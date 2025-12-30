“Outfox” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 30, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Famous fable writer – AESOP
- 6 Across: Fast-moving – SWIFT
- 11 Across: “Golly!” – MAN
- 14 Across: Panache – FLAIR
- 15 Across: Socially off-limits – TABOO
- 16 Across: The “A” of IPA – ALE
- 17 Across: Autumn’s official first day – FALLEQUINOX
- 19 Across: Right this second – NOW
- 20 Across: Exams graded on a 5-point scale – APS
- 21 Across: Long football kick – PUNT
- 22 Across: Fingers and toes – DIGITS
- 24 Across: “No need to show me” – ISAW
- 26 Across: “Sounds good” – OKAY
- 28 Across: “That’s a total ___-out!” – COP
- 29 Across: Sticky substance – RESIN
- 31 Across: Popular homecoming flower in Texas, for short – MUM
- 33 Across: Disaster relief org. – FEMA
- 36 Across: Contradictory statement regarding the likelihood of alien life existing – FERMIPARADOX
- 40 Across: Money paid to a school – TUITION
- 42 Across: Live – RESIDE
- 43 Across: Apple mobile platform – IOS
- 44 Across: Equipment that often has a band’s name on it – DRUMSET
- 46 Across: One might be backless – DRESS
- 49 Across: “When will u be here?” – ETA
- 50 Across: Spanakopita cheese – FETA
- 53 Across: Road – STREET
- 55 Across: ___ by (barely manage) – EKE
- 57 Across: What pets don’t pay to live in their owners’ apartments – RENT
- 59 Across: Half a pint – ONECUP
- 61 Across: In one ___ and out the other – EAR
- 63 Across: How old someone is – AGE
- 64 Across: “I don’t believe you!” – LIAR
- 65 Across: Container with a hinged lid – FLIPTOPBOX
- 68 Across: Belief suffix – ISM
- 69 Across: Garment that can be made from a sheet – TOGA
- 70 Across: Handed out cards – DEALT
- 71 Across: Simple shirt – TEE
- 72 Across: Standout performer – STAR
- 73 Across: Epic stories – SAGAS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Event – AFFAIR
- 2 Down: Go by, like time – ELAPSE
- 3 Down: Taco bar array that might range from mild to spicy – SALSAS
- 4 Down: Safflower ___ – OIL
- 5 Down: Get ready in advance – PREP
- 6 Down: Smelled terribly – STUNK
- 7 Down: “Hold on!” – WAITAMINUTE
- 8 Down: Arabic for “son of” – IBN
- 9 Down: What restaurants serve – FOOD
- 10 Down: 2004 Britney Spears hit – TOXIC
- 11 Down: Combo nail treatment – MANIPEDI
- 12 Down: Tons – ALOT
- 13 Down: Current events – NEWS
- 18 Down: Status ___ – QUO
- 23 Down: “Floor it!” – GOFASTER
- 25 Down: What a hotspot provides – WIFI
- 27 Down: “That’s right” – YUP
- 30 Down: Piece of fishing gear – NET
- 32 Down: The Red Planet – MARS
- 34 Down: Internet forum admin – MOD
- 35 Down: Lumberjack’s tool – AXE
- 37 Down: “Get ___ of it!” – RID
- 38 Down: Opposite of less – MORE
- 39 Down: Coral formation – REEF
- 40 Down: Animal that races a hare in a 1-Across fable – TORTOISE
- 41 Down: Website login info – USERNAME
- 43 Down: Driver’s licenses, e.g. – IDS
- 45 Down: Do an average job on a golf hole – MAKEPAR
- 47 Down: Oracle – SEER
- 48 Down: “Just a ___!” – SEC
- 51 Down: Steeped sachet – TEABAG
- 52 Down: African country whose national bird is the red-crested turaco – ANGOLA
- 54 Down: Bunches of hair or grass – TUFTS
- 56 Down: Consume – EAT
- 58 Down: SMS messages – TEXTS
- 60 Down: Piece of land – PLOT
- 62 Down: Pieces of fishing gear – RODS
- 64 Down: Ignited – LIT
- 66 Down: 2025 Wimbledon champion Swiatek – IGA
- 67 Down: Small, round veggie – PEA
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This USA Today Crossword felt expansive and intellectually playful, moving comfortably between mythology, science, seasonal markers, and everyday expressions without losing its sense of flow. I especially enjoyed how the grid paired light, conversational clues with a few concept-heavy ideas that invited reflection rather than rote recall, giving the solve a nice rise-and-fall rhythm. The longer thematic entries added ambition and structure, while the shorter fill kept things breezy and accessible, making steady progress feel natural. There was a pleasing balance between classic crossword comfort and curiosity-driven moments, which made the puzzle engaging from start to finish without feeling overstuffed. Overall, it came across as confident, smart, and well-paced. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.