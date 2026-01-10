“Shipwrecks” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 10, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : ___ Lanka – SRI

: ___ Lanka – 4 Across : He sings “If I Can’t Love Her” about Belle – BEAST

: He sings “If I Can’t Love Her” about Belle – 9 Across : Bubble tea – BOBA

: Bubble tea – 13 Across : Azul or Carcassonne piece – TILE

: Azul or Carcassonne piece – 15 Across : Blend of metals – ALLOY

: Blend of metals – 16 Across : Many a keffiyeh wearer – ARAB

: Many a keffiyeh wearer – 17 Across : Egg cell – OVUM

: Egg cell – 18 Across : Move on tiptoe – SNEAK

: Move on tiptoe – 19 Across : Fiddling Roman emperor – NERO

: Fiddling Roman emperor – 20 Across : Greets with a gesture – WAVESHI

: Greets with a gesture – 22 Across : Entrance with a flap – PETDOOR

: Entrance with a flap – 24 Across : Sloppy soup-eating sound – SLURP

: Sloppy soup-eating sound – 25 Across : Yea’s opposite – NAY

: Yea’s opposite – 27 Across : “It ___ been easy” – HASNT

: “It ___ been easy” – 28 Across : Croc relative – GATOR

: Croc relative – 30 Across : “Been number one, but I never had two / And I can’t have ___ if I can’t have you” – FUN

: “Been number one, but I never had two / And I can’t have ___ if I can’t have you” – 31 Across : “Good grief!” – SHEESH

: “Good grief!” – 34 Across : Procreate and Calculator Pro+ – IPADAPPS

: Procreate and Calculator Pro+ – 39 Across : Stage hog – HAM

: Stage hog – 40 Across : Encountered – MET

: Encountered – 42 Across : Prefix meaning “on this side of” – CIS

: Prefix meaning “on this side of” – 43 Across : Feel cruddy – AIL

: Feel cruddy – 44 Across : Succulent with healing properties – ALOE

: Succulent with healing properties – 46 Across : Avocado ___ (dish popularized on social media) – TOAST

: Avocado ___ (dish popularized on social media) – 48 Across : Europe’s most active volcano – ETNA

: Europe’s most active volcano – 49 Across : Tough spots – HOTSEATS

: Tough spots – 51 Across : Genre for Cardi B – HIPHOP

: Genre for Cardi B – 53 Across : The “I” in the first-aid acronym “RICE” – ICE

: The “I” in the first-aid acronym “RICE” – 54 Across : Go downhill, in a way – SKI

: Go downhill, in a way – 56 Across : Main points – GISTS

: Main points – 57 Across : In your area – LOCAL

: In your area – 59 Across : Nose around – SNOOP

: Nose around – 61 Across : “___ til you drop!” – SHOP

: “___ til you drop!” – 62 Across : Common exploration sites for scuba divers . . . and what can be found in rows 4, 7 and 10 of this crossword – SHIPWRECKS

: Common exploration sites for scuba divers . . . and what can be found in rows 4, 7 and 10 of this crossword – 67 Across : Fiction writer Tyler – ANNE

: Fiction writer Tyler – 68 Across : Any “Star Trek: TNG” episode, now – RERUN

: Any “Star Trek: TNG” episode, now – 69 Across : Ace – NAIL

: Ace – 70 Across : Throw away – TOSS

: Throw away – 71 Across : Pouty moods – SNITS

: Pouty moods – 72 Across: Basic dog command – STAY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Stashes away – STOWS

: Stashes away – 2 Down : Nemesis – RIVAL

: Nemesis – 3 Down : Message on a candy heart – ILUVU

: Message on a candy heart – 4 Down : Big party – BASH

: Big party – 5 Down : Pacific weather phenomenon – ELNINO

: Pacific weather phenomenon – 6 Down : Homophone of 43-Across – ALE

: Homophone of 43-Across – 7 Down : Covered in suds – SOAPY

: Covered in suds – 8 Down : Tot – TYKE

: Tot – 9 Down : Large, colorful handkerchief – BANDANA

: Large, colorful handkerchief – 10 Down : Cookies commonly seen in crosswords – OREOS

: Cookies commonly seen in crosswords – 11 Down : The Red ___ (Snoopy’s nemesis) – BARON

: The Red ___ (Snoopy’s nemesis) – 12 Down : Cancel, like a mission – ABORT

: Cancel, like a mission – 14 Down : Come out – EMERGE

: Come out – 21 Down : Charley horse, e.g. – SPASM

: Charley horse, e.g. – 23 Down : Not-so-soft landing sounds – THUDS

: Not-so-soft landing sounds – 26 Down : NPR host Shapiro – ARI

: NPR host Shapiro – 29 Down : Letter after eta – THETA

: Letter after eta – 30 Down : Complete trust – FAITH

: Complete trust – 31 Down : Former Iranian ruler – SHAH

: Former Iranian ruler – 32 Down : Part of an angel costume – HALO

: Part of an angel costume – 33 Down : 🙂 and 🙁 – EMOTICONS

: 🙂 and 🙁 – 35 Down : Apple alternatives – PCS

: Apple alternatives – 36 Down : Trails – PATHS

: Trails – 37 Down : Noir or grigio grape – PINOT

: Noir or grigio grape – 38 Down : Is really good – SLAPS

: Is really good – 41 Down : Little kids – TOTS

: Little kids – 45 Down : Gets free – ESCAPES

: Gets free – 47 Down : “Maybe your iPhone can answer that” – ASKSIRI

: “Maybe your iPhone can answer that” – 48 Down : Lifesaving allergy devices – EPIPENS

: Lifesaving allergy devices – 50 Down : Snakelike fish – EEL

: Snakelike fish – 52 Down : Dr. Frankenstein’s helper – IGOR

: Dr. Frankenstein’s helper – 55 Down : Feedback – INPUT

: Feedback – 57 Down : Pre-bar exam (Abbr.) – LSAT

: Pre-bar exam (Abbr.) – 58 Down : “That’s a disaster!” – OHNO

: “That’s a disaster!” – 60 Down : Has – OWNS

: Has – 62 Down : Soon-to-be grads – SRS

: Soon-to-be grads – 63 Down : Bird in a coop – HEN

: Bird in a coop – 64 Down : Tortoiseshell or tabby, e.g. – CAT

: Tortoiseshell or tabby, e.g. – 65 Down : Korean automaker – KIA

: Korean automaker – 66 Down: Sneaky – SLY



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a lively, punchy feel, with clueing that stayed modern and playful without becoming overly tricky. The solve moved at a steady clip, with a few spots that required a second glance but nothing that truly bogged the grid down. It landed nicely in the easy-to-medium range, making it both relaxing and satisfying to finish. Overall, it was a crisp daily puzzle that delivered a fun, smooth solving experience. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

