“Ball Drop” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 31, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 31, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 31, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Diving acronym – SCUBA
- 6 Across: “Didn’t love it” – MEH
- 9 Across: “What if . . .” – SAY
- 12 Across: Country with a famous canal – PANAMA
- 14 Across: Source of wealth, literally and figuratively – GOLDMINE
- 16 Across: Detach, like a carabiner – UNCLIP
- 17 Across: Skills no longer widely used – LOSTARTS
- 18 Across: Pickle seasoning – DILL
- 19 Across: A pair – TWO
- 21 Across: Cars with charging ports, for short – EVS
- 22 Across: Trusty horse – STEED
- 24 Across: “Abbott Elementary” network – ABC
- 26 Across: Powerlifting exercise – SQUAT
- 30 Across: It’s painted in a pedicure – TOENAIL
- 33 Across: “Do ___ others . . .” – UNTO
- 34 Across: Secondary, more private social media account – FINSTA
- 37 Across: Pre-5G tech – LTE
- 38 Across: Supply-and-demand class, for short – ECON
- 39 Across: Adored person – IDOL
- 40 Across: Hard state of matter – SOLID
- 42 Across: Sounded like a bell – RANG
- 43 Across: Board game in which players try to find life beyond Earth – SETI
- 44 Across: “Tambourine” rapper – EVE
- 45 Across: Fruits used to make wine – GRAPES
- 47 Across: Pack down – TAMP
- 48 Across: Nori or wakame, e.g. – SEAWEED
- 50 Across: Went out for the night? – SLEPT
- 52 Across: “Don’t tell our secrets” doc – NDA
- 53 Across: Floor models – DEMOS
- 57 Across: Rowing machine, for short – ERG
- 59 Across: Phase of life – ERA
- 61 Across: ___ the snoot – BOOP
- 62 Across: Long passageway – CORRIDOR
- 66 Across: Section of a poem – STANZA
- 68 Across: New Age collectibles – CRYSTALS
- 69 Across: Apt rhyme for “folder” – HOLDER
- 70 Across: Casually date – SEE
- 71 Across: Palindromic organ – EYE
- 72 Across: Walks slowly – PLODS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Taters – SPUDS
- 2 Down: “Shut your face!” – CANIT
- 3 Down: Father’s brother – UNCLE
- 4 Down: Alternatives to pointe shoes – BALLETSLIPPERS
- 5 Down: Friend, in French – AMI
- 6 Down: Sound from a pasture – MOO
- 7 Down: “No one ___ compares” – ELSE
- 8 Down: Sharp devices? – HDTVS
- 9 Down: British knight’s title – SIR
- 10 Down: Insect in an aardvark’s diet – ANT
- 11 Down: “Of course!” – YES
- 13 Down: Perfectly fitting – APT
- 14 Down: Prime ministers, presidents, etc. – GLOBALLEADERS
- 15 Down: Fancy costume party – MASQUERADEBALL
- 20 Down: Pale with fear – WAN
- 23 Down: Town on a map, e.g. – DOT
- 25 Down: ___ Field (the Mets’ stadium) – CITI
- 27 Down: Open, like a jar – UNCAP
- 28 Down: Do some penance – ATONE
- 29 Down: Utensil for picking up ice cubes – TONGS
- 31 Down: Makes simpler – EASES
- 32 Down: Mourning dove’s perch – LEDGE
- 34 Down: Clenched hands – FISTS
- 35 Down: Best possible – IDEAL
- 36 Down: “I would never!” – NOTME
- 41 Down: Appliance that’s a metaphor for a hot day – OVEN
- 46 Down: Color associated with embarrassment – RED
- 49 Down: Card game also known as Battle – WAR
- 51 Down: Like cliches – TRITE
- 54 Down: Fashion designer Guerra – MONDO
- 55 Down: Slowly seeped – OOZED
- 56 Down: Practices boxing – SPARS
- 58 Down: Aussie’s “hello” – GDAY
- 60 Down: Light-colored hardwood – ASH
- 62 Down: IV units – CCS
- 63 Down: Resource in Catan or Minecraft – ORE
- 64 Down: Type of whiskey – RYE
- 65 Down: Flamenco cheer – OLE
- 67 Down: Outperform – TOP
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle delivered a smooth and inviting solve that felt refreshingly balanced from start to finish. The clues leaned clear and clever without being coy, making the grid feel open and approachable while still offering the occasional moment of “oh, that’s good” satisfaction. The fill had a nice mix of everyday language and modern touches, which kept the pace lively and the experience consistently enjoyable. Overall, it was a clean, well-crafted puzzle that made for a pleasant, steady morning solve. Overall rating: 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.