“One True Pairing (Freestyle)” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 11, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 11, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “I have no clue!” – ITBEATSME

10 Across: Alternative to roll-on, for deodorant – SPRAY

15 Across: People who are destined for each other – SOULMATES

16 Across: Cliche – TRITE

17 Across: "I have nothing to say" – NOCOMMENT

18 Across: Senator's staffers – AIDES

19 Across: "No Scrubs" trio – TLC

20 Across: Hinge, Discord, TikTok, etc. – APPS

21 Across: Word before a maiden name – NEE

22 Across: "___ Karenina" (Tolstoy novel) – ANNA

24 Across: "Catch you in a bit!" – TALKSOON

29 Across: Salicylic acid target – ACNE

31 Across: Eighteen-wheeler – SEMI

32 Across: "That's fair" – TRUE

33 Across: "Feliz ano ___!" – NUEVO

35 Across: Hit with a bent leg – KNEED

37 Across: Molecule in a cell's nucleus – DNA

38 Across: Color of Granny Smith apples – GREEN

39 Across: The Stonewall ___ – INN

40 Across: Official decree – EDICT

42 Across: Makes a mistake – ERRS

43 Across: Feature of a to-go coffee cup – LID

44 Across: Like public transit in Chapel Hill, NC – FREE

45 Across: Costs to ride public transit – FARES

47 Across: Some community college degrees, for short – AAS

48 Across: Graduates' sashes – STOLES

50 Across: Nickname that omits "-art" – STU

51 Across: Is in the past? – WAS

54 Across: "The deadline hasn't passed yet!" – THERESSTILLTIME

57 Across: "That has a nice ___ to it!" – RING

58 Across: "The deadline has passed!" – TOOLATENOW

59 Across: Poker payment – ANTE

60 Across: Foul moods – SNITS

61 Across: Unit of farmland – ACRE

62 Across: Mosquito or gnat – PEST

63 Across: Devious – SLY

64 Across: Crystal ball user – SEER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “___ it delicate?” (Taylor Swift lyric) – ISNT

2 Down: Hammer, for example – TOOL

3 Down: 6-Down NFL player – BUCCANEER

4 Down: Chess rating system – ELO

5 Down: Capital of Jordan – AMMAN

6 Down: Florida city across the bay from St. Petersburg – TAMPA

7 Down: Part of a choreo routine – STEP

8 Down: Racket sport for Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz – MENSTENNIS

9 Down: Superlative suffix – EST

10 Down: Smelled really bad – STANK

11 Down: Ordained member of the Catholic Church – PRIEST

12 Down: Friend who sticks around through thick and thin – RIDEORDIE

13 Down: Gobbled up – ATE

14 Down: "I agree" – YES

23 Across: "We'll always remember that" – NEVERFORGET

25 Down: Modify, like the Constitution – AMEND

26 Down: Not be honest – LIE

27 Down: Unit for steak portions – OUNCE

28 Down: Well-organized – NEAT

29 Down: Director Lee – ANG

30 Down: Remedy – CURE

31 Down: Classes where the "wedge" might be taught – SKILESSONS

34 Down: Available at a discount – ONSALE

36 Down: Preprogrammed setting – DEFAULT

41 Down: OB-GYNs, ENTs, etc. – DRS

46 Down: Takes it easy – RESTS

47 Down: Good gift for a geography nerd – ATLAS

48 Down: Rain or ___ – SHINE

49 Down: Shelters for campers – TENTS

50 Down: Full of rock sediment – SILTY

51 Down: Grimace – WINCE

52 Down: Love, in Italian – AMORE

53 Down: Channel for transporting waste – SEWER

54 Down: Back into a corner – TRAP

55 Down: Work tirelessly – TOIL

56 Down: Steeped beverages – TEAS



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This crossword leaned heavily into conversational language, everyday expressions, and modern communication, giving the grid a friendly, relatable tone. Many of the Across clues were built around common phrases people actually say, from casual responses and deadline-related reactions to lighthearted remarks and social sign-offs, which made the longer entries feel natural and satisfying to uncover. The puzzle also mixed in pop culture, literature, science, and practical life details like transit costs, skincare, and coffee cups, keeping the subject matter varied without straying into obscurity. The Down clues supported this with geography, sports, religion, and routine actions, offering steady confirmation through familiar knowledge. Overall, it felt current, approachable, and smoothly paced, with a strong emphasis on real-world language over tricky wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3.5 out of 5.

