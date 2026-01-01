“Begin Again (Freestyle)” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 1, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 1, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 1, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Frankenstein” star Oscar – ISAAC

“Frankenstein” star Oscar – 6 Across: Cheetos package – BAG

Cheetos package – 9 Across: “So adorable!” – AWW

“So adorable!” – 12 Across: “Schitt’s Creek” matriarch – MOIRA

“Schitt’s Creek” matriarch – 13 Across: “You do realize the bebe is crying. ___ it scheduled to be dormant by now?” (12-Across quote) – ISNT

“You do realize the bebe is crying. ___ it scheduled to be dormant by now?” (12-Across quote) – 15 Across: Neighbor of Libya – CHAD

Neighbor of Libya – 17 Across: Tax investigation – AUDIT

Tax investigation – 18 Across: Person prone to stretching the truth – LIAR

Person prone to stretching the truth – 19 Across: “Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my ___ bleached” – HAIR

“Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my ___ bleached” – 20 Across: Opportunity to begin again – CLEANSLATE

Opportunity to begin again – 22 Across: Jazz singer Jones – ETTA

Jazz singer Jones – 23 Across: Bridal couture designer Elie – SAAB

Bridal couture designer Elie – 24 Across: “Get it?” – SEE

“Get it?” – 26 Across: Bearded Collie, e.g. – DOG

Bearded Collie, e.g. – 27 Across: Mai ___ – TAI

Mai ___ – 30 Across: Snow-removal vehicle – PLOW

Snow-removal vehicle – 32 Across: Laundry day challenges – STAINS

Laundry day challenges – 34 Across: E-file org. – IRS

E-file org. – 35 Across: Enjoy an Emo’s Not Dead cruise, say – SAIL

Enjoy an Emo’s Not Dead cruise, say – 37 Across: Spanish Steps city – ROME

Spanish Steps city – 38 Across: Celebratory smooch that often follows a countdown – NEWYEARSEVEKISS

Celebratory smooch that often follows a countdown – 43 Across: Like diluted coffee – WEAK

Like diluted coffee – 44 Across: Early recording of a song – DEMO

Early recording of a song – 45 Across: Spanish for “to be” – SER

Spanish for “to be” – 46 Across: Lab glassware – BEAKER

Lab glassware – 48 Across: “That wasn’t even close” defeat – ROUT

“That wasn’t even close” defeat – 50 Across: The “S” in STEM (Abbr.) – SCI

The “S” in STEM (Abbr.) – 51 Across: Musical talent – EAR

Musical talent – 52 Across: “You can’t ___ with us” (“Mean Girls” quote) – SIT

“You can’t ___ with us” (“Mean Girls” quote) – 54 Across: March Madness org. – NCAA

March Madness org. – 56 Across: “Dark Angel” star Jessica – ALBA

“Dark Angel” star Jessica – 58 Across: “Ready for my next chapter” time – FRESHSTART

“Ready for my next chapter” time – 63 Across: Squishmallows, e.g. – TOYS

Squishmallows, e.g. – 64 Across: Wilbur’s friend, in “Charlotte’s Web” – FERN

Wilbur’s friend, in “Charlotte’s Web” – 65 Across: Off-limits – TABOO

Off-limits – 66 Across: Scissors sound – SNIP

Scissors sound – 67 Across: “Gravity” singer Bareilles – SARA

“Gravity” singer Bareilles – 68 Across: Blow like Mount Doom – ERUPT

Blow like Mount Doom – 69 Across: Sci-fi creatures – ETS

Sci-fi creatures – 70 Across: Small recipe amt. – TSP

Small recipe amt. – 71 Across: Places – SITES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Apple desktop computer – IMAC

Apple desktop computer – 2 Down: “Heart and ___” – SOUL

“Heart and ___” – 3 Down: Assistant – AIDE

Assistant – 4 Down: Opera highlights – ARIAS

Opera highlights – 5 Down: Little snooze – CATNAP

Little snooze – 6 Down: ___ Hot 100 (music industry standard record chart) – BILLBOARD

___ Hot 100 (music industry standard record chart) – 7 Down: Tokyo Disney Resort’s continent – ASIA

Tokyo Disney Resort’s continent – 8 Down: Pesky flies – GNATS

Pesky flies – 9 Down: Massage target, maybe – ACNE (or ACHE )

Massage target, maybe – (or ) 10 Down: “Can you catch me up to speed here?” – WHATDIMISS

“Can you catch me up to speed here?” – 11 Down: “Gimme a moment” – WAITONESEC

“Gimme a moment” – 14 Down: Palo Verdes and palms – TREES

Palo Verdes and palms – 16 Down: Takes foreeeever – DRAGS

Takes foreeeever – 21 Down: Quesadilla condiment – SALSA

Quesadilla condiment – 25 Down: French for “to be” – ETRE

French for “to be” – 27 Down: Cookie container – TIN

Cookie container – 28 Down: “Is it just us two?” – AREWEALONE

“Is it just us two?” – 29 Down: “This is the way, trust me” – ISWEARBYIT

“This is the way, trust me” – 31 Down: Older and ___ – WISER

Older and ___ – 33 Down: Just fine – AOK

Just fine – 36 Down: Cookie made with citrus zest – LEMONSNAP

Cookie made with citrus zest – 39 Down: Tibetan ox – YAK

Tibetan ox – 40 Down: ___ out (barely gets) – EKES

___ out (barely gets) – 41 Down: ___ for (give a guarantee about) – VOUCH

___ for (give a guarantee about) – 42 Down: Respectful title – SIR

Respectful title – 46 Down: Pulsates – BEATS

Pulsates – 47 Down: Repeated musical phrases – RIFFS

Repeated musical phrases – 49 Down: Takes a lick of – TASTES

Takes a lick of – 53 Down: Pet’s reward – TREAT

Pet’s reward – 55 Down: Pac-Man console – ATARI

Pac-Man console – 57 Down: Nile vipers – ASPS

Nile vipers – 59 Down: Makes a blunder – ERRS

Makes a blunder – 60 Down: Share a border – ABUT

Share a border – 61 Down: Tug-of-war item – ROPE

Tug-of-war item – 62 Down: Little kids – TOTS



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword felt perfectly attuned to the spirit of the calendar turning over, leaning into themes of renewal, reflection, and celebration without ever feeling heavy-handed. I liked how the grid blended pop culture, music, and everyday moments with phrases that clearly evoked starting fresh and looking ahead, which made the solve feel timely and emotionally resonant. The longer entries gave the puzzle a festive backbone, while the shorter clues kept everything moving at an easy, confident pace. There was a nice balance between playful humor and familiar comfort, making it feel welcoming whether you were easing into the new year or tackling it head-on. Overall, it came across as upbeat, accessible, and thoughtfully constructed. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

