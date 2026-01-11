“One True Pairing (Freestyle)” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 11, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 11, 2026.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: “I have no clue!” – ITBEATSME
- 10 Across: Alternative to roll-on, for deodorant – SPRAY
- 15 Across: People who are destined for each other – SOULMATES
- 16 Across: Cliche – TRITE
- 17 Across: “I have nothing to say” – NOCOMMENT
- 18 Across: Senator’s staffers – AIDES
- 19 Across: “No Scrubs” trio – TLC
- 20 Across: Hinge, Discord, TikTok, etc. – APPS
- 21 Across: Word before a maiden name – NEE
- 22 Across: “___ Karenina” (Tolstoy novel) – ANNA
- 24 Across: “Catch you in a bit!” – TALKSOON
- 29 Across: Salicylic acid target – ACNE
- 31 Across: Eighteen-wheeler – SEMI
- 32 Across: “That’s fair” – TRUE
- 33 Across: “Feliz ano ___!” – NUEVO
- 35 Across: Hit with a bent leg – KNEED
- 37 Across: Molecule in a cell’s nucleus – DNA
- 38 Across: Color of Granny Smith apples – GREEN
- 39 Across: The Stonewall ___ – INN
- 40 Across: Official decree – EDICT
- 42 Across: Makes a mistake – ERRS
- 43 Across: Feature of a to-go coffee cup – LID
- 44 Across: Like public transit in Chapel Hill, NC – FREE
- 45 Across: Costs to ride public transit – FARES
- 47 Across: Some community college degrees, for short – AAS
- 48 Across: Graduates’ sashes – STOLES
- 50 Across: Nickname that omits “-art” – STU
- 51 Across: Is in the past? – WAS
- 54 Across: “The deadline hasn’t passed yet!” – THERESSTILLTIME
- 57 Across: “That has a nice ___ to it!” – RING
- 58 Across: “The deadline has passed!” – TOOLATENOW
- 59 Across: Poker payment – ANTE
- 60 Across: Foul moods – SNITS
- 61 Across: Unit of farmland – ACRE
- 62 Across: Mosquito or gnat – PEST
- 63 Across: Devious – SLY
- 64 Across: Crystal ball user – SEER
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: “___ it delicate?” (Taylor Swift lyric) – ISNT
- 2 Down: Hammer, for example – TOOL
- 3 Down: 6-Down NFL player – BUCCANEER
- 4 Down: Chess rating system – ELO
- 5 Down: Capital of Jordan – AMMAN
- 6 Down: Florida city across the bay from St. Petersburg – TAMPA
- 7 Down: Part of a choreo routine – STEP
- 8 Down: Racket sport for Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz – MENSTENNIS
- 9 Down: Superlative suffix – EST
- 10 Down: Smelled really bad – STANK
- 11 Down: Ordained member of the Catholic Church – PRIEST
- 12 Down: Friend who sticks around through thick and thin – RIDEORDIE
- 13 Down: Gobbled up – ATE
- 14 Down: “I agree” – YES
- 23 Across: “We’ll always remember that” – NEVERFORGET
- 25 Down: Modify, like the Constitution – AMEND
- 26 Down: Not be honest – LIE
- 27 Down: Unit for steak portions – OUNCE
- 28 Down: Well-organized – NEAT
- 29 Down: Director Lee – ANG
- 30 Down: Remedy – CURE
- 31 Down: Classes where the “wedge” might be taught – SKILESSONS
- 34 Down: Available at a discount – ONSALE
- 36 Down: Preprogrammed setting – DEFAULT
- 41 Down: OB-GYNs, ENTs, etc. – DRS
- 46 Down: Takes it easy – RESTS
- 47 Down: Good gift for a geography nerd – ATLAS
- 48 Down: Rain or ___ – SHINE
- 49 Down: Shelters for campers – TENTS
- 50 Down: Full of rock sediment – SILTY
- 51 Down: Grimace – WINCE
- 52 Down: Love, in Italian – AMORE
- 53 Down: Channel for transporting waste – SEWER
- 54 Down: Back into a corner – TRAP
- 55 Down: Work tirelessly – TOIL
- 56 Down: Steeped beverages – TEAS
Click here to reveal the answer image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This crossword leaned heavily into conversational language, everyday expressions, and modern communication, giving the grid a friendly, relatable tone. Many of the Across clues were built around common phrases people actually say, from casual responses and deadline-related reactions to lighthearted remarks and social sign-offs, which made the longer entries feel natural and satisfying to uncover. The puzzle also mixed in pop culture, literature, science, and practical life details like transit costs, skincare, and coffee cups, keeping the subject matter varied without straying into obscurity. The Down clues supported this with geography, sports, religion, and routine actions, offering steady confirmation through familiar knowledge. Overall, it felt current, approachable, and smoothly paced, with a strong emphasis on real-world language over tricky wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.