“Outfox” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 30, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Famous fable writer – AESOP

Famous fable writer – 6 Across: Fast-moving – SWIFT

Fast-moving – 11 Across: “Golly!” – MAN

“Golly!” – 14 Across: Panache – FLAIR

Panache – 15 Across: Socially off-limits – TABOO

Socially off-limits – 16 Across: The “A” of IPA – ALE

The “A” of IPA – 17 Across: Autumn’s official first day – FALLEQUINOX

Autumn’s official first day – 19 Across: Right this second – NOW

Right this second – 20 Across: Exams graded on a 5-point scale – APS

Exams graded on a 5-point scale – 21 Across: Long football kick – PUNT

Long football kick – 22 Across: Fingers and toes – DIGITS

Fingers and toes – 24 Across: “No need to show me” – ISAW

“No need to show me” – 26 Across: “Sounds good” – OKAY

“Sounds good” – 28 Across: “That’s a total ___-out!” – COP

“That’s a total ___-out!” – 29 Across: Sticky substance – RESIN

Sticky substance – 31 Across: Popular homecoming flower in Texas, for short – MUM

Popular homecoming flower in Texas, for short – 33 Across: Disaster relief org. – FEMA

Disaster relief org. – 36 Across: Contradictory statement regarding the likelihood of alien life existing – FERMIPARADOX

Contradictory statement regarding the likelihood of alien life existing – 40 Across: Money paid to a school – TUITION

Money paid to a school – 42 Across: Live – RESIDE

Live – 43 Across: Apple mobile platform – IOS

Apple mobile platform – 44 Across: Equipment that often has a band’s name on it – DRUMSET

Equipment that often has a band’s name on it – 46 Across: One might be backless – DRESS

One might be backless – 49 Across: “When will u be here?” – ETA

“When will u be here?” – 50 Across: Spanakopita cheese – FETA

Spanakopita cheese – 53 Across: Road – STREET

Road – 55 Across: ___ by (barely manage) – EKE

___ by (barely manage) – 57 Across: What pets don’t pay to live in their owners’ apartments – RENT

What pets don’t pay to live in their owners’ apartments – 59 Across: Half a pint – ONECUP

Half a pint – 61 Across: In one ___ and out the other – EAR

In one ___ and out the other – 63 Across: How old someone is – AGE

How old someone is – 64 Across: “I don’t believe you!” – LIAR

“I don’t believe you!” – 65 Across: Container with a hinged lid – FLIPTOPBOX

Container with a hinged lid – 68 Across: Belief suffix – ISM

Belief suffix – 69 Across: Garment that can be made from a sheet – TOGA

Garment that can be made from a sheet – 70 Across: Handed out cards – DEALT

Handed out cards – 71 Across: Simple shirt – TEE

Simple shirt – 72 Across: Standout performer – STAR

Standout performer – 73 Across: Epic stories – SAGAS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Event – AFFAIR

Event – 2 Down: Go by, like time – ELAPSE

Go by, like time – 3 Down: Taco bar array that might range from mild to spicy – SALSAS

Taco bar array that might range from mild to spicy – 4 Down: Safflower ___ – OIL

Safflower ___ – 5 Down: Get ready in advance – PREP

Get ready in advance – 6 Down: Smelled terribly – STUNK

Smelled terribly – 7 Down: “Hold on!” – WAITAMINUTE

“Hold on!” – 8 Down: Arabic for “son of” – IBN

Arabic for “son of” – 9 Down: What restaurants serve – FOOD

What restaurants serve – 10 Down: 2004 Britney Spears hit – TOXIC

2004 Britney Spears hit – 11 Down: Combo nail treatment – MANIPEDI

Combo nail treatment – 12 Down: Tons – ALOT

Tons – 13 Down: Current events – NEWS

Current events – 18 Down: Status ___ – QUO

Status ___ – 23 Down: “Floor it!” – GOFASTER

“Floor it!” – 25 Down: What a hotspot provides – WIFI

What a hotspot provides – 27 Down: “That’s right” – YUP

“That’s right” – 30 Down: Piece of fishing gear – NET

Piece of fishing gear – 32 Down: The Red Planet – MARS

The Red Planet – 34 Down: Internet forum admin – MOD

Internet forum admin – 35 Down: Lumberjack’s tool – AXE

Lumberjack’s tool – 37 Down: “Get ___ of it!” – RID

“Get ___ of it!” – 38 Down: Opposite of less – MORE

Opposite of less – 39 Down: Coral formation – REEF

Coral formation – 40 Down: Animal that races a hare in a 1-Across fable – TORTOISE

Animal that races a hare in a 1-Across fable – 41 Down: Website login info – USERNAME

Website login info – 43 Down: Driver’s licenses, e.g. – IDS

Driver’s licenses, e.g. – 45 Down: Do an average job on a golf hole – MAKEPAR

Do an average job on a golf hole – 47 Down: Oracle – SEER

Oracle – 48 Down: “Just a ___!” – SEC

“Just a ___!” – 51 Down: Steeped sachet – TEABAG

Steeped sachet – 52 Down: African country whose national bird is the red-crested turaco – ANGOLA

African country whose national bird is the red-crested turaco – 54 Down: Bunches of hair or grass – TUFTS

Bunches of hair or grass – 56 Down: Consume – EAT

Consume – 58 Down: SMS messages – TEXTS

SMS messages – 60 Down: Piece of land – PLOT

Piece of land – 62 Down: Pieces of fishing gear – RODS

Pieces of fishing gear – 64 Down: Ignited – LIT

Ignited – 66 Down: 2025 Wimbledon champion Swiatek – IGA

2025 Wimbledon champion Swiatek – 67 Down: Small, round veggie – PEA



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword felt expansive and intellectually playful, moving comfortably between mythology, science, seasonal markers, and everyday expressions without losing its sense of flow. I especially enjoyed how the grid paired light, conversational clues with a few concept-heavy ideas that invited reflection rather than rote recall, giving the solve a nice rise-and-fall rhythm. The longer thematic entries added ambition and structure, while the shorter fill kept things breezy and accessible, making steady progress feel natural. There was a pleasing balance between classic crossword comfort and curiosity-driven moments, which made the puzzle engaging from start to finish without feeling overstuffed. Overall, it came across as confident, smart, and well-paced. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

