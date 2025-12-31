“Ball Drop” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 31, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 31, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 31, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Diving acronym – SCUBA

6 Across: “Didn’t love it” – MEH

9 Across: “What if . . .” – SAY

12 Across: Country with a famous canal – PANAMA

14 Across: Source of wealth, literally and figuratively – GOLDMINE

16 Across: Detach, like a carabiner – UNCLIP

17 Across: Skills no longer widely used – LOSTARTS

18 Across: Pickle seasoning – DILL

19 Across: A pair – TWO

21 Across: Cars with charging ports, for short – EVS

22 Across: Trusty horse – STEED

24 Across: “Abbott Elementary” network – ABC

26 Across: Powerlifting exercise – SQUAT

30 Across: It’s painted in a pedicure – TOENAIL

33 Across: “Do ___ others . . .” – UNTO

34 Across: Secondary, more private social media account – FINSTA

37 Across: Pre-5G tech – LTE

38 Across: Supply-and-demand class, for short – ECON

39 Across: Adored person – IDOL

40 Across: Hard state of matter – SOLID

42 Across: Sounded like a bell – RANG

43 Across: Board game in which players try to find life beyond Earth – SETI

44 Across: “Tambourine” rapper – EVE

45 Across: Fruits used to make wine – GRAPES

47 Across: Pack down – TAMP

48 Across: Nori or wakame, e.g. – SEAWEED

50 Across: Went out for the night? – SLEPT

52 Across: “Don’t tell our secrets” doc – NDA

53 Across: Floor models – DEMOS

57 Across: Rowing machine, for short – ERG

59 Across: Phase of life – ERA

61 Across: ___ the snoot – BOOP

62 Across: Long passageway – CORRIDOR

66 Across: Section of a poem – STANZA

68 Across: New Age collectibles – CRYSTALS

69 Across: Apt rhyme for “folder” – HOLDER

70 Across: Casually date – SEE

71 Across: Palindromic organ – EYE

72 Across: Walks slowly – PLODS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Taters – SPUDS

2 Down: “Shut your face!” – CANIT

3 Down: Father’s brother – UNCLE

4 Down: Alternatives to pointe shoes – BALLETSLIPPERS

5 Down: Friend, in French – AMI

6 Down: Sound from a pasture – MOO

7 Down: “No one ___ compares” – ELSE

8 Down: Sharp devices? – HDTVS

9 Down: British knight’s title – SIR

10 Down: Insect in an aardvark’s diet – ANT

11 Down: “Of course!” – YES

13 Down: Perfectly fitting – APT

14 Down: Prime ministers, presidents, etc. – GLOBALLEADERS

15 Down: Fancy costume party – MASQUERADEBALL

20 Down: Pale with fear – WAN

23 Down: Town on a map, e.g. – DOT

25 Down: ___ Field (the Mets’ stadium) – CITI

27 Down: Open, like a jar – UNCAP

28 Down: Do some penance – ATONE

29 Down: Utensil for picking up ice cubes – TONGS

31 Down: Makes simpler – EASES

32 Down: Mourning dove’s perch – LEDGE

34 Down: Clenched hands – FISTS

35 Down: Best possible – IDEAL

36 Down: “I would never!” – NOTME

41 Down: Appliance that’s a metaphor for a hot day – OVEN

46 Down: Color associated with embarrassment – RED

49 Down: Card game also known as Battle – WAR

51 Down: Like cliches – TRITE

54 Down: Fashion designer Guerra – MONDO

55 Down: Slowly seeped – OOZED

56 Down: Practices boxing – SPARS

58 Down: Aussie’s “hello” – GDAY

60 Down: Light-colored hardwood – ASH

62 Down: IV units – CCS

63 Down: Resource in Catan or Minecraft – ORE

64 Down: Type of whiskey – RYE

65 Down: Flamenco cheer – OLE

67 Down: Outperform – TOP

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle delivered a smooth and inviting solve that felt refreshingly balanced from start to finish. The clues leaned clear and clever without being coy, making the grid feel open and approachable while still offering the occasional moment of “oh, that’s good” satisfaction. The fill had a nice mix of everyday language and modern touches, which kept the pace lively and the experience consistently enjoyable. Overall, it was a clean, well-crafted puzzle that made for a pleasant, steady morning solve. Overall rating: 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

