
- 53 Across: Breathtaking element? – OXYGEN
- 57 Across: Follow-up vaccination – BOOSTERSHOT
- 63 Across: “Barbie” star Issa – RAE
- 64 Across: Negate the effects of – UNDO
- 65 Across: “___Lisa” – MONA
- 66 Across: Dry -___marker – ERASE
- 68 Across: Part of many wineglasses – STEM
- 69 Across: Leave out – OMIT
- 70 Across: “Understood!” – NOTED
- 71 Across: Sprinkler attachment – HOSE
- 72 Across: Assign stars to – RATE
- 73 Across: Homeowners’ documents – DEEDS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Alternative to Budget – ALAMO
- 2 Down: Gas used in many headlights – XENON
- 3 Down: Popular frozen waffles – EGGOS
- 4 Down: Bend the truth – LIE
- 5 Down: Casual walk – STROLL
- 6 Down: Baseball equipment often made from ash, maple or birch – BATS
- 7 Down: McFlurry mix-in option – OREO
- 8 Down: After-dinner candies – MINTS
- 9 Down: Criticized severely – BASHED
- 10 Down: Listen to – OBEY
- 11 Down: Braille symbols – DOTS
- 12 Down: Numbers studied by statisticians – DATA
- 13 Down: “Please, don’t go!” – STAY
- 22 Down: Bridle straps – REINS
- 23 Down: Spanish for “January” – ENERO
- 25 Down: On land – ASHORE
- 28 Down: Insect in a meme captioned “Got any lamps?” – MOTH
- 29 Down: “Hooray!” – YAHOO
- 31 Down: Larry David genre – COMEDY
- 32 Down: Visa competitor, for short – AMEX
- 33 Down: Great ___ (large dog breed) – DANE
- 34 Down: Docs that might treat vertigo – ENTS
- 35 Down: “Back in the___” – USSR
- 36 Down: “Toodle-oo!” – TATA
- 37 Down: Declare formally – AVOW
- 39 Down: “I need a hand here!” – HELP
- 42 Down: “I can’t remember my password” option – RESET
- 43 Down: “Same here!” – METOO
- 48 Down: Minor earthquake – TREMOR
- 50 Down: Renew, say – EXTEND
- 52 Down: Pleasant scent – AROMA
- 54 Down: Prep a little Parmesan – GRATE
- 55 Down: Made simpler – EASED
- 56 Down: Maslow’s hierarchy of ___ – NEEDS
- 57 Down: Part of a hedge – BUSH
- 58 Down: Not fooled by – ONTO
- 59 Down: Commemorative poems – ODES
- 60 Down: “___Like It Hot” – SOME
- 61 Down: Irritable mood – SNIT
- 62 Down: Despise – HATE
- 67 Down: Fish eggs – ROE
This USA Today Crossword delivered a lively, high-energy solve that leaned hard into pop culture, history, science, and everyday language, giving the grid a real sense of variety and motion. I enjoyed how the puzzle oscillated between playful humor and broader knowledge, with long, expressive phrases providing satisfying anchors while shorter entries kept the pace brisk. There was a nice conversational tone running through many of the clues, which made the grid feel friendly rather than formal, and the mix of eras from ancient figures to modern entertainment kept things from feeling one-note. The overall flow was smooth, with few stalls, and the construction felt confident without being showy. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.