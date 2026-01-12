“Singles Mixer” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 12, 2026

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for January 12, 2026.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026

1 Across: Worm on a hook, say – BAIT

5 Across: BritBox parent co. – BBC

8 Across: Word after "ice" or "roller" – SKATE

13 Across: Taylor's ___ Fashioned Soda Shoppe (location in "Gilmore Girls") – OLDE

14 Across: "Frozen" snowman – OLAF

16 Across: Some conifers – PINES

17 Across: Common neon sign word – OPEN

18 Across: Don't do it! – NONO

19 Across: Name on thesauruses – ROGET

20 Across: "Your story doesn't justify your actions" – THATSNOEXCUSE

23 Across: Antagonist in "2001: A Space Odyssey" – HAL

24 Across: Marry – WED

25 Across: Mocks at a comedy show – HECKLES

28 Across: Joke – BIT

29 Across: Tony-award winning Escola who wrote "Oh, Mary!" – COLE

30 Across: Cowgirl accessory – HAT

31 Across: Take a turn in Twister – SPIN

33 Across: Darth ___ (Sith Lord) – MAUL

34 Across: "Stranger Things" actress Buono – CARA

35 Across: "All right… let's do this!" – HEREGOESNOTHING

38 Across: Noodle option for dashi – UDON

39 Across: Gave a name to, for short – IDED

40 Across: Better alternative at a wedding? – WORSE

41 Across: Member of Congress, for short – REP

42 Across: Skidded – SLID

43 Across: Handy person's letters – DIY

44 Across: New hire, often – TRAINEE

46 Across: Highest number in many rating systems – TEN

47 Across: Joke – GAG

50 Across: "No haters allowed" – GOODVIBESONLY

53 Across: "Super duper" – NEATO

55 Across: Per – APOP

56 Across: Rain heavily – POUR

57 Across: Bother – EATAT

58 Across: Highway division – LANE

59 Across: Water balloons, e.g. – AMMO

60 Across: Lock of hair – TRESS

61 Across: TV room – DEN

62 Across: "___ is more" – LESS

1 Down: Comfy seating choice in a diner – BOOTH

2 Down: First Greek letter – ALPHA

3 Down: Perfect – IDEAL

4 Down: Camp sight – TENT

5 Down: Scotch ___ (chili pepper named after a hat) – BONNET

6 Down: Certain Red Cross donation – BLOOD

7 Down: Walking aide – CANE

8 Down: Many a Christmas tree – SPRUCE

9 Down: Mall booth – KIOSK

10 Down: Long, thin pasta – ANGELHAIR

11 Down: Piece of band merch – TEE

12 Down: Winter hrs. in Detroit – EST

15 Down: Breed of hunting dog – FOXHOUND

21 Down: "___ Low, Sweet Chariot" – SWING

22 Down: Bass voice of a string quartet – CELLO

26 Down: Works hard for – EARNS

27 Down: Someone might act on it – STAGE

28 Down: Good, in Spanish – BIEN

29 Down: Checked out before a heist – CASED

31 Down: Passover ritual – SEDER

32 Down: Spread – PROPAGATE

33 Down: ___ Times (dinner theater with jousting) – MEDIEVAL

34 Down: Bok ___ – CHOY

35 Down: Nine Inch Nails song covered by Johnny Cash – HURT

36 Down: Lubricated – OILED

37 Down: Siblings who might be fraternal or identical – TWINS

42 Down: Uppity types – SNOOTS

43 Down: Strengthen, like a bond – DEEPEN

45 Down: Extremely small amounts – IOTAS

46 Down: Steakhouse order – TBONE

47 Down: Statuette with a pointy hat – GNOME

48 Down: Reunion attendees – ALUMS

49 Down: Greek sandwiches – GYROS

51 Down: Apple tablet – IPAD

52 Down: Word derived from the Sanskrit for "jewel" – OPAL

53 Down: Bit of fishing gear – NET

54 Down: Elote unit – EAR



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This crossword had a lively, pop-culture-rich feel, blending TV and movie references, casual expressions, and everyday situations into a smooth, approachable grid. The Across clues moved from fishing and streaming services to sitcom locations, animated characters, and famous sci-fi villains, with longer entries capturing full conversational phrases that felt natural and relatable. Humor showed up in clues about weddings, comedy shows, and optimistic slogans, while shorter answers kept the pace brisk with familiar words from travel, work, and home life. The Down clues added variety through food, music, holidays, and classic cultural touchstones, rewarding general knowledge rather than niche trivia. Overall, it felt current, energetic, and fun to solve, with a strong emphasis on recognizable themes and modern language. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

