“Begin Again (Freestyle)” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 1, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 1, 2026.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 1, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: “Frankenstein” star Oscar – ISAAC
- 6 Across: Cheetos package – BAG
- 9 Across: “So adorable!” – AWW
- 12 Across: “Schitt’s Creek” matriarch – MOIRA
- 13 Across: “You do realize the bebe is crying. ___ it scheduled to be dormant by now?” (12-Across quote) – ISNT
- 15 Across: Neighbor of Libya – CHAD
- 17 Across: Tax investigation – AUDIT
- 18 Across: Person prone to stretching the truth – LIAR
- 19 Across: “Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my ___ bleached” – HAIR
- 20 Across: Opportunity to begin again – CLEANSLATE
- 22 Across: Jazz singer Jones – ETTA
- 23 Across: Bridal couture designer Elie – SAAB
- 24 Across: “Get it?” – SEE
- 26 Across: Bearded Collie, e.g. – DOG
- 27 Across: Mai ___ – TAI
- 30 Across: Snow-removal vehicle – PLOW
- 32 Across: Laundry day challenges – STAINS
- 34 Across: E-file org. – IRS
- 35 Across: Enjoy an Emo’s Not Dead cruise, say – SAIL
- 37 Across: Spanish Steps city – ROME
- 38 Across: Celebratory smooch that often follows a countdown – NEWYEARSEVEKISS
- 43 Across: Like diluted coffee – WEAK
- 44 Across: Early recording of a song – DEMO
- 45 Across: Spanish for “to be” – SER
- 46 Across: Lab glassware – BEAKER
- 48 Across: “That wasn’t even close” defeat – ROUT
- 50 Across: The “S” in STEM (Abbr.) – SCI
- 51 Across: Musical talent – EAR
- 52 Across: “You can’t ___ with us” (“Mean Girls” quote) – SIT
- 54 Across: March Madness org. – NCAA
- 56 Across: “Dark Angel” star Jessica – ALBA
- 58 Across: “Ready for my next chapter” time – FRESHSTART
- 63 Across: Squishmallows, e.g. – TOYS
- 64 Across: Wilbur’s friend, in “Charlotte’s Web” – FERN
- 65 Across: Off-limits – TABOO
- 66 Across: Scissors sound – SNIP
- 67 Across: “Gravity” singer Bareilles – SARA
- 68 Across: Blow like Mount Doom – ERUPT
- 69 Across: Sci-fi creatures – ETS
- 70 Across: Small recipe amt. – TSP
- 71 Across: Places – SITES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Apple desktop computer – IMAC
- 2 Down: “Heart and ___” – SOUL
- 3 Down: Assistant – AIDE
- 4 Down: Opera highlights – ARIAS
- 5 Down: Little snooze – CATNAP
- 6 Down: ___ Hot 100 (music industry standard record chart) – BILLBOARD
- 7 Down: Tokyo Disney Resort’s continent – ASIA
- 8 Down: Pesky flies – GNATS
- 9 Down: Massage target, maybe – ACNE (or ACHE)
- 10 Down: “Can you catch me up to speed here?” – WHATDIMISS
- 11 Down: “Gimme a moment” – WAITONESEC
- 14 Down: Palo Verdes and palms – TREES
- 16 Down: Takes foreeeever – DRAGS
- 21 Down: Quesadilla condiment – SALSA
- 25 Down: French for “to be” – ETRE
- 27 Down: Cookie container – TIN
- 28 Down: “Is it just us two?” – AREWEALONE
- 29 Down: “This is the way, trust me” – ISWEARBYIT
- 31 Down: Older and ___ – WISER
- 33 Down: Just fine – AOK
- 36 Down: Cookie made with citrus zest – LEMONSNAP
- 39 Down: Tibetan ox – YAK
- 40 Down: ___ out (barely gets) – EKES
- 41 Down: ___ for (give a guarantee about) – VOUCH
- 42 Down: Respectful title – SIR
- 46 Down: Pulsates – BEATS
- 47 Down: Repeated musical phrases – RIFFS
- 49 Down: Takes a lick of – TASTES
- 53 Down: Pet’s reward – TREAT
- 55 Down: Pac-Man console – ATARI
- 57 Down: Nile vipers – ASPS
- 59 Down: Makes a blunder – ERRS
- 60 Down: Share a border – ABUT
- 61 Down: Tug-of-war item – ROPE
- 62 Down: Little kids – TOTS
Click here to reveal the answer image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This USA Today Crossword felt perfectly attuned to the spirit of the calendar turning over, leaning into themes of renewal, reflection, and celebration without ever feeling heavy-handed. I liked how the grid blended pop culture, music, and everyday moments with phrases that clearly evoked starting fresh and looking ahead, which made the solve feel timely and emotionally resonant. The longer entries gave the puzzle a festive backbone, while the shorter clues kept everything moving at an easy, confident pace. There was a nice balance between playful humor and familiar comfort, making it feel welcoming whether you were easing into the new year or tackling it head-on. Overall, it came across as upbeat, accessible, and thoughtfully constructed. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.
