“Singles Mixer” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 12, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 12, 2026.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Worm on a hook, say – BAIT
- 5 Across: BritBox parent co. – BBC
- 8 Across: Word after “ice” or “roller” – SKATE
- 13 Across: Taylor’s ___ Fashioned Soda Shoppe (location in “Gilmore Girls”) – OLDE
- 14 Across: “Frozen” snowman – OLAF
- 16 Across: Some conifers – PINES
- 17 Across: Common neon sign word – OPEN
- 18 Across: Don’t do it! – NONO
- 19 Across: Name on thesauruses – ROGET
- 20 Across: “Your story doesn’t justify your actions” – THATSNOEXCUSE
- 23 Across: Antagonist in “2001: A Space Odyssey” – HAL
- 24 Across: Marry – WED
- 25 Across: Mocks at a comedy show – HECKLES
- 28 Across: Joke – BIT
- 29 Across: Tony-award winning Escola who wrote “Oh, Mary!” – COLE
- 30 Across: Cowgirl accessory – HAT
- 31 Across: Take a turn in Twister – SPIN
- 33 Across: Darth ___ (Sith Lord) – MAUL
- 34 Across: “Stranger Things” actress Buono – CARA
- 35 Across: “All right… let’s do this!” – HEREGOESNOTHING
- 38 Across: Noodle option for dashi – UDON
- 39 Across: Gave a name to, for short – IDED
- 40 Across: Better alternative at a wedding? – WORSE
- 41 Across: Member of Congress, for short – REP
- 42 Across: Skidded – SLID
- 43 Across: Handy person’s letters – DIY
- 44 Across: New hire, often – TRAINEE
- 46 Across: Highest number in many rating systems – TEN
- 47 Across: Joke – GAG
- 50 Across: “No haters allowed” – GOODVIBESONLY
- 53 Across: “Super duper” – NEATO
- 55 Across: Per – APOP
- 56 Across: Rain heavily – POUR
- 57 Across: Bother – EATAT
- 58 Across: Highway division – LANE
- 59 Across: Water balloons, e.g. – AMMO
- 60 Across: Lock of hair – TRESS
- 61 Across: TV room – DEN
- 62 Across: “___ is more” – LESS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Comfy seating choice in a diner – BOOTH
- 2 Down: First Greek letter – ALPHA
- 3 Down: Perfect – IDEAL
- 4 Down: Camp sight – TENT
- 5 Down: Scotch ___ (chili pepper named after a hat) – BONNET
- 6 Down: Certain Red Cross donation – BLOOD
- 7 Down: Walking aide – CANE
- 8 Down: Many a Christmas tree – SPRUCE
- 9 Down: Mall booth – KIOSK
- 10 Down: Long, thin pasta – ANGELHAIR
- 11 Down: Piece of band merch – TEE
- 12 Down: Winter hrs. in Detroit – EST
- 15 Down: Breed of hunting dog – FOXHOUND
- 21 Down: “___ Low, Sweet Chariot” – SWING
- 22 Down: Bass voice of a string quartet – CELLO
- 26 Down: Works hard for – EARNS
- 27 Down: Someone might act on it – STAGE
- 28 Down: Good, in Spanish – BIEN
- 29 Down: Checked out before a heist – CASED
- 31 Down: Passover ritual – SEDER
- 32 Down: Spread – PROPAGATE
- 33 Down: ___ Times (dinner theater with jousting) – MEDIEVAL
- 34 Down: Bok ___ – CHOY
- 35 Down: Nine Inch Nails song covered by Johnny Cash – HURT
- 36 Down: Lubricated – OILED
- 37 Down: Siblings who might be fraternal or identical – TWINS
- 42 Down: Uppity types – SNOOTS
- 43 Down: Strengthen, like a bond – DEEPEN
- 45 Down: Extremely small amounts – IOTAS
- 46 Down: Steakhouse order – TBONE
- 47 Down: Statuette with a pointy hat – GNOME
- 48 Down: Reunion attendees – ALUMS
- 49 Down: Greek sandwiches – GYROS
- 51 Down: Apple tablet – IPAD
- 52 Down: Word derived from the Sanskrit for “jewel” – OPAL
- 53 Down: Bit of fishing gear – NET
- 54 Down: Elote unit – EAR
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This crossword had a lively, pop-culture-rich feel, blending TV and movie references, casual expressions, and everyday situations into a smooth, approachable grid. The Across clues moved from fishing and streaming services to sitcom locations, animated characters, and famous sci-fi villains, with longer entries capturing full conversational phrases that felt natural and relatable. Humor showed up in clues about weddings, comedy shows, and optimistic slogans, while shorter answers kept the pace brisk with familiar words from travel, work, and home life. The Down clues added variety through food, music, holidays, and classic cultural touchstones, rewarding general knowledge rather than niche trivia. Overall, it felt current, energetic, and fun to solve, with a strong emphasis on recognizable themes and modern language. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.