“Shipwrecks” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 10, 2026.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: ___ Lanka – SRI
- 4 Across: He sings “If I Can’t Love Her” about Belle – BEAST
- 9 Across: Bubble tea – BOBA
- 13 Across: Azul or Carcassonne piece – TILE
- 15 Across: Blend of metals – ALLOY
- 16 Across: Many a keffiyeh wearer – ARAB
- 17 Across: Egg cell – OVUM
- 18 Across: Move on tiptoe – SNEAK
- 19 Across: Fiddling Roman emperor – NERO
- 20 Across: Greets with a gesture – WAVESHI
- 22 Across: Entrance with a flap – PETDOOR
- 24 Across: Sloppy soup-eating sound – SLURP
- 25 Across: Yea’s opposite – NAY
- 27 Across: “It ___ been easy” – HASNT
- 28 Across: Croc relative – GATOR
- 30 Across: “Been number one, but I never had two / And I can’t have ___ if I can’t have you” – FUN
- 31 Across: “Good grief!” – SHEESH
- 34 Across: Procreate and Calculator Pro+ – IPADAPPS
- 39 Across: Stage hog – HAM
- 40 Across: Encountered – MET
- 42 Across: Prefix meaning “on this side of” – CIS
- 43 Across: Feel cruddy – AIL
- 44 Across: Succulent with healing properties – ALOE
- 46 Across: Avocado ___ (dish popularized on social media) – TOAST
- 48 Across: Europe’s most active volcano – ETNA
- 49 Across: Tough spots – HOTSEATS
- 51 Across: Genre for Cardi B – HIPHOP
- 53 Across: The “I” in the first-aid acronym “RICE” – ICE
- 54 Across: Go downhill, in a way – SKI
- 56 Across: Main points – GISTS
- 57 Across: In your area – LOCAL
- 59 Across: Nose around – SNOOP
- 61 Across: “___ til you drop!” – SHOP
- 62 Across: Common exploration sites for scuba divers . . . and what can be found in rows 4, 7 and 10 of this crossword – SHIPWRECKS
- 67 Across: Fiction writer Tyler – ANNE
- 68 Across: Any “Star Trek: TNG” episode, now – RERUN
- 69 Across: Ace – NAIL
- 70 Across: Throw away – TOSS
- 71 Across: Pouty moods – SNITS
- 72 Across: Basic dog command – STAY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Stashes away – STOWS
- 2 Down: Nemesis – RIVAL
- 3 Down: Message on a candy heart – ILUVU
- 4 Down: Big party – BASH
- 5 Down: Pacific weather phenomenon – ELNINO
- 6 Down: Homophone of 43-Across – ALE
- 7 Down: Covered in suds – SOAPY
- 8 Down: Tot – TYKE
- 9 Down: Large, colorful handkerchief – BANDANA
- 10 Down: Cookies commonly seen in crosswords – OREOS
- 11 Down: The Red ___ (Snoopy’s nemesis) – BARON
- 12 Down: Cancel, like a mission – ABORT
- 14 Down: Come out – EMERGE
- 21 Down: Charley horse, e.g. – SPASM
- 23 Down: Not-so-soft landing sounds – THUDS
- 26 Down: NPR host Shapiro – ARI
- 29 Down: Letter after eta – THETA
- 30 Down: Complete trust – FAITH
- 31 Down: Former Iranian ruler – SHAH
- 32 Down: Part of an angel costume – HALO
- 33 Down: 🙂 and 🙁 – EMOTICONS
- 35 Down: Apple alternatives – PCS
- 36 Down: Trails – PATHS
- 37 Down: Noir or grigio grape – PINOT
- 38 Down: Is really good – SLAPS
- 41 Down: Little kids – TOTS
- 45 Down: Gets free – ESCAPES
- 47 Down: “Maybe your iPhone can answer that” – ASKSIRI
- 48 Down: Lifesaving allergy devices – EPIPENS
- 50 Down: Snakelike fish – EEL
- 52 Down: Dr. Frankenstein’s helper – IGOR
- 55 Down: Feedback – INPUT
- 57 Down: Pre-bar exam (Abbr.) – LSAT
- 58 Down: “That’s a disaster!” – OHNO
- 60 Down: Has – OWNS
- 62 Down: Soon-to-be grads – SRS
- 63 Down: Bird in a coop – HEN
- 64 Down: Tortoiseshell or tabby, e.g. – CAT
- 65 Down: Korean automaker – KIA
- 66 Down: Sneaky – SLY
Click here to reveal the answer image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a lively, punchy feel, with clueing that stayed modern and playful without becoming overly tricky. The solve moved at a steady clip, with a few spots that required a second glance but nothing that truly bogged the grid down. It landed nicely in the easy-to-medium range, making it both relaxing and satisfying to finish. Overall, it was a crisp daily puzzle that delivered a fun, smooth solving experience. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.